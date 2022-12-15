Holiday Light Parade rescheduled to Dec. 22 due to impending bad weather, Milton Rec still accepting Letters to Santa

Read full article on original website
Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont
The season's first major snowstorm created a winter wonderland a week before Christmas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont.
Colchester Sun
Yankee Pride Quilts teaches the next generation of quilters from its location in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — Yankee Pride Quilts, located in Five Corners, is all about teaching the next generation of quilters. In business since 1981, Yankee Pride provides a selection of high quality quilting fabric, as well as quilting classes for those wanting to learn. Marti DelNevo, a shopkeeper at Yankee...
mynbc5.com
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
WCAX
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh taking action amidst nor'easter in the Adirondacks
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The first nor’easter of the winter season kept people across northern New York busy to handle the snow. Plattsburgh was one place in the area making active measures with snowplows on the road to ensure the cleanup process of the snow was smooth. Additionally, the city also has a parking ban in effect. It started at midnight Dec. 16, closing off parking across all city streets and in the Broad Street, Arnie Pavone, Upper and Lower Court Street, and the south end of Durkee Street parking lots.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line
ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in St. George
ST. GEORGE — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in St. George yesterday. The crash took place between Route 116 and South Brownell Road at around 8:10 a.m. According to the report, Robert Elmergreen, 40, of Hinesburg, was sitting on the shoulder due to him sliding off and getting stuck, when the second vehicle coming north couldn’t slow down due to weather conditions and hit him from behind.
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: This $429,900 home in Essex Junction has a fully fenced yard and four bedrooms
This cape style home in Essex Junction has a attached one car garage and three season porch. The home is also equipped for kids and pets with a fully fenced yard. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full and 1 half) Price: $429,900. Square Feet: 1,421. HIGHLIGHTS: back deck, fully fenced yard, hardwood...
Addison Independent
Police warn of thefts of checks from Postal Service mailboxes in Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury police are asking residents to avoid using U.S. Postal Service blue collection boxes to mail critical mail and financial documents such as checks after a series of incidents in Middlebury and East Middlebury, where checks were stolen from these collection boxes and cashed. In a Dec....
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for attempted burglary in Newport Center
NEWPORT CENTER — A 26-year-old man from Charleston was arrested following an incident that took place last month in Newport Center. On November 22, authorities were notified of a burglary that occurred on Vermont Route 105 at around 10:40 a.m. Police say that the accused, identified as Dustin Sheltra,...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re in search of three little pigs, look no further!. Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup are the Powerpuff Boys currently available for adoption at HSCC. They were found at as strays at a campground in Colchester, where a staff member recovered them after multiple days.
willistonobserver.com
Chef turns the corner toward retirement
The “chef” in Chef’s Corner has always been Jozef Harrewyn. That will change after the new year. The Belgian-born, South Africa-raised former teacher at the New England Culinary Institute is retiring from the Williston café he founded 25 years ago, leaving the business in the hands of his partners Scott Sorrell and Jeff Moisan.
WCAX
Burlington moves forward with decades-old district heat plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Steam from Burlington Electric’s McNeil Generating Station would warm the hospital and parts of the UVM campus under a plan the city is pursuing. The decades-old district energy plan would also help the Queen City meet its climate goals. For decades, the city of Burlington...
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic
In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
newportdispatch.com
Man wanted for burglary arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 37-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury on Thursday. Police say they were notified of a theft on Route 5 in Burke earlier this week. The victim told police that several debit cards and checks were stolen from his vehicle. Police say that Brent Sarazin,...
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with intentionally hitting another vehicle in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place in the area of South Main Street and River Road at around 10:40 a.m. Police say that Jason Russell, 50, of Waterbury, and Jacob Durand, 25, also of Waterbury, identified themselves as...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Someone is stealing checks from mail boxes in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Police are investigating several reports of mail theft in Middlebury. Police say individuals are “fishing” in USPS blue collection boxes for mail that may contain checks. The perpetrators drop a weighted device coated with a sticky substance into the collection box and retrieve mail. They...
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: A $414,000 Colchester home with oak hardwood floors and two fireplaces
This home in Colchester has two fireplaces, one in the basement and one in the living room, and a sunny three-season porch. It sits on a almost half of an acre lot with plenty of room to enjoy barbecues in the warmer months. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1...
VTDigger
Burlington gun violence and a Band-Aid
Your article on the gun violence in Burlington and the Band-Aid they want to use to fix it. Why would the City Council want to ban law-abiding citizens from carrying a firearm? Do they really think that the people committing the crimes will abide by this law, while committing other crimes?
WCAX
Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Center
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh officials have decided to demolish the Crete Memorial Civic Center. The Common Council approved the move after hearing public comments for and against the proposed demolition. The cost to tear the building down is about $400,000 compared to the estimated $3 million needed for renovations.
