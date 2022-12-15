ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Falls Church News-Press

Christmas Revels Regales, Adds Festivity to a Washington, D.C., Christmas

Christmas Revels is a forty-year Christmas tradition in Washington, with the Washington Revels (the performance group) dedicated to fostering community through the celebration of a variety of cultural traditions. Although there is another like event in May, and throughout the year classes for children, community sings, and even parades, the Revels hit their stride at the yuletide season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Falls Church News-Press

Delegate Marcus Simon’s Richmond Report

As I prepare to return to Richmond next month for my 10th session representing Falls Church and Fairfax County in the Virginia House of Delegates, I wanted to use my last column of 2022 to share my plans for the 2023 election cycle with you. I am thrilled to announce...
VIRGINIA STATE
Falls Church News-Press

Giving Back: How to Help Out the Community This Holiday Season

One of the most important themes during the holiday season is giving back, whether it be to family members, friends or even the community. In the City of Falls Church and surrounding areas, nonprofit organizations, toy drives and donation centers are helping those who may not be as fortunate during the holidays. These can also be great ways for people to help their fellow local community members who may need it.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy