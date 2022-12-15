Read full article on original website
WWE: New Name Pitched to Dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns has successfully defended his world championship 25 times since first winning the Universal Championship in August 2020. Since then he has merged the title with the WWE Championship to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has taken down the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Goldberg and Edge. The big theory going into 2023 is that he'll drop one of the titles at some point and that either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (or both) will challenge him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Epic WWE SmackDown In-Person Debut
The WWE Universe was already having a difficult time knowing what to make of Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy when he first appeared on video, but it's been several weeks and fans still have so many questions about who this person is and if it was indeed Wyatt in a mask. That's what LA Knight assumed after being kidnapped, but after calling Wyatt out on tonight's SmackDown, fans learned that Wyatt was not behind that mask, as Uncle Howdy made his in-person SmackDown debut, and you can watch it in the post below.
Rumor Killer on Goldberg's WWE Future
Goldberg's status with the WWE has been a bit of a mystery for most of 2022. He popped back up on WWE television early in the year to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia, got beat in six minutes and promptly disappeared from television again. It was then reported and confirmed by "Da Man" himself that his current WWE contract didn't have any remaining matches, meaning a new deal would have to be signed.
Damage CTRL Retains WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Help From Mystery Star
WWE SmackDown kicked off with a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, pitting Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY against the new team of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. Morgan and Nox were giving SKY and Kai all they could handle, and Bayley would then try to intervene on their behalf. Nox caught her though and sent her over the barricade, but then a mysterious person in a black hoodie ambushed Nox and attacked her before being carried away by security. It was enough for Nox to be put in the ring and pinned, and it seems that Damage CTRL might have a new member soon.
Report: WWE's Plans for a Cody Rhodes Feud Upon His Return From Injury
WWE fans are patiently waiting for Cody Rhodes' return to the ring. "The American Nightmare" has been out of action ever since he tore his pec while training for a match at Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins, and even though he managed to gut his way through the bout he was quickly written off TV afterward via a sneak attack from "The Visionary." Quite a bit has changed about the WWE during Rhodes' absence, most notably regarding its leadership and head booker, but the company has also seen Rollins pivot from one of Monday Night Raw's biggest heels to its top babyface.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Latest Report on Show's Top Matches
WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view will kick off the company's 2023 schedule and between spoilers for next week's SmackDown and recent online reports, a good chunk of the show's card seems to have already been built. Aside from the two titular Rumble matches, fans can expect Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (news of that broke earlier this month and Owens has been targeting Reigns' title ever since) and Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
