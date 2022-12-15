ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football adds freshman All-American punter through transfer portal

Penn State's commitment streak this week is still rolling, as the Nittany Lions bolstered their special teams. Florida Atlantic freshman punter Riley Thompson announced Saturday he's transferring to Penn State. He's the second specialist Penn State has added through the portal this offseason after All-Ivy League kicker Alex Felkins committed on Dec. 8.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Former Penn State QB Christian Veilleux Commits to Pitt

With Christian Veilleux’s path to playing time blocked by five-star quarterback Drew Allar, Veilleux entered the transfer portal in late November. Veilleux picked his new school Sunday, after a relatively short time in the portal, deciding to stay in the state of Pennsylvania and transfer to Pitt. Pittsburgh Sports...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania

Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

University Park Airport to Offer Spring Flights to Charlotte

American Airlines will offer weekly flights from University Park Airport to Charlotte, North Carolina in the spring, a seasonal move that could turn into a long-term service. The airline will provide nonstop service on Saturdays in March and April from State College to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, University Park Airport officials said in a press release on Friday. March flights can be booked now, while April flights will be available Jan. 7.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTAJ

GIANT grocery store celebrates grand opening in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new GIANT grocery store is now open in Centre County. The new Benner Township location celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Dec. 16 after they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store is located on Benner Pike in Bellefonte. There was a line out the door to get the first […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Brush pile in Williamsport closed temporarily

Williamsport, Pa. — Residents of Williamsport may have encountered a closed sign on the gates of the city's brush pile recently. According to Mayor Derek Slaughter, the brush pile has reached capacity to the point of near overflow. Contents currently in the brush pile will be grinded on Jan. 3, and residents will have access to the brush pile again beginning Jan. 9, 2023. Until then, the gates will remain closed.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Plans continue for redevelopment of Lycoming Mall and Maynard Street

If you've driven on E. Third Street lately, you've probably noticed the increase in newer businesses, such as Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle. Those changes are thanks in part to State College-based developer FAMVEST, of which Muncy resident M. Jon Jahanshahi is senior vice president. FAMVEST recently received $5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) from the state to assist with redeveloping the Lycoming Mall. The mall, which is down to less than 10 stores, has been ailing for several years. Jahanshahi and his firm...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
fox8tv.com

New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS

Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
FALLS CREEK, PA

