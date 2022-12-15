MIAMI - More help is on the way for struggling renters in Miami-Dade. On Friday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced an expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) as a major step in the rollout of her HOMES Plan. The mayor's HOMES Plan was approved in the 2022-23 annual County budget as part of a historic investment of $500 million to tackle the affordability crisis and ensure all families can continue to live and work in the county. The mayor said for county residents to thrive they must be able to afford to live there. Levine Cava...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO