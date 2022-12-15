Read full article on original website
Walmart plans to offer BNPL loans through its fintech venture - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The fintech venture backed by Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is planning to launch buy now, pay later loans as soon as next year, the Information reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
decrypt.co
Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals to $45 per Day in CBDC, Digital Banking Push
A year after launching its CBDC, the Central Bank of Nigeria has capped cash withdrawals to get more people to go cashless. Nigeria has imposed limits on cash withdrawals in a move to push consumers towards alternatives, including its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira. In a letter...
CoinTelegraph
A year after Taproot, Bitcoin community works to unlock its DeFi potential
Taproot support across the industry is still crawling one year after the Bitcoin soft fork, indicating a strong potential for innovation and broader adoption of Web3 solutions to be unlocked through the world's largest cryptocurrency, sources told Cointelegraph. "Since early on, Satoshi predicted that layers being built on top of...
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Where did the money go in FTX crypto collapse?
The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."
According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
decrypt.co
Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets
Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
FTX paid spox Kevin O'Leary received $18M, previously called Bitcoin 'garbage'
FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary is a staunch denfender of the cryptocurrency industry, but in 2019 he trashed it, calling Bitcoin "worthless" and "garbage."
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
The stock market will jump 18% in 2023 as this year's crises become next year's opportunities and the economy heads for a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The stock market will rally 18% in 2023 as the economy sticks a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Fundstrat's 2023 outlook for the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,750 is the most bullish forecast on Wall Street. "US economy [is] remarkably resilient in the face of rapid...
TechSpot
Cryptominers unable to repay millions in loans are handing over their mining rigs instead
In brief: The crypto winter is hitting every person and organization involved in the industry. It's proving to be an especially challenging time for crypto lenders, who are faced with miners unable to pay back the millions of dollars they borrowed so are returning the mining rigs they put up as collateral instead.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
