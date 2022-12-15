ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegedale, TN

WTVCFOX

Cohutta Police Department building "total loss" following Sunday morning fire

COHUTTA, Ga — UPDATE:. The Whitfield County Fire Department is actively working to put out remaining hotspots from a devastating fire that destroyed the Cohutta Police Department building early this morning. Lieutenant Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department says even their telephones were lost in the fire. Fowler...
COHUTTA, GA
WTVCFOX

Bald Eagle saved at Nickajack Lake Sunday afternoon

JASPER, Tenn. — On Sunday, John Stokes received a phone call about an injured Bald Eagle near the shore at the Hales Bar Marina on Nickajack Lake. John stopped at ACE Hardware, picked up some welding gloves, and came to the rescue. Upon arrival, he found the bird perched...
JASPER, TN
WTVCFOX

Interview: The Hunter Memorial Foundation calls for artists for planned mural

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hunter Memorial Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is passionate about creating unity and promoting diversity. The group believes art, like kindness, is meant to be seen and shared with others. By doing so, Hunter Memorial Foundation and Revolutionize Hollywood are calling for artists to submit proposals for a mural located in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

