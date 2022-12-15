ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NJ.com

Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?

UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed Pitching

Photo byU.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard via Public Domain. The Boston Red Sox had one really big issue in 2022, and that was the lack of pitching and bullpen help. So far this season it appears Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom is trying to address this massive issue, and that continues with another move.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hurley: What, exactly, are Red Sox doing?

BOSTON -- There are, undoubtedly, several ways to build a contending baseball team. Big spending is not always -- or even usually -- the best way to build a championship club, so some patience in the winter can be rewarded the following summer and fall.Yet even with that understanding, it's extremely difficult if not borderline impossible to understand what, exactly, the Boston Red Sox are doing this offseason.Thus far, the team has spent its time showing some faint public interest in players, only for those players to almost immediately sign elsewhere. The Red Sox were building some "momentum" toward re-signing Xander...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees taking a huge risk at shortstop in 2023

Despite a ridiculous number of superstar shortstops on the free agent market year in and year out, the New York Yankees remained committed to their long-term plan of utilizing prospects at the position. After a few years of stopgap solutions, including Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres, and now Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the...
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded

Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

3 dark horse Dansby Swanson replacements for Braves

The Atlanta Braves are going to have to fill big shoes at shortstop. Here are some underrated options the Braves could pursue to replace Dansby Swanson. After seven years playing for his hometown team, Dansby Swanson is moving on to a larger deal with the Chicago Cubs. With the Atlanta Braves, Swanson won a World Series, a Gold Glove Award, and was named to an All-Star team. He can leave proud of what he did for Georgia baseball.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

