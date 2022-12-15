ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 6

Carlito L Stuart
7d ago

why ?there not enough jobs? all that chance and effort to do this and you have a better chance of finding a job and doing much better. think people think.

Reply(2)
2
Related
abc27.com

Child driver crashes vehicle after wrong-way Gettysburg chase

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg say a 10-year-old boy was found driving a vehicle the wrong way with his younger sibling riding inside before crashing. State Police say at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21, a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling west on York Street...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County. Lititz police said the crash happened on the 000 block of East Main Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday. "Two legally parked vehicles were struck while parked. Both parked vehicles sustained damage. There is no specific...
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys home in Dauphin County

PENBROOK, Pa. — Residents of a home in Dauphin County are displaced after a fire hit on Thursday night. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in Penbrook just after 8 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Ephrata teen charged after shots fired, children hit with handgun

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata 14-year-old has been charged after allegedly striking two juveniles with a handgun on December 21. According to Ephrata Police, officers responded to a fight involving several juveniles near the Ephrata Post Office on East Main Street. During the incident, several shots were fired by one of the juveniles after police say he pulled out a handgun and struck the two juveniles.
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man charged for wife’s 1980’s cold case death

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide for the 1984 disappearance and presumed death of his estranged wife. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Jere Bagenstose was arrested on Dec. 22 for one count of criminal homicide after a review of evidence from the 1984 disappearance of Maryann Bagenstose.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Middletown, Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police in Middletown, Dauphin County, are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to Vagabond Road for a gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 19-year-old victim gave several versions of what happened, finally saying an unknown person jumped in the passenger seat of his parked vehicle and shot him in the leg.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man killed in crash with septic tanker truck in North Hopewell Township

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in North Hopewell Township, York County. The two-vehicle crash happed around 2:30 p.m. on Barrens Road South, according to the York County Coroner's Office. "According to police, the 23-year-old male decedent was traveling north, when...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police identify person who died in York County crash

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were investigating a crash that shut down a portion of a road in York County on Wednesday. According to PSP, on Dec. 21 at approximately 2:29 p.m., troopers from PSP York were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Barrens Road South at its intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township, York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 30 crash cleared in Chester County

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 30 in Chester County on Thursday. Route 30 was closed in both directions between between Octorara Trail and the Coatesville Veterans Hospital Exit. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is now back to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fuel leak reported near York County intersection

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews responded to a fuel leak in West Manchester Township, York County just after 3 p.m. According to West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clifton Laughman, there was a small two-vehicle accident between a car and a box truck carrying diesel fuel at the intersection of Indian Rock Dam Road and Hokes Mill Road.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

One killed after York County crash

A man has died after he was involved in a single vehicle crash during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20 in York County. A man has died after he was involved in a single vehicle crash during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20 in York County. Fundraiser helps...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
WGAL

Police investigating shots fired incident in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. — Police responded to a shots-fired call Monday night in Steelton. Now, investigators are asking for the public's help. Police said the incident happened on the 100 block of South Second Street around 9:30 p.m. Police are asking anyone who has surveillance video of the area around...
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

Three people injured in severe Lebanon County crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were injured after a severe single vehicle crash in Lebanon County on Tuesday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an Acura RSX was traveling on the 400 block of Union Road when it entered a right curve at the crest of the hill. The vehicle left the roadway where it struck multiple trees and a utility pole.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County coroner notified of house fire in York County

UPDATE: The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the fire. Fire crews are battling a residential fire in York County. According to emergency dispatch, fire units were dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township at 8:30 p.m. Fire crews tell News 8 that it...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
LANCASTER, PA

