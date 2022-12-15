Read full article on original website
WBTV
‘Significant progress’ keeping complete restoration of gas lines in Stanly Co. on track
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Natural Gas technicians have made ‘significant progress’ on gas line repairs after an outage in Stanly County affected thousands of customers this week. According to the company, service has been restored to approximately 2,300 of the 3,200 affected customers as of 5...
About 3,000 customers could go without service through Friday after natural gas line damaged in North Carolina
Approximately 3,000 Piedmont Natural Gas customers could go without service through Friday after a natural gas line was damaged this week in Stanly County, authorities said.
WBTV
Salisbury VAMC launches on-site custom prosthetics/orthotics service
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner Medical Center, flagship of the Salisbury VA Health Care System (HCS) began a new service to Veterans December 15, with the first fitting and delivery of a custom prosthesis, fabricated on site. Veterans have been coming to the...
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in North Carolina cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy […]
North Carolina fire department orders all-electric fire truck
The Charlotte, N.C., Fire Department recently announced that it has ordered an all-electric Vector fire truck, expected to be the first-of-its-kind operating in the state. The order was placed with fire apparatus manufacturer Spartan Emergency Response, a subsidiary of REV … Read More » The post North Carolina fire department orders all-electric fire truck appeared first on Homeland Preparedness News.
WBTV
Cabarrus Co. receives $1 million grant for SUN Project expansion
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County received a $1 million state-directed grant to expand the SUN Project, a collaborative system of care for pregnant mothers with substance use disorders (SUD) and their infants and families. The expansion will cover Cabarrus, Rowan and Stanly counties. Cabarrus County is collaborating with...
New warming shelter opens in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A new shelter is open in Gastonia to keep people warm if they have nowhere to stay. The shelter is in the Salvation Army Center of Hope on South Broad Street. It will open from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on nights when temperatures are expected...
'We're afraid' | Charlotte neighbors concerned about speeding amid dog park damage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travel along Shamrock Drive and the people who live in the area will say there’s a troubling pattern. Speeding cars cause crashes. Liz Monterrey says since moving here last February, she’s witnessed at least three cars plowing into the neighborhood dog park. And as a pup parent, she says these continued crashes are creating fear.
WBTV
December: Cabarrus Co. Commissioners talk art installation, rules of behavior for library patrons
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Preparations for the public art installation in the new Cabarrus County Courthouse lobby are underway, as crews recently placed stenciling to map out the Woven Scroll design. The design, created by Texas-based RE:site, features thousands of individually hand-wrapped colored steel wire sections which are stacked...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Injured In Shooting Near Gas Station In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC says one person was injured after a shooting near an East Charlotte gas station on Saturday afternoon. It happened on Cambridge Commons Drive and Harrisburg Road, just off I-485, around 3:00. MEDIC says the victim has life-threatening injuries.
Expect to pay more for car insurance in 2023, analysts say
CHARLOTTE — You’ve probably noticed that gas prices are coming down. According to GasBuddy, North Carolina’s average dropped 40 cents from last month, and South Carolina’s almost 44 cents. But Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke says drivers should plan to pay about $10 more on car...
WBTV
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
Police: 1 killed in early morning Laurinburg shooting; suspect in custody
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is in custody after one person was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday in Laurinburg, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 124 First Street in Laurinburg, police said. Warrants were obtained for suspect Byron Douglas McKenzie, 23, of Rockingham, according […]
Charlotte-area home sales, pending contracts plunge more than 35% in November
CHARLOTTE — A slump in Charlotte’s housing market persisted in November. Home closings and pending contracts year over year plunged for an 11th-straight month across the 16-county region, showed Canopy Realtor Association’s report for November, released today. About 3,110 homes sold in November — a 35.9% drop...
rhinotimes.com
Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!
For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
qcnews.com
Concerns grow as street racing continues near Matthews neighborhood
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews families recently banned together to make the concerns for their neighborhood public after drivers turned their entrance road into a street racing track. The racing has happened in the 5000 block of Ardrey Kell Road in Matthews since as far back as...
WCNC
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
WBTV
Town of Harrisburg honors local hero
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg Town Council recognized Cabarrus County’s Deputy Matthew Wilson at the December 12th Council Meeting for his heroic actions taken on September 20, 2022. According to the town of Harrisburg, a potential threat was called in to Hickory Ridge High School on September 20,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
My Classic Car: Take a look at some of the vehicles at the Statesville Corvette Club cruise-in
If you have a classic car or know of someone with one that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com. The Statesville Corvette Club hosted its toy drive for Matthew 25 Ministries last Sunday. The drive attracted not only those who wanted to help the Harmony-based ministry fill...
North Carolina taxpayers will pay $13M to chemical company to build tech park
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global chemicals company Albemarle by $13 million to build a technology park in Charlotte. State officials awarded Albemarle nearly $13 million in incentives to develop an Albemarle Technology Park in Mecklenburg County to research lithium materials, the company announced this week. The deal announced Tuesday requires Albemarle to invest $180 million and create 205 jobs, which are slated to pay...
