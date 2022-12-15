Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-17 "Grinches" Swindle Our PackagesCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-14 Charleston's Boots on the GroundCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
12-16 National Society US Daughters of 1812 Visit Calhoun, TNCharleston News BreakCalhoun, TN
Related
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga firefighters extinguish a structure fire on Dodds Avenue Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) responded to a structure fire call in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue Friday night. The building on fire was an abandoned and condemned structure, according to CFD. CFD says defensive operations were used to put out the flames. There were...
WTVCFOX
Cohutta Police Department building "total loss" following Sunday morning fire
COHUTTA, Ga — UPDATE:. The Whitfield County Fire Department is actively working to put out remaining hotspots from a devastating fire that destroyed the Cohutta Police Department building early this morning. Lieutenant Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department says even their telephones were lost in the fire. Fowler...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man hit by vehicle on East 3rd Street Friday night in critical condition
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police were advised of a man hit by a vehicle and laying in the middle of the road Friday night around 10:18 p.m. CPD says they responded to the 800 block of East 3rd Street where they found the man. The vehicle involved in the...
WTVCFOX
McMinn County Sheriff warns drivers of roofing nails intentionally dumped on roads
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — Sunday night McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy posted a warning for drivers in the area. Sheriff Guy says deputies and TDOT responded to several incidents over the last week regarding large numbers of roofing nails being dumped on local roadways. Sheriff Guy says the deputies...
WTVCFOX
Firefighters work to put out flames at Long John Silvers in Kimball on Sunday
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — We're working to learn more details about a commercial fire in Kimball, Tennessee. We received several viewer tips that the Long John Silvers located at 380 Kimball Crossing Drive caught fire around 11 a.m. Sunday. We have reached out to the Kimball Fire Department for...
WTVCFOX
Ooltewah driver arrested in Collegedale for swerving on road, having narcotics Wednesday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An Ooltewah man was pulled over for swerving between lanes and was arrested for having narcotics Wednesday, according to the Collegedale Police Department. Wednesday, Collegedale PD says an officer stopped a vehicle in the 5500 block of Main Street that was swerving and failing to stay...
WTVCFOX
Bald Eagle saved at Nickajack Lake Sunday afternoon
JASPER, Tenn. — On Sunday, John Stokes received a phone call about an injured Bald Eagle near the shore at the Hales Bar Marina on Nickajack Lake. John stopped at ACE Hardware, picked up some welding gloves, and came to the rescue. Upon arrival, he found the bird perched...
WTVCFOX
1 dead, 1 injured in 6 car chain-reaction crash on Highway 153 Friday, THP says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. 1 person is dead and 1 person is injured after a 6 car chain-reaction crash on Highway 153 Friday, THP says. THP says a Ford F-250 was traveling north on Hwy 153. A Honda CR-V, F-150, Ford Fusion, Hyundai Elantra, and Ram 1500 were traveling...
WTVCFOX
Cleveland man arrested in Collegedale for "felony amount" of meth, fentanyl and marijuana
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A Cleveland, Tennessee man was arrested in Collegedale Thursday after police say they found a "felony amount" of drugs in his vehicle. According to the Collegedale Police Department, William Duncan was pulled over for an equipment violation near the Arby's off Lee Highway. During the traffic...
WTVCFOX
Unruly students: District makes East Hamilton Middle changes, but parents still concerned
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Its the last day before winter break for students at East Hamilton Middle. But, concern lingers as parents continue to worry about ongoing threats to their child's safety. It's an issue the school district has started making improvements on. However, some parents feel there's still...
WTVCFOX
Interview: Union Gospel Mission providing 400 free Christmas meals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Union Gospel Mission will be providing 400 free meals on on Friday, Dec. 23. It will be at The Bessie Smith Cultural Center located at 200 East Main Street from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM.
WTVCFOX
Here's how to protect your home, prevent costly repairs as freezing temps head our way
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As freezing temperatures approach, its important to not only protect your wallet but your home. Friday we spoke to an expert about what you can do to prevent expensive repairs this winter. "Here you are with no heating, no air, and you're going to be out...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga community leaders help teens and young adults find a job this winter break.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Keeping teens and young adults out of violence is important to Chattanooga Community leaders during winter break. One way that community leaders are doing that is by helping them apply for jobs. Dr. Chris Sands, the Executive Director for Gun Violence and Community Safety, wants to...
WTVCFOX
Interview: The Hunter Memorial Foundation calls for artists for planned mural
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hunter Memorial Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is passionate about creating unity and promoting diversity. The group believes art, like kindness, is meant to be seen and shared with others. By doing so, Hunter Memorial Foundation and Revolutionize Hollywood are calling for artists to submit proposals for a mural located in Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX
Title 1 funding changes result of 2017 federal audit, Tennessee Dept. of Education says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — School districts in Polk County and Bradley County learned this week their federal Title 1 funding would be less in the coming year. Both school districts told us the news came without warning. And they said they had already set plans in place next school year.
WTVCFOX
"This is a crisis:" Critical blood donations for people with Sickle Cell Anemia lacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sickle Cell Anemia is a genetic disorder that experts say disproportionately impacts those of African American descent. And one Chattanooga pastor says critical blood donations for those with this disorder are seriously lacking. Both the pastor and the President and CEO of Chattanooga's Blood Assurance says...
WTVCFOX
Health experts warn holiday gatherings could trigger new COVID-19 surge
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Another COVID-19 surge could be on the horizon as people gather with family and friends for the upcoming holidays. As we enter a third winter with COVID, we now have tools for protection against COVID and its variants: vaccines. According to Antrell Tyson, the Regional Director...
Comments / 0