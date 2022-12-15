ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Kansas universities facing $1.2B in deferred maintenance

TOPEKA — Restoring life safety and functional integrity to nearly 500 academic or research buildings on state university campuses in the Kansas Board of Regents system would cost an estimated $1.2 billion, officials said Thursday. The Board of Regents annually reviews deployment of approximately $40 million earmarked for deferred...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kan. medical marijuana committee prepares for legalization push

TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous medical marijuana bills. After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Chronic absenteeism plagues Kansas K-12 schools

TOPEKA — The number of K-12 students in Kansas classified as chronically absent from school surged to 24.5% during the 2021-22 academic year as educators emerged from the darkest depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. The portion of Kansas students who missed more than 10% of school days — excused...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Notoriously hard-to-clean 'dilbit' dumped in Kansas oil spill

Each day that passes, the hundreds of thousands of gallons of sludgy oil coating Mill Creek in north-central Kansas become harder to clean up. That’s because the pipeline that busted just outside the town of Washington on Dec. 7 doesn’t carry conventional crude oil. It carries a product of the Canadian tar sands called diluted bitumen that changes dramatically in chemical composition and behavior soon after escaping from pipes.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Money is on the line with FCC broadband coverage maps

Maps drawn by the Federal Communications Commission outline the extent of broadband coverage in rural America and will determine the amount of federal funding northwest Missouri will receive to extend coverage. Communities and residents have a chance to correct any errors in those maps. And Adam Thorp with the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Starbucks 3-day walkout includes stores in Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kan. congressman's vote on CR consistent in 117th Congress

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The U.S. House of Representatives passed the sixth short-term continuing resolution on the national budget this week, but Tracey Mann voted against it, to make a point. "The government funding expires here today," Mann said. "On Wednesday night, there was legislation that would just kick the...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
TEXAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Economist sees economy improving in 2023, eventually

A national economist gives an encouraging talk to the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, right after bracing them for a rough first half of next year. Economist Chris Kuehl, managing director of Armada Corporate Intelligence, is turning optimistic about the economy in 2023. “My position lately has been more glass...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy