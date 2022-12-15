Read full article on original website
HBO fast-tracks new Julio Torres show after canceling Los Espookys
Los Espookys may be one of the more gut-wrenching casualties of new CEO David Zaslav’s ongoing bloodbath at Warner Bros. Discovery, but HBO is still doing business with Julio Torres. (As they should be, as he is one of the funniest people alive.) Following the previous announcement that the comedian will be launching a new series, currently titled Little Films, IndieWire reports that the project is a priority for the network and is set to enter production in February. The synopsis reads:
Shantaram canceled by Apple TV Plus after one season
Escaping from Australian prison may be easy for Charlie Hunnam’s character Lin Ford, but outrunning cancellation is a whole other beast. Apple TV+ has canceled the drama series Shantaram, effectively ending the series after the season one finale that aired today, per Deadline. Based on Gregory David Roberts’ 2003...
Netflix killed Blockbuster again
In a move that seems like the ultimate revelation of some deeply perverse scheme to just kill Blockbuster Video over and over again, Netflix has canceled its Blockbuster sitcom after one season. Was it not enough for Netflix to kill the actual Blockbuster Video, it had to make a somewhat poorly received sitcom about Blockbuster just so it could kill it again? Is there nothing so depraved that Netflix won’t sink to it in order to satisfy its twisted desires?!
The Witcher: Blood Origin review: This Netflix prequel could use a hell of a lot more witcher
It’s been said many times before (on this very website, even), but the thing that makes the Witcher saga special in its various incarnations—the original books, the video games, Netflix’s live-action adaptation—is the eponymous monster-hunting “witcher” himself. Though he is very much a part of the high-fantasy world that birthed him, Geralt Of Rivia prides himself on not being a traditional fantasy hero even as the evidence disproving that argument continues to stack up. He’s clever and sarcastic and unpretentious in a way that takes the self-serious edge off of the fantasy genre, allowing the audience to be in on the joke, so to speak, when a Witcher story plays with fantasy tropes.
Filmmaker Alex Keshishian considered shutting down production on Brittany Murphy's final movie
Over a decade on, the 2010 death of actor Brittany Murphy remains a captivating and troubling case. Murphy’s official cause of death was pneumonia, but as the 2021 HBO Max documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy? spotlighted, there remains a strong air of mystery around Murphy’s all-too-short career and tragic death.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
Austin Butler was not the "King of SNL" in the final episode of 2022
As the sixth first-time host of Saturday Night Live this season, Austin Butler was not exactly set up for success. A myriad of things were working against him. First, it didn’t help matters to be hosting after veterans of sketch comedy like Steve Martin and Martin Short, or for that matter, following such a charismatic first-time host as Keke Palmer the week before. Second, last week undermined this week by producing a handful of holiday sketches. In addition, Butler is at an interesting point in his career. Starting out in several Disney Channel shows and as Sebastian Kydd in The Carrie Diaries, the prequel series to Sex and the City, Butler has been catapulted (through great work) to the A-list with his performance in this summer’s Elvis. It feels like at this time Butler may want to be taken seriously as an actor with a capital A, which isn’t exactly an ideal time to host SNL. During the monologue, he lightly made a self-deprecating reference to accusations that his voice is a leftover affectation from playing Elvis, but overall, he seemed slightly uncomfortable with the comedic aspects of the hosting job. He gave it a great effort and, of course, great writing can remedy all of the above. However, to Butler’s detriment, it felt like SNL took off for the holidays early this week.
Jennifer Lawrence on why she "absolutely loves" working with female directors
As one of the youngest Oscar winners for Best Actress, Jennifer Lawrence is already a Hollywood veteran at 32 years old. Unfortunately, that seems to go hand-in-hand with some not-so-great experiences as the industry continues to reckon with #MeToo and labor issues. In The Hollywood Reporter’s new actress roundtable, the American Hustle actor opens up about moving forward from conflict-heavy work environments she’s experienced in the past.
Every James Cameron movie ranked, from Avatar: The Way Of Water to Piranha II: The Spawning
When you think of directing in terms of pure box office heft, you think of James Cameron. Despite Avatar: The Way Of Water being only the American auteur’s ninth film, his films have amassed more than $6 billion and he’s twice made the highest-grossing blockbuster of all time. Even Aliens and Terminator 2 both worked Herculean tasks in proving that what were formerly one-off masterpieces could be transformed into generation-spanning pop culture powerhouses.
Across social media, Harry & Meghan stirs up royal family criticism and Beyoncé admiration
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Harry & Meghan Photo: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix. Hardly a month after season 5 of The Crown debuted, a new vision of royal family intrigue has arrived on Netflix: the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary. Released in two three-episode parts, Harry & Meghan finds the couple publicly discussing their life in the formal royal fold (and their eventual exodus) for one of the first times.
End of an era: Ash and Pikachu make way for two new protagonists on the Pokémon anime series
All good things must come to an end. For the iconic Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum and his electric Pikachu, this means their time leading the Pokémon anime will soon come to a close, as revealed by the Pokémon Company. With Ash and Pikachu’s reign in the series...
Behold: The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie
We’ve waited, dreamed, and prayed for this moment. Finally, the first true look at Greta Gerwig’s Barbie feature is here and gives a glorious introduction to the doll that changed the way little girls play forever. In a play on Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, the teaser...
Everything you need to know about 1923, the latest Yellowstone spin-off
Taylor Sheridan expanded his Yellowstone-verse last year with 1883, a prequel about the Dutton family moving west. Now Sheridan is back with 1923, a star-laden saga which continues the story of the Duttons and the Yellowstone Ranch. But there’s still a big gap in time between 1883 and 1923—and an even bigger one between 1923 and Yellowstone. Here’s some background on the newest spin-off and what we can expect:
