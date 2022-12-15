(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois is on pace to lead the nation again this year for the number of firearm background checks. In fact, the FBI National Instant Criminal System firearm background check data by state shows Illinois leading the nation with nearly 4 million hits through November. That’s over 300,000 more than second place Kentucky at 3.6 million checks. However, officials say that while the number of checks does not necessarily equal the number of guns being bought, people do buy more guns when there is uncertainty in America. Such is the case now in Illinois with proposed gun control legislation.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO