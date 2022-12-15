ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Kidnapped Washington state boy found in Vietnam, authorities searching for foster mom, her mother

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say a kidnapped boy from Washington state was found in Vietnam, and they are searching for his foster mom and her mother. Mount Vernon, Washington police said in November they were searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. Officers responded to a custodial interference call in the 1600 block of North 26th Street.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
q13fox.com

Snow, cold hit Western Washington's lowlands

ARLINGTON, Wa. - Snow had trouble sticking in parts of King and Snohomish county, but that didn’t mean any less work for road crews on Sunday night. The Snohomish County Public Works team tells FOX 13 that they began prepping early. Before the weekend hit they had 38 plows, and thousands of tons of sand, salt, and de-icer.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Family of Xana Kernodle sets up scholarship

The family of Xana Kernodle has set up an endowed scholarship in her honor. And endowed scholarship is a "gift that keeps on giving," according to US Bank. The funds are invested, and interest is used to pay for student scholarships every semester.
IDAHO STATE
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Arctic blast cools temps, sparks lowland snow

SEATTLE - Dress in warm layers this week – a cold front is sweeping through Western Washington today. Today's weather maker is a "modified arctic air mass." This chilly air originates in the Arctic, but it warms up slightly as it moves south. Still, these temperatures are quite frigid by our local standards.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Frigid temps and lowland snow on the horizon

Bust out the gloves, puffy coat and cozy socks! Western Washington is bracing for a frigid week. There could be lowland snow at times this week. However, no particular storm looks major. Earlier this morning, freezing fog developed across many neighborhoods in Puget Sound. Be on the lookout for icy...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy