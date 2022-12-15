ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

cbs4indy.com

Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days. Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right...
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Municipal Utilities Implementing Wellhead Protection Plan

To help protect the groundwater and our water supply wells from potential contamination, the Frankfort Municipal Utilities (FMU) is currently implementing a Wellhead Protection (WHP) Plan. The WHP Plan focuses on public awareness, education, spill prevention and reporting. Refer to the FMU Water Works website (https://frankfort-in.gov/department/division.php?structureid=33) for more information on the WHP program. For your reference, a complete copy of Frankfort’s WHP Plan is available at the Water Works office located at 2105 W. Armstrong Road in Frankfort, IN.
FRANKFORT, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local officials aim to address population retention

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a key element in bringing people into […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Lebanon City Council votes to annex 5,000 acres for innovation park

LEBANON, Indiana — The Lebanon City Council voted Monday to annex 5,000 acres for the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research district. The Boone County Commissioners issued a statement on the annexation vote, which reads in part:. "We have been cognizant of the potential impacts to the rural and agricultural...
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Indiana man dies after being struck by SUV on US 31

ROCHESTER, Ind. – A 51-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV on U.S. 31 in northern Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 50 East. The preliminary […]
ROCHESTER, IN
cbs4indy.com

Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided...
AVON, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Frigid Temperatures Across Indiana This Weekend Next Week, Light Snow and Rain at Times

STATEWIDE–You may see an occasional snow or rain shower in the next few days while temperatures begin to plummet across Indiana. “There might be a light dusting of snow at most in some areas, especially in northern parts of central Indiana, but otherwise, there will be just flurries this afternoon and evening into tonight. For the most part, it will just be light. We don’t see any significant accumulations,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Rochester man dies in crash on U.S. 31

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Rochester man died in a crash on U.S. 31 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 7:27 p.m., state troopers and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
ROCHESTER, IN
readthereporter.com

Every therapy dog has its day!

Five K9 therapy dogs and their handlers gathered for the Public Safety Therapy K9 Expo on Thursday morning at the IMPD FOP Lodge #86, 1525 Shelby St., Indianapolis. Ultimate Canine training academy of Westfield was also present at the event. The purpose of this event is to highlight and advocate...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Last McAllister Winter Market and Donuts with Santa

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tomorrow is your last chance to enjoy a winter version of a classic farmers market. Plus a chance to take the kids to see the big man himself. The McAllister Winter Market has been happening on select Saturdays since November. And tomorrow is your...
LAFAYETTE, IN
buildingindiana.com

IU Health Files Design Plans for Support Building and Utility Plant

IU Health has outlined design plans for a multi-use support building and a utility plant to serve its new downtown Indianapolis hospital under construction at its expanding healthcare campus south of 16th Street. Filed recently with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission, the plans call for a support building of five...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel Christkindlmarkt once again voted No. 1

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been voted Best Holiday Market in the USA Today 10Best competition for the third time. This honor confirms that Carmel has become a major tourism attraction in the holiday season, drawing visitors from around the country to experience the Market and the City of Carmel’s major entertainment venues.
CARMEL, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Second Lebanon Resident Dies from Rural Boone County Vehicle Accident

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was notified that on December 14, the driver, Donald Peterman Jr (75 years old) died as a result of complications from the injuries sustained in the vehicle accident that occurred on November 20. At this time, this incident is still under investigation. We will...
BOONE COUNTY, IN

