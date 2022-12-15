Read full article on original website
How To Make More Eco-Friendly Choices When You Shop for New Clothes
Every day, we’re inundated with new trends and the next “it” clothing items to add to our shopping carts. So much so that it feels nearly impossible to keep up. That’s the prime issue with the fashion industry in today’s world: Its endless cycle of overproduction and overconsumption causes harm to both people and the planet.
These Are the Best Shoes for Running on the Treadmill, According to Podiatrists and Fitness Instructors
Whether you’re an avid runner or just like to zone out on the treadmill while getting some movement in, the right pair of running shoes can really make or break your workout. “You want to make sure that the running shoes you select offer the correct amount of support, and also that they provide more shock absorption,” says podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM. “Essentially, the treadmill is a high-impact surface, which means that you need shoes that will be able to reduce the heavy impact from running on it, which will help prevent injuries.”
Yes, You Need Different Running Shoes in the Winter. Here Are 5 Podiatrist-Recommended Pairs
Running in the winter is undeniably challenging. Between the short hours of daylight and the bitterly cold temperatures, just getting yourself out the door can be a feat in itself. Add in the potential hazards and increased physical demand of running on snow or ice, and it's clear that winter...
The New Saucony Triumph 20 Sneaker Protects Knees for Walkers and Runners Alike—After 1 Month of Testing, I’m Really Impressed
I've been running long distances since the fifth grade, but it wasn't until college when I began to incorporate weightlifting into my workout routine. As you might imagine, I've run through quite a bit of running shoes and brands over the years—I change my running shoes after 300-500 miles as recommended by podiatrists—many of which left me with shin splints, inflamed heels, and bunion irritation. So, when I was given the chance to test out the new-ish Saucony Triumph 20 everyday running and walking sneakers, I immediately pounced on the opportunity.
These Are the Only Shoes You Should Be Wearing to Zumba, According to Zumba Instructors
If you’re dancing your way into winter by taking up Zumba, you’re not alone. This Latin-dance inspired workout has grown exponentially in popularity over the last few years, according to the American Council on Exercise. And what's awesome is that the workout barely requires any special equipment. Simply throw on comfy clothes you feel confident in, that allow you to move and groove in, and you’re good to go. But the footwear might trip you up. Literally—unless you have the right shoes.
Briogeo Just Launched an Eco-Friendly Shampoo Bar, and It’s the Only One I’ve Ever Trusted on My Textured Hair
I am endlessly fascinated by shampoo bars. The idea of having a solid, plastic-free solution that's easy to travel with is intriguing. But, as someone with chronically dry 4C hair, I've always been afraid to try them, worried that they wouldn't work for my textured hair. So when I found out Briogeo—a Black-founded brand—was launching its own hydrating shampoo bar, I was over the moon.
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and These Are the Expensive Moisturizers That Are Actually Worth It’
With so many different moisturizers on the market running the gamut from ultra-affordable to jaw-droppingly expensive, it can be confusing to know which are worth shelling out a little extra cash for. Is a finite face cream really worth spending $50 for, let alone over $100? According to board-certified dermatologist Michelle Henry, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, a few are.
This Affordable Body Wash Is the Key to Beating Dry, Itchy Winter Skin—And It’s Finally Back in Stock
While there are select products in my beauty routine that I’ll always repurchase, I’ve always preferred to play the field when it comes to body wash. That was, until I tried the Naturium Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash ($16). The moisturizing, oil-to-gel body wash reached viral status on TikTok this fall, and has been notoriously tough to purchase before selling out. The good news is that Naturium has fully restocked the body wash—just in time to save your dry skin this winter. So you’re definitely going to want to add one to your cart before it’s gone again.
The Patagonia ‘Better Sweater’ Is 30% Off Right Now—Along With Thousands of Other Outerwear Favorites at REI
The cold just keeps getting colder and, if you're anything like us, you’ve come to the haunting realization that you’re seriously underprepared in the winter gear department. We swear that trendy down coat we bought in college was may more snow proof last year, as were the winter boots that are currently falling apart at the soles... whoops!
I Tested Vuori’s Internet-Famous, Ultra-Soft Athleisure, and It’s Now My Go-To for Workouts and Everyday Wear
When I buy performance-wear, I normally gravitate toward bright and bold colors and patterns. If you rummage through my closet, you'll find no shortage of tangerine orange workout sets, orchid purple, moisture-wicking tops, and baby pink sweats. After struggling to mix and match my athleisurewear and curate outfits for the gym, I decided to go on a colorful wardrobe hiatus and embark on a journey for basics. That's when I discovered Vuori: An internet-beloved headquarters for high-quality athleisure and workout basics that go with everything and anything in your closet.
Dermstore’s Luxury Skin-Care Kits Are So Discounted Right Now, You Can Get $150+ of Product For Under $60
Beauty gift sets can go one of two ways. Some are a mix of cute-but-not-great products that you've never heard of but will make your 13-year-old niece happy, while others are a great way to get high-quality products for less. If you're shopping for the latter, you need to check out the Dermstore gift sets.
5 Things to Look for When Switching to Sustainable Beauty Products
The beauty industry is booming. According to NPD, the first half of 2022 saw those with household incomes of $100,000 or more upping their cosmetic consumption by 14 percent year over year, spending nearly $9 billion on makeup, skin care, and the like. And while many of the most prevalent beauty brands are indeed making strides in the sustainability sector, the industry’s growth rate along with general confusion around what qualifies a product as “sustainable” makes for a complicated conversation around consumerism.
7 Cozy Scarves That Are Just As Good as the Trendy Acne Studio Scarf That’s All Over TikTok and Pinterest
The vibrant Acne Studios Mohair Checked Scarf ($310) has been living in my head rent-free since it popped up on my TikTok feed (#acnestudiosscarf has over 8M views) and Pinterest page this fall. I don’t think I’ve ever felt so strongly about an accessory before, let alone a scarf—especially since I live in Miami where scarves are only necessary 3-5 days out of the entire year, if that. But there’s just something about its colors, its toasty wool-mohair blend, and its oversized, blanket-level proportions that has totally bewitched me this year. I simply need to have it. The only thing standing in my way is the $310 price tag.
The Biggest Best-Kept Secret Are These Best-Selling Puffer Jackets on Costco’s Site, All Under $70 (No Membership Required)
From family-friendly jars of chocolate-covered almonds to luxury beauty, Costco—the one-stop shop for all things household, be it food, beauty, furniture, electronics, and more—has got you covered. Costco even has an impressive clothing selection with popular brands—and you can take advantage of the prices online, too (that's right, no Costco lines if you don't want them). This year, especially, the outerwear department did not disappoint.
Supergoop Wants You To Wear Sunscreen 365 Days a Year, So It’s Discounted Its Entire Site
It goes without saying, you should never leave the house without sunscreen. Yes, even in the winter time and during chilly overcast days, this is a beauty law you gotta follow year-round. That's because wearing SPF can help lower your risk of skin cancer and protect you against the many effects of sun damage, which include age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. It's something that Supergoop takes seriously, and why the brand is committed to creating SPF solutions that are clear and easy to wear. And right now, there's never been a better time to shop the brand's best-sellers.
Procrastinators, Listen Up: Old Navy’s Last-Minute Holiday Sale Has Snuggly Essentials as Low as $2
If you're a holiday gift procrastinator, I'm here to relay the news that the clock is ticking to secure last-minute gifts arrive on time. You probably already knew that, but we all need a little nudge sometimes. While we've surpassed some retailers' hard shipping deadlines, there are still some shops that are accepting orders. So, if you've waited until now, you're in luck because Old Navy—the tried-and-true brand for affordable denim and all things cozy—is hosting their Last Minute Gifting Sale with comfortable clothing and accessories on sale and for as low as $2 (yes, you've heard that right).
If Aerosol Dry Shampoo Is Giving You the Ick, Here Are 8 Non-Aerosol Dry Shampoos That Professional Hairstylists Swear By
ICYMI, Unilever recalled over 300 batches of dry shampoo in October due to trace amounts of benzene—a known carcinogen that’s been linked to leukemia in high amounts—detected within the propellant (the compressed gas that gives aerosol cans the pressure needed to spray out product.) Some of the biggest brands in the dry shampoo category were impacted, like Dove, Bed Head, Tressemmé, Nexxus, and Suave. And while experts agreed that the amount of benzene in the affected products wasn’t high enough to cause harm, the recall put many dry shampoo users on high alert. Luckily, there are plenty of non-aerosol dry shampoos on the market that yield the same oil-absorbing properties as your usual dry shampoo, plus extra hair-care benefits.
If You Have Eczema, Derms Say These 6 Sweaters Are Snuggly and Won’t Irritate Skin
Winter is every eczema-prone person's nightmare. Beyond the bone-chilling temperatures and drying indoor heat, there's another element that can exacerbate flare-ups and tip our skin off balance: sweaters. Even those without eczema know that certain sweaters and tops are a one-way ticket to itch city. But if you already have sensitive skin, scratchy shirts can be uncomfortable to the max.
KitchenAid’s Holiday Savings Event Includes Massive Price Drops (50% Off!) on Its Coveted Stand Mixers
As far as luxury kitchen appliances go, pro chefs and seasoned at-home cooks alike know that KitchenAid is tried and true. The brand has built a reputation for having some of the most versatile and durable devices on the market, with many reviewers on its website testifying to the products' convenience and ability to last for several years or more. And while this type of high quality normally comes at a high price, you don't have to completely break the bank if you want to snag some of the brand's offerings to prepare your holiday dinners.
Hemp Is a Super Source of Fiber and Omega-3s—Here, 4 Brain-Boosting Hemp Recipes That Are So Easy To Make
Aside from producing marijuana, the cannabis sativa (aka hemp plant) plant also yields highly nutritious hemp seeds that have a nutty flavor, similar to a pine nut. And, no, they won’t get you high; hemp seeds do not naturally contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. However, these small seeds will enrich your body with a bounty of important health benefits for your heart, brain, gut, and more—which is why cooking with them to make dishes like chocolate chip cookies, and spicy hummus is a great idea, according to a registered dietitian.
