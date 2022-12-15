ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

Trucking company sent violation notice in West Virginia chemical spill

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The legal battle surrounding a chemical spill in the Paint Creek areas continues in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Commissioners say a Final Notice of Violation was served to Dennis West of Gadsden, Gillard and West, LLC. Dennis West was the driving for the trucking company when his truck crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike near Pax on Aug. 24, 2022, causing the chemical spill and closing part of the West Virginia Turnpike for nearly 20 hours. West, from South Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI following the crash, authorities said at the time of his arrest.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

House fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Line crews work to restore panhandle power

ROMNEY, W.Va. — Crews from Potomac Edison Power Company have restored electricity to approximately 18,000 customers in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle region as well as neighboring Maryland. However, there are still several thousand to go. “We did bring in an additional 39 line workers from...
MARYLAND STATE
wwnrradio.com

Holiday Impaired Driving Enforcement Mobilization Begins

Charleston, WV -The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is conducting a high-visibility enforcement mobilization beginning today through New Year’s Day as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce impaired driving in West Virginia. The GHSP is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), as well as and state, county, and municipal law enforcement agencies across West Virginia for this high visibility enforcement effort. This enforcement effort aims to keep drivers who are impaired by alcohol, drugs, or certain impairing medications off our roadways so that all road users are safe this holiday season.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Study: West Virginia is the most underrated state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study conducted by Study Finds found that West Virginia is the most underrated state, beating out Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The study says 37% of people that responded to the study say they would like to visit West Virginia. Rhode Island and Massachusetts are behind West Virginia, both at 31%. […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WOWK 13 News

Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
OHIO STATE
wsvaonline.com

Over 500-million coming to West Virginia

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

1 juvenile dead after SUV, Amish buggy crash in Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says one juvenile is dead after a Ford Escape and Amish horse and buggy crashed in the Rio Grande area. Around 4:52 p.m. on Friday, OSHP responded to the crash on State Route 325 and found two juveniles ejected from […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK

Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WTRF

3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

