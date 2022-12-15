ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

'Tuba Christmas' takes over Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christmas shoppers found Woodland Hills Mall filled with the sounds of the season Saturday. "Tuba Christmas" is something that's been going on for almost half a century now. It started as a way to celebrate the tube and the beautiful music it's capable of creating.
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Dec. 13-16

The following information is provided by Blackwell police, Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Ponca City police. At 1:50 p.m. Blackwell police received a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident at Main and Blackwell. At 4:16 p.m. Blackwell police took a report on a stolen ladder. Dec. 14. Blackwell police...
BLACKWELL, OK
kaynewscow.com

Two killed in accident near Perry on U.S. 412

PERRY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two are dead following a fatality collision that occurred on Dec. 15 at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 412 just east of I-35, approximately seven miles north and 0.5 miles east of Perry in Noble County. Troopers report that a 16-year-old...
PERRY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Montana Man Seen on First Degree Rape Charge

A Montana man was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on the charge of rape in the first degree. Devyn Blake Horn had been in town visiting family for two weeks when the alleged incident took place on September 23rd of this year. According to an affidavit, on the night of the incident, the victim had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with family and friends at a Skiatook residence just prior to the incident.
SKIATOOK, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
BIXBY, OK
247Sports

Younger brother of Malcolm Rodriguez gets PWO offer from Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Each year, Oklahoma State football offers a handful of preferred walk-ons a spot for its roster, but very few — if any — of those are the sibling of an All-Big 12, All-American linebacker. On Thursday, the Cowboys extended a PWO opportunity to Wagoner (Okla.) multi-position standout Gabriel Rodriguez, who is the younger brother of former Oklahoma State great and current Detroit Lions rookie Malcolm Rodriguez.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa home burns overnight, crews investigate cause

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating after a home was severely damaged in a fire in Tulsa. It happened Friday morning at a home on N. Maplewood Avenue. According to the Tulsa Fire Department, someone lived in the home but was not inside the time. There was no electricity...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy