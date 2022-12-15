ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Vehicle crashes into home in Lehigh Twp.

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A vehicle crashed into a home in Lehigh Township, Northampton County. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive. Dispatchers say there were reports of entrapment. No word yet on injuries.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Car, pickup truck crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving a car and pickup truck. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Main and West Highland streets. The car and truck sustained front end damage. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police nab man on drug possession during traffic stop

READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police say a man is in custody on drug possession charges. They say they pulled over Darryl Metz of Muhlenberg Township in a traffic stop during a narcotics investigation. The stop happened near Route 222 and Evansville Road in Maidencreek Township at the end...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two Subways under development at Lehigh Valley convenience stores

FORKS TOWNSHIP AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Subway fans will be able to eat fresh at two new locations in Northampton County. The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, will be opening outposts at Top Star Express convenience stores and Exxon gas stations at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township and 1570 Main St. in Hellertown.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Upper Saucon

​U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police closed part of a road after a two-vehicle crash in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on South Pike Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say there were injuries in the crash, but did not say...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stretch of Route 22 eastbound reopens after 6-vehicle crash

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 22 eastbound in Lehigh County has reopened after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 6 p.m. in South Whitehall Township, between the Quakertown and Cedar Crest Boulevard exits. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said there were multiple...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Port Clinton Hotel reopens after being struck by tractor-trailer

PORT CLINTON, Pa. – The open flag is back out front at the Port Clinton Hotel just days after a tractor-trailer slammed into the building. Surveillance video from the porch captured it around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The owner said the tractor-trailer took out the front porch and the...
PORT CLINTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.

AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
AUBURN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Gravely concerned': Frigid temps worry homeless shelters at capacity

READING, Pa. – It wasn't terribly cold Thursday night, but Friday night is forecasted to bring quite different conditions. The bitter cold has some homeless shelters on high alert. With the temps expected to drastically dip into Friday night, Opportunity House has issued a Code Blue alert for homeless...
WFMZ-TV Online

Pagoda lights tradition carries on in honor of beloved volunteer

READING, Pa.- It's been a long standing tradition for the Pagoda lights to flash on Christmas Eve in Reading to let people know Santa has been spotted. The Pagoda needs many renovations including electrical so right now that tradition is on hold, but the city is doing something different this year and honoring a long-standing volunteer in the process.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Landfill expansion one step closer in Lower Saucon

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. -- After more than three hours of public comment, most of which was vehement opposition, Lower Saucon Township council voted 3-2 to adopt rezoning that allows the Bethlehem Landfill to expand. More than 100 residents pushed council's meeting room to its limits Wednesday. Residents stood and...
BETHLEHEM, PA

