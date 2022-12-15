Read full article on original website
$996,000 home in DeWitt: See 196 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 196 home sales between Dec. 4 and Dec. 9. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 5½-bath contemporary home in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $996,000, according to Onondaga county real estate records. The home was profiled on Syracuse.com in September.
2 women charged in NY with blocking abortion clinic access
New York — Two Tennessee women were charged by federal prosecutors in New York on Friday with unlawfully blocking access to abortion clinics in several states over several years. Bevelyn Beatty Williams, 31 and Edmee Chavannes, 41, both of Ooltewah, Tennessee, surrendered Friday to face charges of violating the...
Upstate New York tree hunter just discovered the biggest tree in NY (maybe the biggest of its kind in the nation)
Hunters have a term to describe the tingling surge of adrenaline and excitement of seeing a deer for the first time: buck fever. Fred Breglia, an arborist from Cobleskill, gets tree fever. And he got a bad case of it a few weeks ago.
Firefighter, stranger rescue man trapped in freezing water for over an hour after Central NY crash
Cortlandville, N.Y. — Johnathan Alteri was out early Friday morning plowing with his own pickup truck in Cortlandville when he received a notification of a crash nearby and jumped into action. Alteri, a firefighter in Cortlandville, was just about half a mile away from the pickup that had crashed...
New York Ski Report for December 18, 2022
Belleayre Mt.12/17/2022225MG - PP12 - 4054 - 08 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain12/17/202211MG - LG10 - 309 - 92 - 28:30AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Events:Plan To Open December 26th ~ http://www.buffaloskicenter.com. Events:Plan To Open Soon For The 2022 -...
Update: Interstate 481 south lanes reopened after truck fire in DeWitt
Update as of 3:10 p.m.: All lanes of 481 south are reopened according to the Department of Transportation. N.Y. — Interstate 481 South in DeWitt is down to one lane as firefighters battle a fully involved truck fire, according to dispatches. At 1:52 p.m. a 911 caller reported a...
Winter storm closes schools, knocks out power in Upstate NY -- and it’s not over yet
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Upstate New York has gotten less snow so far than forecast in a winter storm that started Thursday, the wet, sloppy snow that did fall has caused school closings and scattered power outages. And the storm’s not done yet. Dozens of school districts across...
