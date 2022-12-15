Read full article on original website
Former federal agent who aided organized-crime figure is sentenced to 10 years in prison
Felix Cisneros Jr. of Murrieta helped the unnamed associate of a criminal organization by providing updates on investigations and deleting info from a government database, prosecutors said.
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison for stealing millions of dollars from clients
CNN — Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $11 million in restitution for embezzling millions of dollars from four of his clients and obstruction. Avenatti pleaded guilty earlier this year to four counts of wire fraud for each...
Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme
The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, 27, of Belmont,...
Ars Technica
Sunny Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for Theranos fraud
A federal judge has sentenced Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, 58, to nearly 13 years in federal prison for fraud related to the defunct blood-testing startup Theranos, which promised to perform more than 200 medical tests with just a few drops of blood despite its technology never working properly. Balwani,...
thesource.com
Detroit Rapper Creme Arrested By The Feds For $5M Fraud Case
Detroit rapper Creme can hang up her running shoes and cool her heels after a long month on the lamb, but federal authorities finally caught up with Creme due to tax evasion charges. Creme, whose real name is Sameerah Marrell, was scheduled to plead guilty to tax evasion charges stemming...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
‘The View’ Hosts Scoff at ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Sentences: Trump Gets to Run Again ‘And These 2 Idiots Are Going to Prison’
Todd and Julie Chrisley, the couple at the center of USA Network’s original series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison Monday, after being convicted of tax fraud and various versions of conspiracy to commit fraud. And on Tuesday morning, the hosts of “The View” were a bit gobsmacked that a certain other former reality star hasn’t also gotten charged.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
A devastating day for Donald Trump: ‘Greed and cheating’ and expanding criminal probes target former president
Donald Trump has spent decades trying to avoid criminal attachments, accusing his political enemies of launching spurious investigations despite a growing list of credible accusations of wrongdoing.Less than three weeks after he formally declared his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a launch fuelled by grievances and his failure to overturn the election he lost just two years ago, and largely seen as an attempt to shield himself from looming criminal investigations, his eponymous family business was branded as a felon.On 6 December, a jury in his hometown of New York City found the Trump Organization guilty of...
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Todd and Julie Chrisley Potentially Facing Another Significant Loss Following Prison Sentencing
Todd and Julie Chrisley may be facing another significant loss after they had received their prison sentencing. A report from the New York Post indicates that the couple also was hit with $17.2 million in damages. The Post report also states that sources close to the Chrisleys say they may have to sell their duel Nashville mansion in order to help along with the restitution.
How Trump Org's tax fraud conviction could bar Trump from federal contracts, even for Secret Service
Trump Org was found criminally liable of various financial crimes. The conviction could end Trump's right to do business with the federal government.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial
More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
gcaptain.com
Former Military Sealift Command Director Sentenced to Prison for Bribery and Lying to Investigators
The former Director of Operations of the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) office in Busan, South Korea, was sentenced last week to five years in prison for his role in a bribery conspiracy and lying to federal investigators. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Xavier...
CNBC
Federal prosecutors ask judge to postpone SEC case in alleged New Jersey deli stock fraud
New Jersey federal prosecutors asked a judge to postpone the Security and Exchange Commission's civil case against the suspects behind the $100 million New Jersey deli. There is substantial overlap with the SEC's case and the ongoing criminal matter, prosecutors argued. The move comes ahead of a Dec. 14 procedural...
Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering
After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
