Kenny Pickett Keeps Door Open to Play as He Continues to Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is still working toward his return.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to practice while in concussion protocol, keeping his window to return open for Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.

Pickett was a limited participant in practice for a second consecutive day. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky continued to split reps as they prepare to replace the rookie on Sunday.

The biggest change for Pickett was the visor he wore as they practiced indoors. It's unknown why he wore the visor or if it's something he'll remain wearing moving forward.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said if Pickett is cleared, he'll start. To do so, he'll need to meet with an independent neurologist within the next two days and pass a series of tests. If he does so, the team will make an announcement before the game that Pickett has cleared protocol.

