Florence County, SC

FOX8 News

2 South Carolina men accused of shooting into home with at least 3 young children inside

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Hartsville men remained in jail Friday afternoon after they allegedly shot into a home occupied by several people, including at least three young children, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said. Tayjour Brown and Deonte Hamilton were arrested on Wednesday after fleeing from deputies who saw them as they were […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

One person shot, killed in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead early Sunday morning in the area of First Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police department. Later Sunday afternoon, Captain Young said the suspect, Byron McKenzie has been apprehended...
LAURINBURG, NC
News19 WLTX

Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were on the scene of an investigation in the Socastee area Sunday evening. The Horry County Police Department said the active investigation shut down Socastee Boulevard between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive. The department later stated that officers responded “out of an abundance f...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Sunday to a pair of crashes in the Conway area that left one person hurt. Horry County Fire Rescue said two wrecks each involving two vehicles happened in the area of Highway 501 and Wonderland Road at around 12:30 p.m. The person hurt was...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

Benjamin’s Bakery owner reacts after burglar breaks in, steals donation box

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search is on for the person who broke into a Surfside Beach staple and stole a donation box. WMBF News obtained surveillance video showing the burglar throwing a rock through the glass door of Benjamin’s Bakery on Thursday morning and kicking down the glass before climbing through and taking the donation box. The crime happened in less than 15 seconds.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Surfside Beach bakery owner speaks out following burglary

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — When customers walk into Benjamin’s Bakery they’re greeted with a jingle and a mezuzah, which in Jewish culture blesses a home. After a burglary that happened Thursday, the business owner, Lee Zulanch, said he’s blessed that no one was hurt. "The...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

New Darlington police chief sworn in during ceremony

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington has a new police chief, but he is not new to the department. The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday for Jimmy Davis as the new leader of Darlington police. Davis has been working with the department for 32 years. He said he is so...
DARLINGTON, SC

