Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
3 Colts to blame after blowing largest lead in NFL history
The Indianapolis Colts hold the distinction of blowing the largest lead in NFL history after losing 39-36 to the Minnesota Vikings. Hare three members of the team most to blame. The Indianapolis Colts had the chance to pull off a huge upset in Week 15, hoping to keep their slim...
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
3 ways the refs tried to screw the Vikings and failed
The referees tried their hardest to keep the Vikings from pulling off the biggest comeback in NFL history, but they ultimately failed. For most of Saturday’s game between the Vikings and the Colts, it looked like it just wasn’t Minnesota’s day. The home team fell behind early...
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
Detroit Pistons: Will this play help break Jaden Ivey out of his slump?
The Detroit Pistons will not be happy that they dropped a winnable game to the Brooklyn Nets in which they once led by 19 points. They won’t be happy that their defense fell apart in the second half, nor that their 4th-quarter offense once again relied on low percentage isolation plays.
Updated NFL Draft Order after Texans win at tanking, Jaguars actually win, Bears, Colts lose
The Jaguars won an overtime thriller, and the Houston Texans lost again. How does the action so far impact the draft order in Week 15?. Almost every game in the opening slate of Sunday’s slate of NFL games in Week 15 was competitive. Chiefs-Texans going to overtime? Who saw that one coming?
Commanders fan rushes the field and gets trucked by security (Video)
A Washington Commanders fan who made it onto the field during the Giants game took a big hit when he got sandwiched by security. The Commanders welcomed the Giants to Washington for Sunday Night Football and one fan wasn’t content to simply watch from the stands. He had to...
