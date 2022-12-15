Search of home leads to arrest of Welsh man

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Welsh man has been arrested after authorities found several drugs in his home, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Bobby Dale Prudhomme, 53, of Welsh, was arrested and booked for the following:

Possession of CDS II (four counts)

Possession of CDS I

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Distribution of CDS (two counts)

Illegal use of CDS in presence of minor

Transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses

According to JDPSO, investigators served a search warrant around 5 a.m. on Dec. 15 at a home on Martin Luther King Street in Welsh.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

During the search, investigators found 29 ounces of cocaine, one pound of marijuana, two ounces of methamphetamine, 1,918 CDS pills and over $5,000 in cash, JDPSO said.

Courtesy of JDPSO

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.