ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Albemarle County to implement plastic bag tax in beginning of new year

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8V4F_0jjzOI7q00

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, residents in Albemarle County will be charged a five-cent tax on disposable plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.

According to a statement from the county, the Virginia Disposable Plastic Bag Tax was put in place to address the costs and potentially harmful impacts of disposable plastic bags in the community, and to encourage the use of reusable bags. In 2023, Albemarle County will join several other localities in the commonwealth that have already implemented the tax, including the cities of Alexandria and Fredericksburg as well as Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

The money collected from the plastic bag tax will be used by the county to buy and distribute reusable shopping bags for those living in underserved communities and to support environmental education and litter clean-up programs.

READ MORE: 8 Virginia counties and cities establish 5-cent plastic bag taxes

Additionally, the county said in its statement that reusable shopping bags will be offered to recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) at select locations beginning in January 2023.

The county hopes its efforts to expand the use of reusable bags will cut additional costs for residents at the check-out line and benefit the environment.

For more information about the plastic bag tax, check out the Albemarle County website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
STAUNTON, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene, and Rapp will be busy this week

Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene and Rappahannock counties all meet Wednesday night with applications pending and applicants wanting permits or rezonings to allow them to move forward. But they should probably follow the advices of former Madison County commissioner Mike Fisher, who told applicant Zachary Whitman at last month’s Madison workshop he should check with neighbors before coming back this month with his multiple tourist establishment application in Graves Mill. Fisher’s tone appeared somewhat sarcastic, noting how Madison officials have recently turned down two tourist establishment proposals after neighbors objected to them on ground, they didn’t want them in their neighborhoods. Madison County – meets at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier this week the town received the results of a grocery store feasibility study from an outside firm that determined Bridgewater can support another grocery store. “He did incorporate a survey...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
NBC 29 News

Route 250 Bypass replacement fire station plans back in motion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Plans for the new fire station on the Route 250 Bypass in Charlottesville are now picking up speed after being delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The existing firehouse is over 60 years old, and the station’s fire trucks do not fit in it. The city council says that most of the funding for the project has already been covered.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Daily South

86 Rescued Beagles Had A Reunion At A Richmond Restaurant

In July, we reported that a group of 4000 beagles was rescued by the Humane Society of the United States from the now-shuttered Envigo medical breeding research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. When a court ordered the facility to shut down, people across the South and the rest of the country stepped up to give those dogs happier lives and forever homes.
RICHMOND, VA
wina.com

Albemarle school board picks Rebecca Berlin to replace Oberg

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Following a public hearing last evening on the appointment of a new school board representative for the White Hall district, Albemarle County School Board members unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Rebecca Berlin, to the seat. Effective January 1, Berlin will succeed David Oberg, who has represented the White Hall district for the past seven years and is.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

HRCSB excited about Youngkin’s behavioral health plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his three-year Right Help, Right Now’ plan to transform Virginia’s behavioral health system. In the first year of the plan, Youngkin is proposing $230 million in new funding for behavioral health in the state budget. “We...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cvillecountry.com

Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse

CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Open Doors shelter extends hours for inclement weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With freezing rain and sleet falling throughout the day on Thursday, Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg remained open throughout the day to provide a warm and safe place for Harrisonburg’s homeless population. Open Doors is typically just an overnight shelter but made the change...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

66K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy