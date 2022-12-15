Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Pritzker Inauguration Festivities Set
Plans are in place for Governor JB Pritzker’s second inauguration. The ceremonies will be held Monday, January 9th at the BOS Center in Springfield, starting at 11:30am. The event is open to the public, although tickets are required. Those interested in attending can request up to two free tickets at ilinauguration23.com.
Satanic Temple holiday display sits in Illinois capitol next to Nativity scene and menorah
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants freedom of speech as well as the freedom of religious expression, and The Satanic Temple, which regularly puts those rights to the test has done so again – this time inside the Illinois Capitol rotunda. They have placed their display that includes a crocheted snake sitting on a book and a pile of apples next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays.
wmay.com
Sharon Brown with Kumler Outreach Ministries Stops By the Studio
Sharon Brown with Kumler Outreach Ministries stopped by our sister station, 102.5 The Lake, to talk about Feed the Need. You can still help, too! Drop off your donation of non-perishable food items to S&K Buick GMC- 1400 South Dirksen Parkway in Springfield. Get more information here:
freedom929.com
FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (12/16/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois is on pace to lead the nation again this year for the number of firearm background checks. In fact, the FBI National Instant Criminal System firearm background check data by state shows Illinois leading the nation with nearly 4 million hits through November. That’s over 300,000 more than second place Kentucky at 3.6 million checks. However, officials say that while the number of checks does not necessarily equal the number of guns being bought, people do buy more guns when there is uncertainty in America. Such is the case now in Illinois with proposed gun control legislation.
capitolwolf.com
‘Springfield One Stop’ helps in the holidays
The Salvation Army and many other businesses and organizations are sponsoring an event called “Springfield One Stop” tomorrow and qualifying families have been invited to shop with a personal shopper at White Oaks Mall. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois has donated 700 food boxes to the effort.
The School That Calls the Police on Students Every Other Day
An Illinois school for students with disabilities has routinely used the police to handle discipline, resulting in the highest arrest rate of any district in the country. In one recent year, half of Garrison School students were arrested.
nowdecatur.com
DPD raises most money at Guns and Hoses
December 18, 2022 – The Decatur Police Department will hold their title of most funds raised for the Salvation Army for this year’s Guns and Hoses event while also helping families in need. Law Enforcement and first responders from Decatur Police, Macon County Sheriff’s office, Decatur Fire Department,...
wmay.com
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Announce 2023 Schedule
SPRINGFIELD LUCKY HORSESHOES ANNOUNCE 2023 SCHEDULE. In conjunction with the Prospect League, The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, presented by Memorial Care, have announced it’s 2023 Prospect League Schedule which includes 32 home games at Robin Roberts Stadium. The ‘Shoes kick off their second season at home on Wednesday, May 31st...
Make-A-Wish hosting Christmas parade in Auburn
AUBURN, Ill. (WCIA) — Auburn Mayor Tom Berola received a phone call Monday morning from the organization Make-A-Wish. They asked if they could hold a parade in town for one of its residents, 3-year-old June Peden-Stade, who has neuroblastoma. “There was absolutely no way the city was going to tell her we couldn’t have a […]
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin hospital renovations light up the night
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
wmay.com
Body Found Near Hillsboro High School
Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
wdbr.com
16-year-old New Berlin girl dies in auto crash
A 16 year old girl was has died as a result of an automobile collision in Morgan County on Friday. Kelly Peters of New Berlin was pronounced dead as an inpatient at HSHS St. Johns. The Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate.
wmay.com
Pedestrian Dead In Springfield ”Incident,” But Details Unclear
A 33-year-old woman is dead after an incident in Springfield, but details of what happened to her are still sketchy. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the woman, described as a pedestrian, was transported by ambulance from Durkin Drive Tuesday evening to Springfield Memorial Hospital, where she died early Wednesday.
WAFF
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit. Updated: 9 hours ago. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of...
wjbc.com
Bloomington native Kinzinger denounces both parties as he bids farewell to Congress
WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) bid farewell to the U.S. Congress on Thursday by criticizing Republicans and Democrats for not putting the country ahead of politics. Kinzinger, raised in Bloomington and elected to the McLean County Board when he was a sophomore at Illinois State University,...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
Bobcat sighting surprises Allerton Park employees
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Allerton Park employees were in for a surprise when they spotted a bobcat on one of their beaver cameras. The sighting happened Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. Natural Areas Manager Alex Lourash is no stranger to wildlife. He’s seen deer, racoons and even coyote on the trails. But he said a […]
New year, new laws: Here's what to look out for in Illinois for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — By now, almost everyone in Illinois has heard that Jan. 1 will mark the beginning of a significant change in the state’s criminal justice system – the elimination of cash bail. It’s an issue that dominated the 2022 campaigns and has been both praised...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
