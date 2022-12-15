Read full article on original website
Shooting off of Decker Boulevard results in man's death
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a community off Decker Boulevard has taken a man's life. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were first called to the 2400 block of Kneece Road, which is off of Oneil Court near Decker, around 12:30 a.m. The Sunday morning...
One wounded in shooting outside Richland County bar
HOPKINS, S.C. — Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting that occurred outside a Richland County bar. According to preliminary information from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported around 7 a.m. at 3860 Leesburg Road in Hopkins - the address of Barb's Hideaway Bar.
Guns, drugs, murder: Suspects in multiple cases arrested in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has announced multiple arrests in cases ranging from murder to gun and drug possession over the last several days. According to a statement from Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, deputies and members of his special operations units have recovered eight firearms ranging...
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
Suspect’s son arrested & charged in missing SC woman’s case
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Tony Lee Berry’s 23-year-old son, Darius Berry, was arrested Thursday morning by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Darius has been charged with Accessory After the Fact in the disappearance and murder of Krystal Anderson, a missing mother of four from Wagener who was dating the older Berry and disappeared in August. […]
wach.com
One dead after Richland County shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road. When deputies arrived they found one person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.
Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
One dead in Two Notch Road shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
WIS-TV
Deputies searching for suspect in stolen vehicle after finding woman dead in Clarendon County home
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators say they are looking for a suspect in a stolen silver or light gray 2017 Toyota Corolla with the South Carolina tag #TGQ 705. According to officials, on Dec. 14, around 11:24 a.m., Clarendon County deputies responded to the Oakdale community to assist Sumter County with an investigation.
WMBF
“We’ve been failed. I lost a grandson.” Man accused of killing two-year-old granted bond, grandparents speak
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief George Adams defended his son, Grant Adams, who is out of jail tonight after being charged with homicide by child abuse. Police say he was arrested yesterday following the death of a two-year-old on November 25, 2022, a child who...
wach.com
Sumter police search for missing siblings ends, children found safe
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Both children were found safe, one locally, the other in a neighboring state, according to Sumter Police. Sumter Police say a search is underway Saturday after two young siblings were taken from their home Friday night. Officials say the two siblings, 5-year-old Gabriella Brunson,...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
abccolumbia.com
Newberry authorities arrest man on Burglary, Possession of Cocaine charges
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Matthew Christopher Temples was arrested for Burglary 2nd Degree and Possession of Cocaine 1st Offense. Deputies made the arrest after security camera footage showed Temples entering a local church on C R Koon Highway and taking a lap...
abcnews4.com
Deputies arrest man for 'execution-style shooting' of man at Club Rose Gold
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man was arrested Thursday after a November 16 shooting at Club Rose Gold, in what Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott called "one of the most viscous and cold-blooded I've ever seen in my career." During a Friday Press conference, Sheriff Lott said Mikal...
abccolumbia.com
CPD investigating overnight fatal shooting on Lorick Circle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead following a shooting overnight. Authorities say they found the victim’s body at the 100 block of Lorick Circle after midnight. According to investigators, another man was taken to the hospital. Details are limited as they continue their...
WLTX.com
Man wanted for murder in Maryland arrested for 'execution-style' killing in Columbia
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Leon Lott said on Friday that he had seen many violent crimes over the years, but admitted in a briefing on Friday that one that happened in November was among the worst. "I've been involved in the investigating part of a lot of different...
Kershaw man arrested for shooting, killing domestic partner
LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reports a 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing his domestic partner on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. According to reports, deputies responded at 11:41 a.m. to a call of shots fired in a home on West 3rd Street...
Reward offered for information in deadly Thursday night shooting in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Thursday night deadly shooting. It was the sound of gunfire that, according to police, initially brought officers to the Warren Street area around 8:15 p.m. and a call to Prisma Health Tuomey 20 minutes later that led them to the alleged victim.
wpde.com
Student found unresponsive at SC school after eating marijuana edible, teen arrested
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for the distribution of marijuana at Newberry Alternative School and is being detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. On Dec. 12, a student at Newberry Alternative...
WIS-TV
Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight. Officials said law enforcement was notified through a shot spotter alert of a shooting at Lorick Circle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive while a second man was taken...
