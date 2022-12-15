Javien Toviano ecstatic to join LSU's No. 3 ranked recruiting class: "DBU is the mantra you can't really deny"

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
247Sports
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
247Sports
Four-star safety decommits from Tennessee after visiting SEC rival
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
247Sports
Jackson State RBs coach Gary Harrell resigns after Deion Sanders' final game
Jackson State running backs coach Gary Harrell announced Saturday evening that he is stepping down from his position with the Tigers. Harrell coached in Jackson State’s Celebration Bowl loss to NC Central. He was hired at Jackson State in 2020 as part of former coach Deion Sanders’ inaugural staff.
247Sports
Colorado bringing in Top247 recruits while Alabama, Miami, Texas and LSU work on Top 5 classes
The final weekend leading into the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21 is upon us and some of the nation’s top prospects are taking visits as they shore up their college plans before putting pen to paper. 247Sports takes a look at where some of the biggest...
247Sports
The nation's No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
The Top247’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola has decommitted from Ohio State, his family tells 247Sports. He had been a verbal to the Buckeyes since May 9. “We have a lot of respect for Coach Day and the Ohio State program,” Raiola’s father Dominic added.
247Sports
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has found a new home – and a familiar one. Earle announced Saturday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Earle will return to his home state of Texas to play for the Horned Frogs in Forth Worth.
247Sports
Coastal Carolina QB transfer Grayson McCall no longer visiting Auburn
After originally planning to take an official visit to Auburn this weekend, former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will no longer visit, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover. McCall is the No. 5 player in the 247Sports transfer portal player rankings and the No. 2 quarterback, just behind NC State...
247Sports
Transfer running back announces commitment to South Carolina
Shane Beamer’s first #WelcomeHome tweet from Dec. 17 was revealed the next day. Newberry transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. will continue his college career at South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, about 24 hours after he was on campus to watch bowl practice. His announcement was posted on Twitter about 48 hours after the offer was received.
247Sports
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
247Sports
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"
On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. Young also tweeted, “It all starts up front!” This could indicate that the commitment could be a lineman, but it is unknown at this time. Currently, there is quite...
247Sports
BREAKING: Kansas State secures transfer Marques Sigle
For the second straight offseason a former North Dakota Bison is trading in his green and yellow for purple and white, as Marques Sigle announced his intent to transfer to K-State ahead of the 2023 season. A 6-foot, 195 pound defensive back who has three years to play two, Sigle's...
247Sports
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson announces transfer destination
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has found a new home. Jackson announced Sunday he is transferring to Oregon after announcing he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 23. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to transfer to Oregon, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who committed to the Ducks a week ago.
247Sports
USC RB Austin Jones uncertain if he will return for 2023 season
USC fourth-year junior running back Austin Jones said he is undecided if he will return to the Trojan program next season. “Not really sure yet,” Jones said. “Kind of trying to just weigh my options and just see kind of how it goes throughout.”. Jones transferred to USC...
247Sports
Signing Day 2022: Ten blue-chip recruits on flip watch
We are under 100 hours until the Early Signing Period is finally upon us and prospects start putting pen to paper on Dec. 21 locking in their respective futures at various colleges across the land. While many of these prospects have publicly declared for a university, several of them are...
247Sports
Kentucky, Calipari trapped in a loveless marriage
After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage. And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on...
247Sports
Late Kick: TCU's magical ride comes to an end against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why Michigan will outmatch TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
247Sports
College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering Early Signing Day
The 2023 recruiting cycle is heating up with the Early Signing Period next week. Top prospects across the country continue to announce their college decisions. The SEC is in the dirver's seat, with the three top classes heading into Wednesday, according to 247Sports' rankings. Some of these teams have players already practicing. That could benefit both parties.
247Sports
Quotes: Everything Billy Napier said following Florida's 30-3 Vegas Bowl loss
LAS VEGAS — Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said following his team's 30-3 loss to No. 14 Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The Gators recorded just seven total yards of offense in the second and third quarters combined while allowing the Beavers to score on five of 10 drives.
247Sports
Transfer commit Stephen Herron "excited" to play for Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm
Stephen Herron Jr. (Photo: Albert Thomas/The Bootleg, Getty)<div id="embedVideoContainer_11504326" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=c9e941df-a7cd-4b97-8265-0779a817db43&channel=college-football&key=11504326&pcid=c9e941df-a7cd-4b97-8265-0779a817db43"></div><p></p><p>One of the elite prospects from the Louisville area in recent years is coming home. Edge target <b><a href="//247Sports.com/Player/Stephen-Herron-Jr-94130" target="_blank">Stephen Herron Jr</a></b>., was part of Stanford’s 2019 recruiting class out of Trinity High School, who announced for the Cardinals on Sunday, will join the program as a graduate transfer. He spent four seasons with the Cardinal program, becoming a full-time starter in 2022. He also earned his degree from the school in 2022.</p><p>Herron, 6-foot-3, 237-pounds, received plenty of interest after entering the NCAA transfer portal last week. In the end, the opportunity to play for the hometown team and for a coach that also played at Trinity was too much to pass on.</p><p>“I think one of the biggest deciding factors was that I had accomplished everything academically that I needed to at Stanford and now I have an opportunity to maybe focus a little bit more on ball,” Herron told Cardinal Authority. “I had plenty of opportunities, but I didn’t think anybody was going to be able to do that better than Brohm. Being a Louisville guy, being a Trinity guy, I feel like no one could take care of me better than he is. I’m really excited about him and his plan, and everything that’s coming along with it.”</p><p>As a senior at Stanford, Herron established career highs with tackles (37), tackles for a loss (6.5), sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (2). Twice he earned the team’s Defensive Player of the Week honor, something that is only handed out following a Stanford win. To put that into better light, the Cardinal won just three games this season and Herron received the recognition twice, doing so against Notre Dame and Arizona State.</p><p>“It was really big to me, and it meant a lot,” Herron said of the two weekly team awards. “When the wins are scarce, it means a great deal when you had a deciding impact in the game.</p><p>“I felt like I had a pretty good year. Of course, you can always get better, can always improve. I was excited about a couple things this season that I was able to do individually but I can still grow within my game. Looking forward to getting coached up continuously.</p><p>“I did find out a lot of things about my game, and a lot of things about me as a person. How I handle adversity and how I choose to persevere through the adversity.”</p><p>Louisville’s incoming staff views Herron as one to fill the void left by the departure of All-ACC performer <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Yasir-Abdullah-46035719" target="_blank">Yasir Abdullah</a></b>.</p><p>“Pretty similar to what it was at Stanford, playing the edge,” Herron said. “Similar to how Yassir did this year. Same type of game but just in their own scheme. Dialing up some pass rush opportunities when the time comes and being able to stop the run early and often.”</p><p>Herron trains at Aspirations Fitness Institution, a local facility owned and operated by former Louisville wide receiver Chris Vaughn that has helped many high school athletes garner scholarship offers.</p><p>"Super excited about Stephen finishing his career at Louisville,” Vaughn told Cardinal Authority. “The hire of <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Jeff-Brohm-248" target="_blank">Jeff Brohm</a></b> is paying immediate dividends. Love that relationship coming full circle and I think it's a sign of things to come for the program.</p><p>"Stephen is a great kid on and off the field he will be a leader not only on the field but in the community. Has a heart to uplift the entire program while serving his community that he grew up in.</p><p>"It's not every day you see a kid that graduated from Stanford in three years that has the athletic ability and character to go along with it.</p><p>"I expect Stephen to cement his legacy by having an All-American type season in the city where he played high school ball at with the entire city and Aspirations community behind him on his way to the NFL."</p><p>Herron becomes the third in-state product to announce for Louisville since <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Jeff-Brohm-248" target="_blank">Jeff Brohm</a></b> was announced as head coach. He joins high school defensive line pledges <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Micah-Carter-46109981" target="_blank">Micah Carter</a></b> of St. X and Henderson County’s <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Saadiq-Clements-46116012" target="_blank">Saadiq Clements</a></b>.</p><p>“While in recent years they haven’t gotten a lot (of local prospect), one of things that I think Brohm is trying to do is to change that narrative,” Herron said. “He’s trying to bring guys from home back here to lead them to an ACC Championship and being able to make some noise in the CFP. I’m really excited to coming home, along with the other guys that they are bringing in from the west coast, so that’s really exciting. There’s going to be a lot of talent in the room so I’m just hoping that we can build what we’re supposed to with it.”</p><p>A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Herron was a four-star target that ranked as the No. 141 overall prospect nationally and the No. 7 weak-side defensive end by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. A drew a lengthy list of scholarship offers that included Louisville, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Kentucky, Oregon, Purdue, Texas, Virginia Tech and a host of others before announcing for Stanford.</p>
Comments / 0