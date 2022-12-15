ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Township, MI

Adopt Boston from the Harbor Humane Society

By Susan Shaw
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As we head into the holidays, you might be considering an addition to the family and the Harbor Humane Society has many dogs and cats looking for their new home.

Meet Boston . He is currently in a foster home waiting for his forever family.

Workers at Harbor Humane say they were called when Boston was found abandoned in a trailer with another dog. The other dog was adopted but Boston is still hoping someone picks him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhD4j_0jjzKrR500
Boston is up for adoption at Harbor Humane Society. (Dec. 15, 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbX2b_0jjzKrR500
Boston is up for adoption at Harbor Humane Society. (Dec. 15, 2022)

We’re told that he loves to snuggle and plays well with other dogs.

If you would like more information about Boston, please contact the Harbor Humane Society at www.harborhumane.org .

WOOD TV8

