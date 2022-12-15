A Montana man was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on the charge of rape in the first degree. Devyn Blake Horn had been in town visiting family for two weeks when the alleged incident took place on September 23rd of this year. According to an affidavit, on the night of the incident, the victim had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with family and friends at a Skiatook residence just prior to the incident.

SKIATOOK, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO