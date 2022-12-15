ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

WBTV

Salisbury VAMC launches on-site custom prosthetics/orthotics service

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner Medical Center, flagship of the Salisbury VA Health Care System (HCS) began a new service to Veterans December 15, with the first fitting and delivery of a custom prosthesis, fabricated on site. Veterans have been coming to the...
SALISBURY, NC
Homeland Preparedness News

North Carolina fire department orders all-electric fire truck

The Charlotte, N.C., Fire Department recently announced that it has ordered an all-electric Vector fire truck, expected to be the first-of-its-kind operating in the state. The order was placed with fire apparatus manufacturer Spartan Emergency Response, a subsidiary of REV … Read More » The post North Carolina fire department orders all-electric fire truck appeared first on Homeland Preparedness News.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus Co. receives $1 million grant for SUN Project expansion

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County received a $1 million state-directed grant to expand the SUN Project, a collaborative system of care for pregnant mothers with substance use disorders (SUD) and their infants and families. The expansion will cover Cabarrus, Rowan and Stanly counties. Cabarrus County is collaborating with...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New warming shelter opens in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A new shelter is open in Gastonia to keep people warm if they have nowhere to stay. The shelter is in the Salvation Army Center of Hope on South Broad Street. It will open from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on nights when temperatures are expected...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
rhinotimes.com

Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!

For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
GREENSBORO, NC
qcnews.com

Concerns grow as street racing continues near Matthews neighborhood

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews families recently banned together to make the concerns for their neighborhood public after drivers turned their entrance road into a street racing track. The racing has happened in the 5000 block of Ardrey Kell Road in Matthews since as far back as...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Town of Harrisburg honors local hero

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg Town Council recognized Cabarrus County’s Deputy Matthew Wilson at the December 12th Council Meeting for his heroic actions taken on September 20, 2022. According to the town of Harrisburg, a potential threat was called in to Hickory Ridge High School on September 20,...
HARRISBURG, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina taxpayers will pay $13M to chemical company to build tech park

(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global chemicals company Albemarle by $13 million to build a technology park in Charlotte. State officials awarded Albemarle nearly $13 million in incentives to develop an Albemarle Technology Park in Mecklenburg County to research lithium materials, the company announced this week. The deal announced Tuesday requires Albemarle to invest $180 million and create 205 jobs, which are slated to pay...
CHARLOTTE, NC

