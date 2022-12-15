ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU has approved new package of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine, diplomats say

By AP
 3 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU has approved new package of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine, diplomats say.

Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Salon

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Zelenskyy: Power restored to almost 6 million Ukrainians

KYIV, Ukraine — Power has been restored to nearly 6 million people after the heaviest Russian missile attacks in weeks that targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday in his nightly video message broadcast in Kyiv. "Repair work is continuing," Zelenskyy said, referring to Friday's "terrorist attack" when Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine. Zelenskyy called on the international community to give Ukraine the...
Leader Telegram

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile, South Korea says

North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile Sunday toward waters off its east coast, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. Further details were not immediately available. This year, Kim Jong Un’s regime has fired off more than 65 ballistic missiles, the most in his decade in power and in defiance of United Nations resolutions that prohibit the launches. He has stepped up provocations in recent months in a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Authorities: Kyiv targeted in early morning drone attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's capital was targeted by multiple drones in a new attack early Monday, local authorities reported, three days after what they described as one of Russia's biggest attacks on Kyiv since the beginning of the war. The Kyiv city administration said on its Telegram account that more than 20 Iranian-made drones were detected over the capital's air space of Kyiv, and at least 15 of them were shot down. It added that a critical infrastructure point was hit, without giving more details. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Russia has been targeting energy infrastructure, including in Kyiv, as part of a strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians. On Friday, Ukraine’s capital was attacked as part of a massive strike from Russia. Dozens of missiles were launched across the country, triggering widespread power outages.
Leader Telegram

Tunisian president urged to resign after election debacle

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian opposition figures called Sunday for the president’s resignation after disastrous parliamentary elections in which less than 9% of voters cast ballots. The mass voter disavowal was a dramatic development for the country that was the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings against autocratic leaders a decade ago — and the only one to emerge from that upheaval with a democratic political system. The elections Saturday...
Leader Telegram

'Tired of this war': Congolese cope with M23 rebel violence

BENI, Congo (AP) — Kavira Mathe was making dinner for her two sons when bullets began flying. Eastern Congo's M23 rebels had attacked her village, killing scores of civilians. She and others fled for their lives, she said. “I lost several friends,” said Mathe speaking to The Associated Press by phone from Kanyabayonga where she now shelters. Trekking 50 kilometers (some 30 miles) to safety, she saw roads littered with bodies that appeared to have been bound and shot, she said. ...
Leader Telegram

Peru reopens some airports ahead of debate over early elections

Peru’s government is reopening some airports ahead of another attempt this week by congress to approve early elections to calm protesters and alleviate the country’s political crisis. The airport in Juliaca, in southern Peru, will resume operations Monday while the airport in the south-central city of Ayacucho could resume operations Tuesday, Transport Minister Paola Lazarte said Sunday tweet from the ministry. Work is ongoing to resume flights at a third airport in Arequipa, also in the south, as “soon as possible.” ...
Leader Telegram

Peru's dark past surfaces as young protester is laid to rest

QUINUA, Peru (AP) — This rural hamlet nestled high in the Peruvian Andes was the site of a major battle that secured South America’s independence from Spain in the 19th century. But on Saturday, the streets of Quinua were overrun by weeping residents commemorating a far more senseless loss: the death of Clemer Rojas, a 23-year-old student who left his parents' home Thursday to protest the ousting of President Pedro Castillo and never returned. ...
Leader Telegram

North Korea says rocket launch was test of 1st spy satellite

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency also released black-and-white photos showing a space view of the South Korean capital and Incheon, a city just west of Seoul, in an apparent attempt to show the North is pushing to monitor its...
Leader Telegram

2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in less than 3½ years. “We could not be more excited,” U.S. presidential delegate Linda Greenfield said. “We are already hard at work preparing for...
Leader Telegram

US asks Rwanda to make troops, rebel forces withdraw from Eastern Congo

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Rwanda to pull back its troops from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and encourage M23 rebels to do the same. Blinken’s remarks underscored America’s acceptance of Congolese allegations that Rwanda backs the M23 rebellion, which the United Nations says has displaced almost 400,000 people since March. Rwanda denies the accusations. “We are looking to Rwanda to use its influence with M23 to...
Leader Telegram

Governments move closer to deal at biodiversity conference

There were signs Sunday that negotiators were closing in on a deal at a U.N. conference that would protect nature and provide financing to set up protected areas and restore degraded ecosystems. China, which holds the presidency at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, released a draft deal that calls for protecting 30% of the most important global land and marine areas by 2030. Currently, 17% of terrestrial and 10% of marine areas are protected. ...
Leader Telegram

What Germany’s coal miners can teach America about medical debt

PÜTTLINGEN, Germany — Almost every day, Dr. Eckart Rolshoven sees the long shadow of coal mining in his clinic near the big brownstone church that dominates this small town in Germany’s Saarland. The region’s last-operating coal shaft, just a few miles away, closed a decade ago, ending centuries of mining in the Saarland, a mostly rural state tucked between the Rhine River and the French border. But the mines left a difficult legacy, as they have in coal regions in the United States, including West...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
Comments / 0

