USDA warning: Colorado firm's alfalfa cubes may kill horses
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued...
Kansas universities facing $1.2B in deferred maintenance
TOPEKA — Restoring life safety and functional integrity to nearly 500 academic or research buildings on state university campuses in the Kansas Board of Regents system would cost an estimated $1.2 billion, officials said Thursday. The Board of Regents annually reviews deployment of approximately $40 million earmarked for deferred...
Kan. medical marijuana committee prepares for legalization push
TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous medical marijuana bills. After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that...
Chronic absenteeism plagues Kansas K-12 schools
TOPEKA — The number of K-12 students in Kansas classified as chronically absent from school surged to 24.5% during the 2021-22 academic year as educators emerged from the darkest depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. The portion of Kansas students who missed more than 10% of school days — excused...
Notoriously hard-to-clean 'dilbit' dumped in Kansas oil spill
Each day that passes, the hundreds of thousands of gallons of sludgy oil coating Mill Creek in north-central Kansas become harder to clean up. That’s because the pipeline that busted just outside the town of Washington on Dec. 7 doesn’t carry conventional crude oil. It carries a product of the Canadian tar sands called diluted bitumen that changes dramatically in chemical composition and behavior soon after escaping from pipes.
Kansas flu, COVID cases expected to rise during holiday season
TOPEKA — Health officials urge Kansans to get booster shots before the holidays, warning of a “trifecta” of illnesses spreading this year, including flu, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and COVID-19, and a limited number of hospital beds available to treat these illnesses. Only 10.2% of Kansans...
Money is on the line with FCC broadband coverage maps
Maps drawn by the Federal Communications Commission outline the extent of broadband coverage in rural America and will determine the amount of federal funding northwest Missouri will receive to extend coverage. Communities and residents have a chance to correct any errors in those maps. And Adam Thorp with the Missouri...
Audit: Kan. agencies still have significant IT flaws, training gaps
TOPEKA — Kansas auditors found serious flaws in several state agencies’ IT security measures, according to survey results spanning from January 2020 to December of this year. The audit of 21 state agencies and school districts tested 40-50 IT security and control items. One entity was audited twice...
Missouri awards over $40M in low-income housing tax credits
The Missouri Housing Development Commission has approved over $40 million worth of federal and state tax credits to help developers build 1,791 low-income housing units around the state. In a meeting last week, the commission agreed to issue half the credits on an accelerated basis — the second year they’ve...
MWSU women win, Griffon men fall at Washburn Saturday
TOPEKA, KS - The Missouri Western women's basketball team built a 47-23 lead over Washburn with 4:51 left in the third quarter. What followed was a span they'd perhaps like to forget. The Griffons, after committing just seven turnovers in the first half, committed 17 second half turnovers and were...
Starbucks 3-day walkout includes stores in Kansas and Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
Kan. congressman's vote on CR consistent in 117th Congress
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The U.S. House of Representatives passed the sixth short-term continuing resolution on the national budget this week, but Tracey Mann voted against it, to make a point. "The government funding expires here today," Mann said. "On Wednesday night, there was legislation that would just kick the...
US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
Missouri Western football announces several assistant coach hires Friday
Missouri Western head football coach Tyler Fenwick is starting to piece together his coaching staff. The Griffons announced a flurry of new hires Friday and are also retaining one assistant from Matt Williamson's staff. Patrick St. Louis, a 2008 graduate of Missouri Western, had served as offensive line coach since...
Mattivi sees from unique perspective as KBI director nominee
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The announcement Tuesday of the intent by Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach to appoint a man who lost to him in the primary to the top post at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was a long time in the making. "I reached out to Kris the...
Transgender inmate on Missouri's death row asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Routine grocery trip turns into $10,000 for St. Joseph couple
A routine grocery trip resulted in winning $10,000 for Hannah Smith and her husband Marquest. Smith says at first when the winning ticket from the Shop St. Joseph event was announced, she didn't see the zero in the number. "So, I thought maybe it was like we didn't win, I...
LeBlond's Emma Raines signs letter of intent to Culver-Stockton soccer
Bishop LeBlond senior and multi-sport athlete Emma Raines signed her letter of intent for Culver-Stockton women's soccer on Friday. Raines, who's had a fruitful athletic career for the Golden Eagles in volleyball and girls' basketball as well, has played on defense for LeBlond in soccer, helping the Eagles to a district title in 2021 and a 12-7 record in 2022.
Outgoing Kan. ed board member decries embrace of ‘Christian nationalism’
TOPEKA — Kansas Board of Education member Ben Jones addressed colleagues at his final meeting Wednesday by raising concern about the influence of Christian nationalists in government, the Republican Party’s rejection of social and emotional learning in schools and the ostracizing of LGBTQ teachers and students. Jones, a...
Economist sees economy improving in 2023, eventually
A national economist gives an encouraging talk to the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, right after bracing them for a rough first half of next year. Economist Chris Kuehl, managing director of Armada Corporate Intelligence, is turning optimistic about the economy in 2023. “My position lately has been more glass...
