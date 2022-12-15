Read full article on original website
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
Brush fire on Lens Creek Road in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say there is a small brush fire on Lens Creek Road in the Marmet area of West Virginia. The call came in around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday with reports of a hillside fire and burning pallets in the roadway. Dispatchers say there was a person at […]
WVNT-TV
Trucking company sent violation notice in West Virginia chemical spill
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The legal battle surrounding a chemical spill in the Paint Creek areas continues in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Commissioners say a Final Notice of Violation was served to Dennis West of Gadsden, Gillard and West, LLC. Dennis West was the driving for the trucking company when his truck crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike near Pax on Aug. 24, 2022, causing the chemical spill and closing part of the West Virginia Turnpike for nearly 20 hours. West, from South Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI following the crash, authorities said at the time of his arrest.
Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
Frigid Christmas Weekend Expected in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia
(WOWK) – We saw a very cold weekend with high temperatures only in the 30s, and colder than normal temperatures will be the theme for next weekend as well. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict a slight warming trend for the middle of next week before a major cold front move in Thursday and Friday. With […]
House fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
Metro News
Line crews work to restore panhandle power
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Crews from Potomac Edison Power Company have restored electricity to approximately 18,000 customers in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle region as well as neighboring Maryland. However, there are still several thousand to go. “We did bring in an additional 39 line workers from...
West Virginia to become first state to provide vehicle titles in digital format
(The Center Square) – Starting next year, West Virginia will become the first state in the nation to completely digitize vehicle titles and launch an online process to obtain vehicle registrations, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.
wwnrradio.com
Holiday Impaired Driving Enforcement Mobilization Begins
Charleston, WV -The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is conducting a high-visibility enforcement mobilization beginning today through New Year’s Day as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce impaired driving in West Virginia. The GHSP is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), as well as and state, county, and municipal law enforcement agencies across West Virginia for this high visibility enforcement effort. This enforcement effort aims to keep drivers who are impaired by alcohol, drugs, or certain impairing medications off our roadways so that all road users are safe this holiday season.
Study: West Virginia is the most underrated state
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study conducted by Study Finds found that West Virginia is the most underrated state, beating out Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The study says 37% of people that responded to the study say they would like to visit West Virginia. Rhode Island and Massachusetts are behind West Virginia, both at 31%. […]
Metro News
Frontier’s improvement plan includes better maintenance of copper network and batteries
Frontier West Virginia has told state regulators that it has several steps to improve service. The telecommunications company submitted an action plan last week to the state Public Service Commission in response to an ongoing probe. The PSC noted earlier this year that Frontier has not been providing adequate telephone service to West Virginia customers.
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
wsvaonline.com
Over 500-million coming to West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
2 law enforcement pursuits in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a short pursuit occurred on Interstate 64 East in Charleston, West Virginia. The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to Metro 911. Pile says a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on I-64. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, […]
WTAP
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been almost 15 years since Judy Petty was last seen alive. Now, those close to the case are excited about new movement being made. In February of 2008, the authorities found Judy Petty’s body after the family farm burnt down. The Petty family...
1 juvenile dead after SUV, Amish buggy crash in Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says one juvenile is dead after a Ford Escape and Amish horse and buggy crashed in the Rio Grande area. Around 4:52 p.m. on Friday, OSHP responded to the crash on State Route 325 and found two juveniles ejected from […]
WOWK
Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
MacCorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway. There is no word on any injuries. The St. Albans Police Department, the […]
Watch: Babydog snores in West Virginia Gov. Justice’s hunting blind call in deer
Gov. Jim Justice posted a video of Babydog taking a nap while he was bow hunting, and honestly, it's the West Virginia dream.
WTRF
3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
