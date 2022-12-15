Chancellor at Indiana's Purdue University apologizes for mockingly impersonating Asian people during commencement ceremony: 'We are all human. I made a mistake'

An Indiana university chancellor apologized for mocking Asians after during an impersonation at a commencement ceremony.

Purdue University Northwest's Chancellor, Thomas L. Keon, has issued an apology for his 'unplanned, off-the-cuff' impersonation of an Asian person speaking during the school's December 10 ceremony.

In a video of the ceremony, Keon can be seen approaching the lectern and saying to students: 'All I can say is...' before doing the impersonation.

'That's sort of my Asian version of [James Dedelow's made-up language].'

Prior to his speech, Dedelow, a radio host, had admitted that he sometimes uses a 'made-up language' on-air and while talking to family.

'I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive. I am truly sorry...' he said in a statement. 'We are all human. I made a mistake, and I assure you I did not intend to be hurtful and my comments do not reflect my personal or our institutional values.'

Despite the apology, students are calling for the chancellor, who has worked at the school since 2011, to resign immediately.

Purdue University Northwest's Chancellor, Thomas L. Keon, has issued an apology for his 'unplanned, off-the-cuff' impersonation of an Asian person speaking during the school's December 10 ceremony

'I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive. I am truly sorry...' he said in a statement. 'We are all human. I made a mistake, and I assure you I did not intend to be hurtful and my comments do not reflect my personal or our institutional values'

'Purdue Northwest has been continuously stating that they are a diverse, equitable, and inclusive campus, yet Chancellor Keon comfortably but horrifically mocked Asians at the December 10th, 2022 graduation ceremony whilst Asian hate is on the rise,' a student, who only identified themselves as concerned, wrote in the petition.

'For all of the communities - we need to fight back. We need to resist. We need to resign Chancellor Keon for the sake of our worldly community.'

The petition, as of Thursday afternoon, had garnered nearly all 200 signatures it was seeking.

He is also facing backlash from large non-profits and even state senators.

Stephanie Chang, a democratic state senator, criticized the racist commentary, writing on Twitter: 'I got used to hearing this kind of ignorance growing up and yes, into adulthood...but not from a high ranking educational leader. It's 2022. Come on.'

Sherrilyn Ifill, the former president and director-counsel of NAACP's Legal Defense Fund, also slammed the chancellor, writing: 'It’s the actual the CHANCELLOR of @PurdueNorthwest. The "apology" - "I meant no offense. We’re all human. I made a mistake" is utterly insufficient.

'Is the @purdue board satisfied w/this as an end to the matter when the Chancellor of Purdue Northwest disgraces the school like this?'

She also criticized those in the background who were seen 'laughing and nodding' next to Keon.

In a video of the ceremony, Keon can be seen approaching the lectern and saying to students: 'All I can say is...' before doing the impersonation. 'That's sort of my Asian version of [James Dedelow's made-up language].' Prior to his speech, Dedelow, a radio host, had admitted that he sometimes uses a 'made-up language' on-air and while talking to family

A petition has reached nearly 200 signatures, calling for the chancellor to resign

'Have they issued statements of remorse? What is going on at @PurdueNorthwest?'

The Asian American Foundation also criticized Keon, writing that they took his impersonation as a suggestion that 'Asian languages are something to be mocked.'

'Students should feel honored and protected by their university leaders, not worried that "unplanned" or "off-the-cuff" remarks will humiliate them,' the nonprofit wrote.

In his statement, Keon also said he took 'great pride in being welcoming and inclusive to all people' and even highlighted how he had announced the formation of the PRIDE Team initiative in the fall.

State Senator Stephanie Chang slammed Keon's impersonation, saying: 'It's 2022. Come on.' Other nonprofits also criticized the educator

Keon said he is 'now directing this interdisciplinary team to specifically understand and address issues of importance to the Asian American Pacific Islander community at PNW, and to offer concrete ideas that our university will act upon to ensure that our campuses are places that welcome and value all.'

Keon will also meet with the Student Government Association to 'discuss how to best address students' concerns.'

'In the true spirit of diversity and inclusion that is a cornerstone of PNW, I will learn from this and assure you that Purdue Northwest and I will take action to prevent such missteps from occurring in the future.'

Asian hate crimes have risen significantly in the past few years, with a Pew Research Center finding that 60 percent surveyed said they saw hate crimes rising.

Seventy percent of Asian Americans surveyed also said they worried they would be threatened or attacked.