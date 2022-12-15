The vibrant Acne Studios Mohair Checked Scarf ($310) has been living in my head rent-free since it popped up on my TikTok feed (#acnestudiosscarf has over 8M views) and Pinterest page this fall. I don’t think I’ve ever felt so strongly about an accessory before, let alone a scarf—especially since I live in Miami where scarves are only necessary 3-5 days out of the entire year, if that. But there’s just something about its colors, its toasty wool-mohair blend, and its oversized, blanket-level proportions that has totally bewitched me this year. I simply need to have it. The only thing standing in my way is the $310 price tag.

4 DAYS AGO