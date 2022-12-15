Read full article on original website
Speed limits, other restrictions restored on roadways in the region: Updates from PennDOT
PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region. Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced on Thursday to 45 mph all interstates and several other routes in the region. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits. PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear. Restrictions as follows are lifted: Truck restriction on Route 54 in Northumberland County and Route 44 in Lycoming CountyCertain Tier 1 vehicles on Interstate 80 in Northcentral Pa.
explorejeffersonpa.com
UPDATE: PennDOT Removes Vehicle Restrictions on Interstate 80 in North Central PA
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 80 in north central Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the restrictions have now been lifted on I-80 between I-79 and the Bellefonte exit.
Interstate 80 west in Clinton County reopens after crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 in Clinton County has reopened. The snow has arrived in our western counties, and now, Interstate 80 in Clinton County is shut down after a crash. Interstate 80 west is closed between the Interstate 180 interchange/Williamsport (mile marker 212) and Route 220...
Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on Rt 15 in Tioga County
3:00 P.M. UPDATE: As of 2:50 p.m., both northbound lanes on Route 15 are open, according to PennDOT. COVINGTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A tractor-trailer crash has restricted traffic on Route 15 near Mansfield Thursday afternoon, according to PennDOT. The Department of Transportation announced that Route 15 northbound in Covington Township is experiencing lane restrictions […]
pahomepage.com
Route 442 in Muncy Creek Twp. closed due to crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Route 442 in Muncy Creek Township has been closed in both directions between Confer Lane and Route 2061 (Clarkstown Road) due to a crash with downed utilities. PennDOT estimates that the road will be...
Brush pile in Williamsport closed temporarily
Williamsport, Pa. — Residents of Williamsport may have encountered a closed sign on the gates of the city's brush pile recently. According to Mayor Derek Slaughter, the brush pile has reached capacity to the point of near overflow. Contents currently in the brush pile will be grinded on Jan. 3, and residents will have access to the brush pile again beginning Jan. 9, 2023. Until then, the gates will remain closed.
wkok.com
Union County Farm Gets $3 Million Rail Grant
NEW COLUMBIA — The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $26 million for Pennsylvania rail projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP). In our area, one project is a $3 million grant for a Union County farm. Among the rail funding...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
wkok.com
Crash Closes I-80 EB in Union and Northumberland Counties
TURBOT TOWNSHIP – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed at mile marker 210 (Route 15 interchange) Union County, due to a tractor trailer crash near mile marker 211 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. A detour using Route 15 and Route 147 is in...
Route 442 closed due to vehicle crash
Route 442 is closed in both directions between Confer Lane and Route 2061 (Clarkstown Road) in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities, according to PennDOT. A detour using local roads is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
WGAL
Woman found dead in Mifflin County
State police are investigating a woman's death in Mifflin County. According to state police, the woman was identified as 25-year-old Paige Nikole Kibe. They say she was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State police say there is no known threat to the public at this time. An investigation...
Elderly victims lose $7,220 in telephone scam
Lewisburg, Pa. — An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. The unknown suspect asked the victims to send money to cover costs associated with their win. The victims sent two checks, one for $5,770 and the other for $1,450. State police are reminding the public to be aware of such phone scams in which the winners are asked to send money.
Recycling: CCRRA to expand Centre County curbside recycling program in 2023
The service is only available to those who currently do not have curbside recycling service.
Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft
Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
fox8tv.com
New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS
Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
Police locate man wanted on multiple felonies in Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore, Pa. — A man wanted for reportedly trying to run over a man who was holding an infant was picked up in Jersey Shore without incident after a day-long search on Friday by police. The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Andrew Daniel MacGill for several felonies stemming from a domestic incident on December 15. Police requested help from the public in locating the 23-year-old MacGill after he fled an area near the 800 block of Antes...
Buffalo Twp. residents lose thousands in phone scam
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, two Buffalo Township residents, an 89-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman, each lost thousands of dollars in a phone scam. PSP say that the victims were contacted by an unknown individual who claimed that they had won the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes, and that […]
Multiple vehicles stolen in Northumberland County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say several vehicles were stolen from a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP says between December 11 at 11:00 p.m., and December 12 at 5:30 a.m., one or more people stole a 2021 black and tan Can-Am Maverick off-road vehicle, a 2020 white, International CV515 […]
Plans continue for redevelopment of Lycoming Mall and Maynard Street
If you've driven on E. Third Street lately, you've probably noticed the increase in newer businesses, such as Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle. Those changes are thanks in part to State College-based developer FAMVEST, of which Muncy resident M. Jon Jahanshahi is senior vice president. FAMVEST recently received $5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) from the state to assist with redeveloping the Lycoming Mall. The mall, which is down to less than 10 stores, has been ailing for several years. Jahanshahi and his firm...
