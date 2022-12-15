ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Five stories you may have missed last week

By Dennis P. Carmody, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

Good morning!

As Noel Coward once said, "Christmas is at our throats again." With luck you've got most of your shopping and other prep squared away and you can soon enjoy the holidays with family and friends. As always, the most valuable thing you can spend this season is time.

But you may have missed some of these great subscriber-only stories this past week. For example, why are school taxes rising faster in Asbury Park than anywhere else in the state? We'll let you know, and give you access to a chart to see how school taxes are rising in your town. Check out the full story, below .

You might also be curious about the changes in Long Branch, where the popular Inkwell Coffeehouse has been sold, much to the disappointment of those who enjoyed its chill vibes. Now find out about the apartments slated to replace it. Check out the full story, below .

Below are five stories from last week, each worth reading if you missed them the first time around.

92.7 WOBM

The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore

Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Chabad Menorah Lighting in Toms River

This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected]. Stay up to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NBC New York

Christmas ‘Snowcast' Murky, But NYC Area Could See Storm Before Holiday Weekend

It's about time for the age-old holiday tradition: refreshing the forecast to see if there's going to be snow on the ground Christmas morning. After a bout of rain and snow descended on the NYC area Thursday afternoon and into late Friday, an extended weekend chill settled over the region. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the upper 30s and low 40s as Hanukkah begins on Sunday — and they'll stay that way for much of next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Toms River South over Lakewood - Girls basketball recap

Kaliana Kearney scored a game-high 11 points to lead Toms River South to a season-opening victory at home over Lakewood, 58-4. Cara Cribbin finished with nine points, four rebounds and three steals while Emma Wagner added eight points and five steals for Toms River South, which held a 28-0 lead at halftime.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Winning lottery ticket worth $365,000 sold in Ocean County

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – If you bought a Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket in Brick Township this week, you might want to take a second look. A ticket sold at the Welsh Farms on Route 88 is worth $365,841. According to the New Jersey Lottery commission, one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $365,841 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday, December 15, drawing. The winning numbers were: 07, 09, 21, 23 and 29 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The winning ticket The post Winning lottery ticket worth $365,000 sold in Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say

A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
pix11.com

Potential white Christmas in New York City; wintery mix will end the week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly day in and around the five boroughs as the Big Apple began drying out after a two-day rain event. Central Park checked in with an afternoon high of 44 degrees, the tenth day in a row in which temperatures were at or below average. The day started on a bright note, but many clouds mixed in the afternoon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

N.J. churches warm the heart with coat, toy giveaways (PHOTOS)

The doors of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist opened wide on Sunday morning and out streamed the faithful onto the sidewalks of Paterson, where Santa Claus and his elves were waiting, many of them dressed in FBI jackets. The DJ cued Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” and suddenly, those...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $366K

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $365,841 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Thursday, Dec. 15. The winning numbers were: 07, 09, 21, 23 and 29 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The...
BRICK, NJ
