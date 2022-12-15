Read full article on original website
London Fintech Updraft Secures £108M in Debt, Equity to Support Business Growth
Financial habit forming platform, Updraft, announces its latest investment round, raising another £108 million in equity and debt “to power its ambitious growth strategy and deliver savings to its fast-growing user base of 300k members.”. The senior debt funding round of £100 million was “led by NatWest, with...
THORChain Integrates with Trust Wallet to Accelerate Adoption of Crypto Self-Custody
THORChain, a non-custodial decentralized native asset protocol that enables wallets, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and users to seamlessly transfer their digital assets across blockchains, has completed its integration with Trust Wallet, a self-custodial and multi-chain wallet provider. This integration “unlocks decentralized multichain swaps for the more than ten million active Trust...
Bitcoin (BTC) Borrowing, Lending to Be Supported via Finterest Protocol After $1.5M Raise
Finterest, which claims to be the “first” crypto lending protocol available on the Internet Computer (ICP) built to support native Bitcoin borrowing and lending, announced the close of its $1.5 million seed round. Investors reportedly “include Polychain Capital via the Beacon Fund, an Internet Computer-focused ecosystem fund, and...
Fireblocks, a Digital Asset Service Provider, to Receive C4 Certification
Fireblocks, an “easy-to-use” platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, announced that it has become the first company to have its digital asset infrastructure system “certified by the CryptoCurrency Certification Consortium (C4) as a CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CCSS) Level 3 Qualified Service Provider (QSP).”
Audit Firm Mazars Bails on Binance Proof of Reserves Statement
Mazars, an international accounting firm, has pulled its proof of reserves report on Binance, according to multiple reports. Mazars apparently has halted all work on crypto platforms. Mazars has yet to issue a statement on its decision. Most recently, Mazars posted a Proof of Reserves statement for Binance on December...
FSOC Report Points to Digital Assets as Financial Risk
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) has identified 14 specific financial vulnerabilities impacting the markets in its annual report. The Council incorporates the participation of all the major US financial regulators, including the Secretary of the Treasury, who acts as the Chair of the Council. The vulnerabilities reviewed fall into...
Euroclear to Acquire London based Goji, a Private Funds Fintech
Euroclear is pleased to announce its acquisition of Goji, a London-based provider of digital access and technology-enabled solutions to private markets, subject to regulatory approvals. Private market assets are currently “valued at $9.8 trillion and are expected to grow to $14.4 trillion by 2025.” This increasing demand is “driving innovation...
Cash-Based Humanitarian Assistance System for People in Ukraine, Powered by Stellar Network, Circle’s USDC, MoneyGram
MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) is pleased to support our partners at the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) on the launch of Stellar Aid Assist, which is described as “a first-of-its-kind blockchain-powered aid disbursement system that delivers relief funds quickly, affordably and efficiently to individuals in crisis.”. As explained in an update...
P2P Lending: Assetz Capital Exits Retail Segment, Only Institutional Money Going Forward
Assetz Capital will exit its retail business and emerge as a lending platform completely funded by institutional money, according to an update posted on the company’s website. For observers of the peer-to-peer lending industry, the decision should come as no surprise. Assetz Capital has been emblematic of the online capital formation industry both as an investment platform and a beneficiary, having completed multiple funding rounds on investment crowdfunding platforms.
Pink Paper Joins Neo Global Development (NGD) EcoBoost Program
Neo Global Development (NGD) has accepted Pink Paper, ‘a decentralized content publishing platform, into the EcoBoost program.”. Through EcoBoost, Neo will “provide Pink Paper with support and incubation opportunities to help the project enter the market.”. EcoBoost is “a business incubation program focused on building a strong network...
Secure Trust Bank, Mastercard to Offer Customers Option to Repay Retail Finance
Secure Trust Bank has partnered with Mastercard (NYSE: MA) in order to “offer customers more choice and convenience through open banking to repay retail finance.”. Open banking empowers consumers “to access, use and benefit from their financial data, and to initiate payments between any of their bank accounts.”
Bpifrance Selects Thought Machine to Help Provide Financing to SMEs in France
Thought Machine, the cloud-native banking technology company, announced that Bpifrance, the French public investment bank, is “using Thought Machine’s cloud-native core banking platform, Vault Core.”. Bpifrance claims it is “the first bank in France to deploy Thought Machine’s modern cloud-native core banking platform, using Vault Core to deliver...
STP Investment Services Acquires Wealth Advisory Fintech WealthSite
STP Investment Services (STP), a global, technology-enabled, end-to-end investment operations service provider, announced it has acquired WealthSite, a firm that provides “a fully integrated and highly customized accounting, portfolio management, reporting and analytics platform to single and multi-family offices, traditional wealth advisory firms and money managers serving ultra-high-net-worth (UNHW) clients.”
NYCE Trades Shares of TEMPLE I on Securitize Following Reg CF Funding Round
NYCE, a real estate investment platform, has listed its shares on Securitize – a digital securities platform. Over time, NYCE aspires to be the Robinhood of real estate. NYCE previously raised capital utilizing the Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) exemption, offering investment opportunities on both Wefunder and Republic. NYCE has announced that its first project, TEMPLE I, is trading on Securitize, claiming to be the first “digital liquidity event” for a Reg CF securities offering.
Payoneer Receives In-Principle Regulatory Approval in Singapore
Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, has received in-principle approval as a Major Payment Institution License holder from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The license, once received, “will allow Payoneer to offer additional payments services such as mass payout...
Accenture Advances AI Research as Member of Corporate Affiliate Program at Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced its membership in the Corporate Affiliate Program of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), an organization dedicated to “guiding and building the future of artificial intelligence (AI).”. Lan Guan, global lead of Cloud First Data & AI at Accenture, said:. “Serving as an...
Global Quantum Intelligence, a Business Intelligence Firm, Launches Operations
Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI), a market and business intelligence firm steeped in quantum technology experience and solely dedicated to this sector, has just launched and claims it is already “serving major vendors and users, as well as governments and investors keen on gathering authoritative intelligence to guide business, policy and strategic decisions.”
Rakuten France Launches Integrated Payment, Cashback Solution
Rakuten France has announced the launch of an integrated payment solution, Club R Pay, becoming the first e-commerce player to offer such a system in marketplaces. A universal integrated payment solution, Club R Pay facilitates purchases “for the 12 million members of the Club R loyalty program on over 2,000 sites while they enjoy their Rakuten rewards.”
Fintech Firm FIS’ Incoming CEO, Board Commence Review to Strengthen Performance, Drive Value Creation
FIS (NYSE: FIS), which claims to be a global leader in financial services technology, announced that its incoming Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors have initiated a comprehensive “assessment of the company’s strategy, businesses, operations and structure with the goal of positioning the Company to drive stronger results, increase shareholder value and enhance client services.”
Celesta Capital Partners with The Sultanate of Oman
Celesta Capital, a deep technology venture capital firm, announced that it has created a formal partnership with The Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and IT (MTCIT) and the Public Authority for Special Economic and Free Zones (OPAZ). Celesta Capital has “had a longstanding interest in working with...
