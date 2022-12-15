ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Senate President open to expanding 'Don't Say Gay' law to cover more grades

By News Service of Florida
 3 days ago
Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, signaled support Thursday for a potential expansion of Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law, which drew heavy opposition this year from critics who labeled it the “don’t say gay” bill.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law (HB 1557) in March, amid a controversy that centered mainly on a provision that bars classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade. Also, the law requires that such instruction be “age-appropriate … in accordance with state academic standards” in higher grades.


Passidomo told reporters Thursday that she would consider expanding the law to bar instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in additional grades.
"The one thing that I think could be looked at is, we ended it at grades one through three. I don’t think I’d be supportive of high school, because kids in high school are hopefully a little bit more mature, at least they should be. But, you know, the middle school, maybe going to sixth grade or something like that," Passidomo said.

Opponents have argued the law, which has been challenged in federal court, chills educators’ ability to discuss sensitive topics with students and removes teachers as a lifeline for vulnerable LGBTQ youth. The law’s Republican supporters, however, billed it as a way for parents to have more control over what their children encounter in the classroom.


“I really believe, and I’m a parent — of course, my kids are older — I want to know what’s going on in schools. And I want to be able to be consulted,” Passidomo said.

The law also has served as a basis for the State Board of Education to scrutinize LGBTQ support guides in 10 school districts. A meeting of the state board Wednesday revealed that the districts are in various stages of revising the support guides, and in some cases have discontinued use of the documents.
Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a finalist for Time's 2022 Person of the Year

Time magazine revealed the contenders for their 2022 Person of the Year on the Today Show Monday, and the list includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The list purports to be "who they felt had the most influence on the world this year," and DeSantis' inclusion is just the latest moment in the media's odd love affair with this man. Lauded as "the GOP’s sharpest and most conspicuous weapon," DeSantis is joined on the shortlist by China's president Xi Jinping, Liz Cheney, gun safety advocates, protesters in Iran, Janet Yellen, the U.S. Supreme Court, MacKenzie Scott, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Elon Musk. It's worth noting that the magazine's Person of the Year is not necessarily a love letter, which that list should make clear.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida school districts revise LGBTQ support guides due to 'Don't Say Gay' scrutiny

Ten school districts whose LGBTQ support guides and other policies were called into question by the state Board of Education are in various stages of revising the documents, or in some cases have dropped the disputed guides, according to responses the board discussed Wednesday. State officials are scrutinizing the districts’ guides to ensure that they comply with a 2021 law known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” which deals with what families are entitled to know about their children's education and health care.
FLORIDA STATE
