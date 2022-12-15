Read full article on original website
Bob Golden
3d ago
Replace this Moran !If they know how to make a successful major company they can know how to keep traffic flowing The Boca Raton board member is a total AH
Reply(4)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation Partners with Cayman Enterprise CityJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
Boca Raton Pizza Place Owes Dough, Sued For $300,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton pizza restaurant allegedly defaulted on its rent and is now being sued for more than $300,000. Vivo Pizza and Pasta in Boca Raton Town Center is being sued by the corporate landlord for the property, Shoppes […]
WPTV
Brightline station offers new opportunities in Boca Raton; is insurance relief coming?
The new Brightline station is set to open in Boca Raton. The city's mayor speaks with WPTV's Tory Dunnan about the excitement. He also talks about the best ways to continue to grow while keeping a hometown feeling. Gov. Ron DeSantis has singed a property insurance reform bill into law....
I-95 Closes In Boca Raton Tonight, Then Again Tuesday Night
Overnight Traffic Trouble. Plan Now. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first of two major planned traffic headaches is set for tonight as the Florida Department of Transportation closes I-95 northbound in Boca Raton. The closure will be repeated Tuesday night into Wednesday. As […]
Boca Raton Firefighters Battle Blaze On Spanish River Road
Condominium Fire Sunday Morning In East Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1 p.m: The City of Boca Raton just shared this statement with BocaNewsNow.com. “Boca Raton Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at a condominium complex located at 1000 Spanish River Road on December 18, 2022. Fire crews found heavy smoke […]
Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building
A fire erupts inside the four-story Boca View Condominium building on Spanish River Road in Boca Raton.
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
A test train running at speeds of up to 79 mph continue running from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach through Saturday. Meanwhile, we now know when the Boca Raton and Aventura train stations are opening.
Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach
FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
west-palm-beach-news.com
Two properties are in the best way of Associated Cos. improvement of West Palm Seashore
Developers’ ideal downtown has been freckled for two decades by the late West Palm Beach Mayor Joel Daves’ former home, a century-old frame bungalow imbued with city history but not the aesthetic or functionality of a sleek bustling urban core. It caught fire in 2011, was partially demolished...
sflcn.com
City of Tamarac Names Vice Mayor, City Attorney and City Manager Appointee
TAMARAC – During the Regular City Commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the city of Tamarac’s Vice Mayor, City Attorney and incoming City Manager were named. Tamarac’s District 1 Commissioner, Marlon D. Bolton, was named Vice Mayor, following a vote by the City Commission. Bolton will serve in this capacity for a one-year term, while continuing his duties as Commissioner of District 1. Bolton was first elected to the Tamarac City Commission in November 2016. He was elected for a second term as District 1 Commissioner in November 2020.
BOCA MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO OWES $277K, ACCORDING TO LAWSUIT
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton martial arts studio allegedly owes more than $277,000 in back rent to its landlord in the Shoppes at Village Pointe. That’s located in the area of SW 18th Street and Powerline Road. According to the complaint […]
Get Hooked on The Fish Joint’s Delicious Seafood at Their New Coral Springs Location
A family-owned Coconut Creek seafood restaurant has opened its doors to a second location in Coral Springs. The Fish Joint, located at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive in the real estate formally occupied by Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, held a grand opening for its second fast-casual restaurant this past week. The cozy fast-casual location offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
Good spots to watch Boca Raton’s boat parade this weekend
About 30 boats — interspersed with a fireworks show — will wind down the Intracoastal this weekend as Boca Raton celebrates its 48th Annual Holiday Boat Parade. The parade will start from the Delray Beach/Boca Raton line, south to the Hillsboro Boulevard bridge, just around the area of Red Reef Park. Thousands of people are expected to line the route when the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. ...
Best ongoing Christmas events in Palm Beach County
With the holiday season now well underway, it's time to spread the joy and the thanks, and practice being extra good (so Santa forgets those trip-ups over the past 11 months). Here's a list of ongoing merrymaking opportunities that will keep you in the holiday spirit:. Holiday dining:Best restaurants for...
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces expansion of Emergency Rental Assistance Program
MIAMI - More help is on the way for struggling renters in Miami-Dade. On Friday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced an expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) as a major step in the rollout of her HOMES Plan. The mayor's HOMES Plan was approved in the 2022-23 annual County budget as part of a historic investment of $500 million to tackle the affordability crisis and ensure all families can continue to live and work in the county. The mayor said for county residents to thrive they must be able to afford to live there. Levine Cava...
Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County
Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
Lotus Boca Raton Homeowners Sue Local Design Firm After Paying $100,000
Homeowners From Suburban Philly Say D&B Interior’s Work Is Incomplete. Won’t Pay Balance. D&B Filed Lien. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suburban Philadelphia couple that owns a home in Boca Raton’s “Lotus” development is suing a local design firm, claiming that work is […]
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Venetian Island waterfront home in Miami Beach, Featuring French Oak and Marble Floors, Carrara Marble Accent Walls, Asking For $38 Million
420 W Rivo Alto Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 420 W Rivo Alto Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is a tropical modern residence with seamless indoor-outdoor living and luxurious finishes on Venetian Island. When entering the house, there is a direct flow through a covered deck and panoramic water views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 420 W Rivo Alto Drive, please contact Julian Johnston (Phone: 305-333-5267) at The Corcoran Group for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
Group same-sex wedding ceremony held in Miami Beach after Biden signs marriage bill into law
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered in Miami Beach to take part in a wedding ceremony for same-sex couples. Saturday’s ceremony was organized by the SAVE LGBT organization following the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act. Participating couples were able to renew their...
gotowncrier.com
Lox Council Gets Update From Code Enforcement Contractor
Code enforcements issue were front and center at the Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting of the Loxahatchee Groves Town Council when the council met with representatives from SAFEbuilt, the town’s contractor for building and code enforcement services. While council members generally agreed that code enforcement remains a problem in the...
disneybymark.com
UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida
The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
Comments / 9