Capitol rioter who chased officer near Senate chamber sentenced to 5 years in prison
The rioter at the front of a mob that chased US Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up flights of stairs near the Senate chamber on January 6, 2021, has been sentenced to five years behind bars. Douglas Jensen, who prosecutors say was one of the first 10 rioters to enter...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Trial begins for Proud Boys leaders charged with seditious conspiracy
Leaders of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys will face trial starting Monday for their alleged conspiracy to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency, another test for the Justice Department's effort to punish the far-right political movement connected to fierce allies of former President Donald Trump. Federal prosecutors intend to...
Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in court Monday to drop extradition fight
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in a Bahamas court on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the US, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. Bankman-Fried is expected to agree to extradition to the US, the person said. Reuters first reported thank...
Iran's government accesses the social media accounts of those it detains. Tech companies appear ill-equipped to stop it
In between being blindfolded, locked in solitary confinement, and interrogated in a wheelchair while she was on a hunger strike following her late September arrest, Negin says she had a realization: Iranian officials were using her private Telegram chats, phone logs and text messages to incriminate her. "They told me...
January 6 defendant arrested for allegedly planning to kill FBI agents who had investigated him
A Tennessee man already facing charges in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was arrested for allegedly planning to kill FBI agents, including those who had been investigating him, the Justice Department announced Friday. Edward Kelley, who was previously charged with assaulting an officer during...
Here's what to know about criminal referrals the January 6 committee may make
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is set to make announcements at its final public meeting on Monday about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. So what is a criminal referral?. A referral represents a recommendation that the Justice Department investigate and look at charging the...
Elon Musk offers journalists he banned from Twitter ability to return under certain condition
New Twitter owner Elon Musk offered several of the journalists he banned from the social media website earlier this week the ability to return to the platform if they deleted the tweets he falsely claimed shared his "exact real-time" location. The move from Musk came after he posted an unscientific...
Scammers steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in shipments from US food suppliers, FBI warns
Cybercriminals have in recent months stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shipments from US food suppliers by placing fraudulent orders for milk products, the FBI and other federal agencies warned on Friday. The unnamed criminal groups set up email accounts impersonating top executives of food companies and convinced...
Biden to name former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as Northern Ireland envoy Monday morning
President Joe Biden will announce Monday morning that former Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III will serve as the US envoy to Northern Ireland, according to a source with knowledge. CNN reported last week that Kennedy would be named to the post, which was has been vacant since former Trump White...
Federal investigators have accessed emails of Rep. Scott Perry, John Eastman and other Trump allies in 2020 efforts
Federal investigators have obtained access to several email accounts, a draft autobiography and other writings in which Republican Rep. Scott Perry, Donald Trump elections attorney John Eastman, and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski discussed the 2020 election, according to a newly released order in the DC District Court.
Jeff Sessions Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, former US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama. Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner. Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present) Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel. Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973. Military service: US...
How the Arab world's most populous country became addicted to debt
Egypt has dug itself a massive hole of debt. On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will extend a $3 billion loan to the country, a fourth aid package in six years, as its financial tailspin continues. The loan, along with billions of dollars in cash inflows from Abu Dhabi...
