Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. New DraftKings customers in Ohio can sign up today and claim this amazing offer for the cost of absolutely nothing at all. New bettors will be credited with $200 in free bets if they sign up through one of our links. This offer is available to all customers who sign up before the first day DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in Ohio.

OHIO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO