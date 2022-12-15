ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett Keeps Door Open to Play as He Continues to Practice

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNyXy_0jjzMdXP00

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is still working toward his return.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to practice while in concussion protocol, keeping his window to return open for Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.

Pickett was a limited participant in practice for a second consecutive day. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky continued to split reps as they prepare to replace the rookie on Sunday.

The biggest change for Pickett was the visor he wore as they practiced indoors. It's unknown why he wore the visor or if it's something he'll remain wearing moving forward.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said if Pickett is cleared, he'll start. To do so, he'll need to meet with an independent neurologist within the next two days and pass a series of tests. If he does so, the team will make an announcement before the game that Pickett has cleared protocol.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diontae Johnson Wants Mason Rudolph to Start Over Mitch Trubisky

Steelers Add Two New Names to Injury Report

Ben Roethlisberger is Right About Steelers

Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Chase

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy