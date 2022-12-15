ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welsh, LA

Search of home leads to arrest of Welsh man

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Welsh man has been arrested after authorities found several drugs in his home, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Bobby Dale Prudhomme, 53, of Welsh, was arrested and booked for the following:

  • Possession of CDS II (four counts)
  • Possession of CDS I
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Distribution of CDS (two counts)
  • Illegal use of CDS in presence of minor
  • Transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses

According to JDPSO, investigators served a search warrant around 5 a.m. on Dec. 15 at a home on Martin Luther King Street in Welsh.

During the search, investigators found 29 ounces of cocaine, one pound of marijuana, two ounces of methamphetamine, 1,918 CDS pills and over $5,000 in cash, JDPSO said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbOiD_0jjzLHHK00
Courtesy of JDPSO

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

