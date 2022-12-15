WWE SmackDown kicked off with a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, pitting Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY against the new team of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. Morgan and Nox were giving SKY and Kai all they could handle, and Bayley would then try to intervene on their behalf. Nox caught her though and sent her over the barricade, but then a mysterious person in a black hoodie ambushed Nox and attacked her before being carried away by security. It was enough for Nox to be put in the ring and pinned, and it seems that Damage CTRL might have a new member soon.

2 DAYS AGO