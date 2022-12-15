Charleston, WV -The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is conducting a high-visibility enforcement mobilization beginning today through New Year’s Day as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce impaired driving in West Virginia. The GHSP is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), as well as and state, county, and municipal law enforcement agencies across West Virginia for this high visibility enforcement effort. This enforcement effort aims to keep drivers who are impaired by alcohol, drugs, or certain impairing medications off our roadways so that all road users are safe this holiday season.

