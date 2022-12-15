Lee Brice Delivers A Powerful Reminder That 'Time Is So Precious'

Photo: Getty Images

Lee Brice premiered a new music video for “Save The Roses,” a powerful song from his 15-track album Hey World , that serves as an emotional reminder to cherish time with loved ones.

Brice released Hey World in November 2020, including smash-hit anthems throughout its track list, including “One Of Them Girls,” “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” “Soul,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” with Carly Pearce , “Hey World” with Blessing Offor , and more. Brice told American Songwriter in 2020 that the idea for “Save The Roses” came to him while he was at his cousins funeral, and “I just knew what he would be saying to us redneck cousins of his.” The song is one that Brice described at the time as “extremely honest and country.”

“You should be fishing/ With a cold beer in your hand/ Instead of missing me here/ Y’all should be missing me there, high up in your deer stand/ Save my truck and save my guns/ And when thеy're old enough, give 'еm to my sons/ Don't let this stained glass shine on y'all too long today/ And save the roses, save the roses/ Don't waste them on me”

Brice’s heartfelt song is one that has strongly resonated with his fans and social media followers. One Instagram user commented, as Brice announced that the “Save The Roses” music video premiered on Thursday (December 15), “Makes me pause every time I listen to it. Video is amazing!” Another deemed it a “beautiful song and great video. Meaningful lyrics and a lesson for real life. ❤️” “You Should Be Here” singer Cole Swindell said he got “chills,” and congratulated Brice on the “incredible song.” Watch the new “Save The Roses” music video here :