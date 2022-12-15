Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
Are These Really New Jersey’s Top 5 Favorite Christmas Side Dishes?
Christmas is almost here! Yes, it's a time for religion, gift giving, and gathering with friends and family, but we're also excited about the food!. For Thanksgiving, the turkey takes precedence as the most important dish, and for Christmas, it's the Christmas ham. But the Christmas ham would be nothing without its all-star supporting cast of the side dishes!
Chicken Parm at White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City, NJ Named Best Chicken Sandwich in NJ
The White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City has been on the top of many lists when ranking the very best sandwiches in the state of New Jersey. Its Italian sub (White House special to the locals) was recently named the best sandwich in the state, by the travel website farandwide.com.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey – (With Cheesy Photos)
Ok, we know, there are at least 100 other pizza spots we could mention in our list. And we will get to them, trust us. But for now, these five spots are simply epic pizza spots and a great starting point. Let’s get to it, and bon appetit!. Razza...
From scrapple to disco fries: 15 absolute best diners in Southern NJ
Many are open late and the menus are typically huge. Breakfast at 8 a.m. or 8 p.m is no problem. Scrapple or spaghetti, turkey clubs or strawberry shortcake, pancakes or fried shrimp, it's all up for grabs depending on what you are in the mood for. And after a few stops, the servers will usually know you by name.
New Jersey’s top spot for fried chicken is off the beaten path
Apparently, the absolute best, crispiest, most mouthwatering fried chicken in all of New Jersey isn't actually found in a brick-and-mortar store!. Fried chicken, it's one of life's simple pleasures. Whether you like a big crunchy and juicy chicken breast or you prefer dark meat and all of its flavor, a...
This NJ restaurant is picked as having ‘tastiest nachos’ in New Jersey
No matter where you go in New Jersey, you're bound to find a restaurant that offers great nachos, but one foodie website has determined which restaurant has the best nachos in the state. Lovefood, is a well-respected site that is never short on food opinions and is regularly right on...
The best Christmas town in New Jersey
There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
New Jersey Has Secret Boozy Ice Cream With Your Name On It
Ice cream shop employee: "What toppings would you like on that?" Dreams do come true. There is a place in New Jersey serving up boozy ice cream for grown-ups. Sorry kids, this one is for us. Adults have to bear the burden of facing the daily grind, filing taxes, cooking...
South Jersey’s top 5 places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
Never sleep on South Jersey, which overflows with gorgeous vineyards producing tasty wine, the state’s largest cranberry farm and is scattered with some of the best small towns plentiful with great restaurants. Some of those locales recently appeared in review juggernaut Yelp’s new list of the 100 best places...
Let it snow: The last time we saw snow for Christmas in NJ
Christmas is almost here. And with it, comes the thought of a white Christmas. Yes, it has snowed on Christmas in New Jersey before, but it is rare. In terms of opinion, it's mainly mixed. Some would love to see snow on Christmas, while others would prefer the sunshine. Of course, the opinion of kids most likely differs from adults.
6 ideas for a romantic, low-key NJ New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a special time of year, and what better way to celebrate than with a romantic outing in New Jersey?. I’m sure you’ve had enough of the loud music, the drunk people, and the noise. Here are a few ideas to help you plan the...
This is how much you have to earn in New Jersey to be ‘middle class’
If you can make it here you can make it anywhere right? For all of its awesome qualities, New Jersey is not easy. In particular, we are challenged financially in ways that other people across the country are not. In fact, you may or may not even qualify as a middle-class family anymore.
Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best For Christmas
All year long in New Jersey, we rely on all our great restaurants for great food and a great time for us and our families. Around Christmas time we rely even more on these great eateries. So, which New Jersey restaurant is the best one in the state for Christmas?
Passionate Wawa fans share 15 ways to make NJ stores even better
Ah, Wawa. Yes, if you're from New Jersey, you gotta have one. I mean, what would the Garden State be without Wawa?. You can grab a hoagie if you need something to eat at 2 a.m. Coffee at sunrise? They got you covered. And that's not to mention any number of snacks, salads, and drinks.
Up Close: New Jersey Gov. Murphy, Dr. Vasan weigh in on 'tripledemic' surge
The 'tripledemic' surge is the major topic of concern in this episode of Up Close.
NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close
It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
NJ’s most hated Christmas specials, according to NJ 101.5 listeners
Don’t we all have that one holiday special that just turns us into a total Scrooge?. It’s pretty hard to escape Christmas movies this time of year, between the old claymations, timeless classics or even the “so cheesy they’re kind of fun” Hallmark movies, you’re bound to see at least one Holiday movie.
Unique gifts that scream NJ at this cool store in Morristown
If you're looking for something really different as a last minute holiday gift and you have some hardcore Jersey girls or guys on your list, how about a gift that not only helps our home state but pays tribute at the same time?. There's a shop called Just Jersey in...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0