KOKI FOX 23
Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
KTUL
'Tuba Christmas' takes over Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christmas shoppers found Woodland Hills Mall filled with the sounds of the season Saturday. "Tuba Christmas" is something that's been going on for almost half a century now. It started as a way to celebrate the tube and the beautiful music it's capable of creating.
Services to remember Daniel Aston held in Tulsa
Aston died in a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. He grew up in Green Country but moved to Colorado before his death.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa dance instructor mourns the loss of his friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
TULSA, Okla. — The entertainment world was hit with the shocking and tragic news of dancer and producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death Wednesday. A Tulsa-area professional dancer and dance studio owner, Emmanuel “Cross” Hurd was close friends with Boss. He said their friendship started over a decade ago.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Creek County family fights emotional legal battle to keep historic land, ranch
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Creek County family is fighting an emotional battle. The family has owned Denham Ranch for decades. Now, hundreds of acres of land could be sold to developers. Shirley Andrew was raised on the land, which is situated near Kellyville. Her parents, Frank and Audrey...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
Tulsa Man Working To Build Tiny Home Neighborhood For People Who Have Been Homeless
A Tulsa man is the driving force behind what will be a new neighborhood of tiny homes. It's going to be called Eden Village and it's housing for people who have been homeless. The neighborhood is planned for land near 61st West Avenue, off Charles Page Boulevard, near the Sandy Park Apartments.
okemahnewsleader.com
Former Oklahoma Supervisory Correctional Officer Sentenced for Promoting White Supremacist Assault on Black Inmates and Ordering Other Abuse
OKLAHOMA CITY – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center (KCDC) was sentenced today to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees held at the KCDC. On April 15, 2022, a...
Mother Thankful To Tulsa Doctors For Saving Her Baby's Life
A pregnant woman was told her daughter she was carrying would likely die, but she defied the odds. She is now spending Christmas with the best gift of all; a healthy and happy baby girl. Casey Chitwood came to Hillcrest hoping doctors could save her baby's life. She didn't know...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Dec. 13-16
The following information is provided by Blackwell police, Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Ponca City police. At 1:50 p.m. Blackwell police received a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident at Main and Blackwell. At 4:16 p.m. Blackwell police took a report on a stolen ladder. Dec. 14. Blackwell police...
kaynewscow.com
Two killed in accident near Perry on U.S. 412
PERRY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two are dead following a fatality collision that occurred on Dec. 15 at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 412 just east of I-35, approximately seven miles north and 0.5 miles east of Perry in Noble County. Troopers report that a 16-year-old...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Saint Francis asks patients to carefully choose treatment locations due to packed clinics, ER rooms
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis is asking patients to carefully choose which health resource they seek for help as emergency rooms and urgent care centers across Green Country continue to be packed with people. Dr. Scott Felten, medical director of the Saint Francis Warren Clinic on Kenosha in Broken...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Montana Man Seen on First Degree Rape Charge
A Montana man was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on the charge of rape in the first degree. Devyn Blake Horn had been in town visiting family for two weeks when the alleged incident took place on September 23rd of this year. According to an affidavit, on the night of the incident, the victim had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with family and friends at a Skiatook residence just prior to the incident.
KOKI FOX 23
OMMA: 709 commercial marijuana licenses no longer active since 2021 after administrative actions
TULSA, Okla. — More than 700 commercial marijuana licenses have become inactive due to administrative actions, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). It comes as the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) stated they believe a quarter of all legal grows in Green Country may be operating illegally.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby
BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
Parent of missing child found, Owasso police investigating
Owasso police posted on Facebook about a young child being found at the 98 Apartments shortly before 8 p.m.
Younger brother of Malcolm Rodriguez gets PWO offer from Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Each year, Oklahoma State football offers a handful of preferred walk-ons a spot for its roster, but very few — if any — of those are the sibling of an All-Big 12, All-American linebacker. On Thursday, the Cowboys extended a PWO opportunity to Wagoner (Okla.) multi-position standout Gabriel Rodriguez, who is the younger brother of former Oklahoma State great and current Detroit Lions rookie Malcolm Rodriguez.
KTUL
Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa home burns overnight, crews investigate cause
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating after a home was severely damaged in a fire in Tulsa. It happened Friday morning at a home on N. Maplewood Avenue. According to the Tulsa Fire Department, someone lived in the home but was not inside the time. There was no electricity...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
