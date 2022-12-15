ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain High Resort kicks off season with weekend events

Mountain High's Open Season Rail Jam set for weekend 01:48

Grab your skis and snowboards, because the Open Season Rail Jam competition returns to Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood this weekend. Visitors and locals will be able to show off their skills.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the weekend event as Mountain High kicks off its winter festivities. Several events are scheduled.

Saturday, dozens of skiers and snowboarders will pack the slopes for the annual Rail Jam contest .

"We're looking for the best skiers and snowboarders to come out and compete. It's open to men and women, skiers and snowboarders," said Mountain High Spokesman John McColly.

On " Santa Sunday ," Christmas will be in full swing at the resort, with a bunch of Santas hitting the slopes.

"If you wear a Santa suit and donate a minimum of $25 to our charity Christmas Cheer All Year, we'll give you a free lift ticket for Sunday the 18th, and that's a $129 value," said McColly.

Thanks to a fresh round of snow, skiers and snowboarders say this is the perfect place to start celebrating the holidays.

Tickets are still available for all the weekend events .

