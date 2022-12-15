Read full article on original website
Carlito L Stuart
7d ago
why ?there not enough jobs? all that chance and effort to do this and you have a better chance of finding a job and doing much better. think people think.
Reply(2)
2
Related
abc27.com
Child driver crashes vehicle after wrong-way Gettysburg chase
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg say a 10-year-old boy was found driving a vehicle the wrong way with his younger sibling riding inside before crashing. State Police say at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21, a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling west on York Street...
WGAL
Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County. Lititz police said the crash happened on the 000 block of East Main Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday. "Two legally parked vehicles were struck while parked. Both parked vehicles sustained damage. There is no specific...
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Dauphin County
PENBROOK, Pa. — Residents of a home in Dauphin County are displaced after a fire hit on Thursday night. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in Penbrook just after 8 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been...
abc27.com
Ephrata teen charged after shots fired, children hit with handgun
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata 14-year-old has been charged after allegedly striking two juveniles with a handgun on December 21. According to Ephrata Police, officers responded to a fight involving several juveniles near the Ephrata Post Office on East Main Street. During the incident, several shots were fired by one of the juveniles after police say he pulled out a handgun and struck the two juveniles.
abc27.com
Lancaster County man charged for wife’s 1980’s cold case death
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide for the 1984 disappearance and presumed death of his estranged wife. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Jere Bagenstose was arrested on Dec. 22 for one count of criminal homicide after a review of evidence from the 1984 disappearance of Maryann Bagenstose.
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Middletown, Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police in Middletown, Dauphin County, are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to Vagabond Road for a gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 19-year-old victim gave several versions of what happened, finally saying an unknown person jumped in the passenger seat of his parked vehicle and shot him in the leg.
WGAL
Man killed in crash with septic tanker truck in North Hopewell Township
NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in North Hopewell Township, York County. The two-vehicle crash happed around 2:30 p.m. on Barrens Road South, according to the York County Coroner's Office. "According to police, the 23-year-old male decedent was traveling north, when...
$800 in Toys for Tots gifts stolen in string of Dauphin County car thefts
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township police are investigating a string of car burglaries throughout the Dauphin County area. According to police, on Dec. 13, officers responded to the 2200 block of Kohn Road for a report of several attempted car break-ins. Upon arrival, police determined that forcible entry...
abc27.com
Police identify person who died in York County crash
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were investigating a crash that shut down a portion of a road in York County on Wednesday. According to PSP, on Dec. 21 at approximately 2:29 p.m., troopers from PSP York were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Barrens Road South at its intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township, York County.
WGAL
10-year-old boy, along with 6-year-old brother, lead police on wrong-way chase in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a 10-year-old boy, along with his 6-year-old brother, led police on a wrong-way chase in Gettysburg. Police said the chase happened late Wednesday night. They say the 10-year-old was driving a Ford Explorer the wrong way around a traffic circle on York...
WGAL
Route 30 crash cleared in Chester County
SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 30 in Chester County on Thursday. Route 30 was closed in both directions between between Octorara Trail and the Coatesville Veterans Hospital Exit. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is now back to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME...
Fuel leak reported near York County intersection
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews responded to a fuel leak in West Manchester Township, York County just after 3 p.m. According to West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clifton Laughman, there was a small two-vehicle accident between a car and a box truck carrying diesel fuel at the intersection of Indian Rock Dam Road and Hokes Mill Road.
Septic Truck Crash Kills 23-Year-Old Maryland Man: York County Coroner
A 23-year-old Whitehall Maryland man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a septic truck in Hopewell Township, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. Jacob Bertazon was heading north on Barrens Road with he crossed over the double yellow line for an unknown reason near the intersection of...
pahomepage.com
One killed after York County crash
A man has died after he was involved in a single vehicle crash during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20 in York County. A man has died after he was involved in a single vehicle crash during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20 in York County. Fundraiser helps...
WGAL
Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
WGAL
Police investigating shots fired incident in Steelton
STEELTON, Pa. — Police responded to a shots-fired call Monday night in Steelton. Now, investigators are asking for the public's help. Police said the incident happened on the 100 block of South Second Street around 9:30 p.m. Police are asking anyone who has surveillance video of the area around...
Fatality reported in 2-vehicle crash in central Pa.: police
Update: Police identified the man killed in Wednesday’s crash. A two-vehicle crash in York County on Wednesday afternoon is fatal, according to state police. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Barrens Road South and Barton Circle in Hopewell Township, for the crash, police said.
abc27.com
Three people injured in severe Lebanon County crash
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were injured after a severe single vehicle crash in Lebanon County on Tuesday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an Acura RSX was traveling on the 400 block of Union Road when it entered a right curve at the crest of the hill. The vehicle left the roadway where it struck multiple trees and a utility pole.
WGAL
York County coroner notified of house fire in York County
UPDATE: The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the fire. Fire crews are battling a residential fire in York County. According to emergency dispatch, fire units were dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township at 8:30 p.m. Fire crews tell News 8 that it...
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
Comments / 6