sweetwaternow.com
Governor Issues Emergency Relief Order for Propane Delivery
CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours. Under the emergency relief order, a state of emergency exists in Wyoming for the prompt delivery of propane. This emergency requires that propane transportation and delivery within the State of Wyoming be exempt from 49 CFR 395.3.
svinews.com
Wyoming makes plans for leftover ARPA funds
CHEYENNE — Close to $100 million in leftover American Rescue Plan Act money will be spent next year in a variety of ways, if the Wyoming Legislature follows Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendations. Gordon proposed that a significant portion of the funding go toward projects previously approved in the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Proposes $32 Million For Housing, Nutrition, Mental Health, Family Resources
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Within Gov. Mark Gordon’s supplemental budget proposal is $31.8 million for new state programs to address needs like housing, nutrition, mental health and family resource centers across the state. Gordon suggests using federal COVID-19 dollars to pay for these programs.
cowboystatedaily.com
Radio Still Not Dead In Wyoming; New License Petitioned For In Park County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a new player on the radio scene in Wyoming, seeking to place an FM station in none other than Ralston, a small community that lies between Cody and Powell. Skye Media has filed a petition with the Audio Division...
KPVI Newschannel 6
WDOC Director Appointed to the Board of Directors of the Correctional Leadership Association
WDOC Director Daniel Shannon was appointed to the Board of Directors for the Correctional Leadership Association (CLA) representing the Western States Region. The Western States Region is comprised of the 13 western US states as well as Los Angeles County, and the unincorporated territories of Guam and American Samoa. His...
‘Path of the Pronghorn’ protections delayed as development proceeds
A Wyoming policy held up as the national gold standard for protecting big game migration corridors is gathering dust nearly three years into its existence, frustrating wildlife advocates who fear critical habitat is being degraded and lost. Conservationists worry the governor is playing favorites with the energy industry, and slow-rolling...
newslj.com
Wyoming has few plans for its opioid settlement millions
Money from lawsuit settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors is starting to trickle into Wyoming, but state and local governments still don’t know how they’ll use the funds. Wyoming is expected to get millions of dollars over the next few decades from organizations blamed with causing and exacerbating...
nbc11news.com
USDA Forest Service job positions available
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
Governor Gordon Proposes Tax Relief to Seniors and People With Fixed Incomes
Governor Gordon recently shared his budget proposal with the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC). That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which wrote that Gordon's budget proposal would emphasize addressing inflationary pressures facing the people of Wyoming, saving money for future generations, and utilizing strategic investments moving forward.
Hunting Authorities Charge Wyoming Politician with Reckless Endangerment
A Wyoming state representative candidate has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment related to a morning elk hunt. On Nov. 30, the Park County Sheriff’s Office charged two-time state representative candidate Nina Webber with misdemeanor reckless endangerment after she shot in the direction of a home, according to the Powell Tribune.
county17.com
Wyoming voters, regardless of party or region, want Medicaid expansion
In the new year, Wyoming has the opportunity to expand access to affordable healthcare for more than 19,000 hard-working low-income Wyomingites through Medicaid expansion legislation.1These are single moms, ranchers, farmers and small business employees—many struggling in jobs without health benefits. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 30% of those who would benefit from Medicaid expansion in Wyoming would be between the ages of 50 and 64.
North Dakota Governor Bans TikTok in Executive Agencies
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government’s executive branch. Burgum joins several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform’s Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. He...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper News Now at 5 pm - Casper Revitalization
Wyoming and the cost of Immigration- Part 2- pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Immigration in Wyoming has had a rocky past. “Governor Mead expressed an interest in setting up a state program, and then there was a backlash from certain segments that, as I said, claimed a lot of horrible things would happen without much evidence,” said Jerry Fowler. Assistant Professor of the College of Law- Immigration at the University of Wyoming. According to Fowler, that hostility has grown nationally for unauthorized immigration to authorized immigration.
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring
Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, both Cheyenne and Laramie are expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Recommends Two BRC Projects
During their quarterly meeting held Thursday, Dec. 15, the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors, recommended two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan projects for funding. One project in the City of Cody, deals with a Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion. The Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion project...
cowboystatedaily.com
A Shortage Of Joe Picketts? Wyoming Game & Fish Struggling To Recruit Game Wardens
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming could get roughly half of the new game wardens it needs, and low salaries could be partly to blame, officials said. A total of 121 applicants for roughly a dozen open positions might initially seem like plenty. However, that will...
gearjunkie.com
Member of Wyoming GOP Charged With Reckless Endangerment in Hunting Incident
Residents of a Wyoming ranch said they were nearly struck by stray bullets from hunters. That led to charges of ‘unsafe hunting’ against a GOP candidate. If you’ve never heard the sound of a bullet whizzing by your head, Cory Williams describes it as a “crack” — almost like someone snapping their fingers.
