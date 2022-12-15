Watch A 10-Year-Old Girl And Her Kid Band Slay This Slipknot Classic

Photo: O'Keefe Music Foundation

While other 10-year-old girls may be singing along to Taylor Swift and playing dress up, Zoë Franziska is screaming her lungs out while covering hard rock songs. The young singer performs with the O’Keefe Music Foundation , which recently shared an impressive cover of Slipknot 's 2001 hit "The Heretic Anthem." In the video, Franziska is backed by a band of 10 kids that range in age from 7 to 17. They cover your usual instruments like drums, bass, and guitar, but also spice things up with young rockers performing on things like the "OMF Garbage Can of Doom," the "OMF Wheelbarrow of Wonder" and even windchimes played with a chainsaw!

If Franziska looks familiar, you probably recognize her from also totally nailing a cover of Korn's "Freak On A Leash" earlier this year. Watch the OMF band absolutely slay "The Heretic Anthem" below.

Slipknot may not seem like a band that kids like to listen to, but the OMF band aren't the only young Slipknot enthusiasts. Back in March, 7-year-old Caleb Hayes blew away The Ellen Show audience with a drum cover of the band's 2008 track "Sulfur," and last year 11-year-old Nandi Bushell covered the band's 2004 song "Duality" while wearing a Weinberg mask and tried double pedals for the first time while playing along to "Unsainted."

Their parents must be so proud!