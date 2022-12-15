ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Star

Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme

The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, 27, of Belmont,...
BELMONT, NC
Ars Technica

Sunny Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for Theranos fraud

A federal judge has sentenced Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, 58, to nearly 13 years in federal prison for fraud related to the defunct blood-testing startup Theranos, which promised to perform more than 200 medical tests with just a few drops of blood despite its technology never working properly. Balwani,...
SAN JOSE, CA
thesource.com

Detroit Rapper Creme Arrested By The Feds For $5M Fraud Case

Detroit rapper Creme can hang up her running shoes and cool her heels after a long month on the lamb, but federal authorities finally caught up with Creme due to tax evasion charges. Creme, whose real name is Sameerah Marrell, was scheduled to plead guilty to tax evasion charges stemming...
DETROIT, MI
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts Scoff at ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Sentences: Trump Gets to Run Again ‘And These 2 Idiots Are Going to Prison’

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the couple at the center of USA Network’s original series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison Monday, after being convicted of tax fraud and various versions of conspiracy to commit fraud. And on Tuesday morning, the hosts of “The View” were a bit gobsmacked that a certain other former reality star hasn’t also gotten charged.
The Independent

A devastating day for Donald Trump: ‘Greed and cheating’ and expanding criminal probes target former president

Donald Trump has spent decades trying to avoid criminal attachments, accusing his political enemies of launching spurious investigations despite a growing list of credible accusations of wrongdoing.Less than three weeks after he formally declared his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a launch fuelled by grievances and his failure to overturn the election he lost just two years ago, and largely seen as an attempt to shield himself from looming criminal investigations, his eponymous family business was branded as a felon.On 6 December, a jury in his hometown of New York City found the Trump Organization guilty of...
Outsider.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley Potentially Facing Another Significant Loss Following Prison Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley may be facing another significant loss after they had received their prison sentencing. A report from the New York Post indicates that the couple also was hit with $17.2 million in damages. The Post report also states that sources close to the Chrisleys say they may have to sell their duel Nashville mansion in order to help along with the restitution.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering

After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
FLORIDA STATE

