The grim state of Russia's war effort is finally leaking into Russian media and social media

Russia’s defense ministry has announced that the country’s hypersonic “Avangard” missile system is to be introduced into service. President Vladimir Putin claimed in 2018 that the intercontinental missile was “invincible” and that the weapon could hit any target on Earth within 30 minutes and travel at 27 times the speed of sound.“Another missile regiment will be introduced into service in the Yasny military formation for the anniversary of our Strategic Missile Forces – now with the Avangard missile system,” Russian Strategic Missile Forces commander Sergey Karakayev said last week, according to the news agency TASS.The defense ministry said the...

1 DAY AGO