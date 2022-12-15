ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Are These Really New Jersey’s Top 5 Favorite Christmas Side Dishes?

Christmas is almost here! Yes, it's a time for religion, gift giving, and gathering with friends and family, but we're also excited about the food!. For Thanksgiving, the turkey takes precedence as the most important dish, and for Christmas, it's the Christmas ham. But the Christmas ham would be nothing without its all-star supporting cast of the side dishes!
NEW JERSEY STATE
The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
South Jersey’s top 5 places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp

Never sleep on South Jersey, which overflows with gorgeous vineyards producing tasty wine, the state’s largest cranberry farm and is scattered with some of the best small towns plentiful with great restaurants. Some of those locales recently appeared in review juggernaut Yelp’s new list of the 100 best places...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Let it snow: The last time we saw snow for Christmas in NJ

Christmas is almost here. And with it, comes the thought of a white Christmas. Yes, it has snowed on Christmas in New Jersey before, but it is rare. In terms of opinion, it's mainly mixed. Some would love to see snow on Christmas, while others would prefer the sunshine. Of course, the opinion of kids most likely differs from adults.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close

It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
Princeton, NJ
