Penn State football adds freshman All-American punter through transfer portal
Penn State's commitment streak this week is still rolling, as the Nittany Lions bolstered their special teams. Florida Atlantic freshman punter Riley Thompson announced Saturday he's transferring to Penn State. He's the second specialist Penn State has added through the portal this offseason after All-Ivy League kicker Alex Felkins committed on Dec. 8.
Former Penn State QB Christian Veilleux Commits to Pitt
With Christian Veilleux’s path to playing time blocked by five-star quarterback Drew Allar, Veilleux entered the transfer portal in late November. Veilleux picked his new school Sunday, after a relatively short time in the portal, deciding to stay in the state of Pennsylvania and transfer to Pitt. Pittsburgh Sports...
Everything Penn State AD Pat Kraft said about the future of Beaver Stadium
There’s a decision coming soon, and Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft knows there’s plenty of information available. There have been 19 studies done on the future of Beaver Stadium, the first-year athletic director said Friday, and the plan action for the 107,000-seat building’s future could be determined in the coming weeks and months.
Penn State AD Patrick Kraft Talks Rose Bowl, NIL, Transparency and More In News Conference
On Friday, in his press conference for on-campus Rose Bowl media day, Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft announced that all the allocated tickets for the 2023 Rose bowl have sold out. He also spoke about facilities renovations, NIL, retaining assistant coaches, and transparency his its athletic department. At the...
Carter Starocci staying the hunter rather than the hunted for Penn State wrestling
“It’s kind of funny when people ask me, ‘Now, you’re the hunted or something like that?’ You got it all backwards. I always hunt those guys.”
Penn State Football: Stranded at Airport, Franklin Gets a Lift from Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney
Recounting his travels on the recruiting trail ahead of next Wednesday’s early signing period, Penn State coach James Franklin noted an unexpected hero in a recent moment of need. “There’s literally not enough hours in the day,” Franklin said, a week removed from a flight last Friday. “Last week...
Miami Looking to Flip Penn State Commitment
Miami wants to add another local prospect to its 2023 commitment list.
Penn State wrestling to see potential facility improvements along with volleyball teams
Penn State could see improvements to its wrestling facilities soon, courtesy of Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft. Kraft held a pre-Rose Bowl press conference on Friday, and while it was supposed to be football-oriented, the topic of wrestling made a minor appearance. The Nittany Lions have wrestled in...
American Airlines to add new flights from State College to Charlotte. What to know
The spring flights will test demand for a year-round service.
The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania
Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
University Park Airport to Offer Spring Flights to Charlotte
American Airlines will offer weekly flights from University Park Airport to Charlotte, North Carolina in the spring, a seasonal move that could turn into a long-term service. The airline will provide nonstop service on Saturdays in March and April from State College to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, University Park Airport officials said in a press release on Friday. March flights can be booked now, while April flights will be available Jan. 7.
GIANT grocery store celebrates grand opening in Bellefonte
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new GIANT grocery store is now open in Centre County. The new Benner Township location celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Dec. 16 after they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store is located on Benner Pike in Bellefonte. There was a line out the door to get the first […]
DA gives update on ‘Gender Queer’ book brought to Hollidaysburg school
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – In early November, outrage circulated on social media over the book ‘Gender Queer’ appearing in a classroom in the Hollidaysburg Junior High. The book itself was brought into school by a teacher and when school officials found out about the situation, they informed parents that the teacher was told to […]
State College man found dead at residence, borough police launch investigation
There is no known threat to the community, police wrote in a statement.
Pennsylvania giving more than $3 million to 2 police departments in Centre Region
“These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement.
Brush pile in Williamsport closed temporarily
Williamsport, Pa. — Residents of Williamsport may have encountered a closed sign on the gates of the city's brush pile recently. According to Mayor Derek Slaughter, the brush pile has reached capacity to the point of near overflow. Contents currently in the brush pile will be grinded on Jan. 3, and residents will have access to the brush pile again beginning Jan. 9, 2023. Until then, the gates will remain closed.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
Plans continue for redevelopment of Lycoming Mall and Maynard Street
If you've driven on E. Third Street lately, you've probably noticed the increase in newer businesses, such as Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle. Those changes are thanks in part to State College-based developer FAMVEST, of which Muncy resident M. Jon Jahanshahi is senior vice president. FAMVEST recently received $5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) from the state to assist with redeveloping the Lycoming Mall. The mall, which is down to less than 10 stores, has been ailing for several years. Jahanshahi and his firm...
New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS
Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
