The grim state of Russia's war effort is finally leaking into Russian media and social media

Putin prepares new hypersonic ‘meteorite’ missile that can hit any target in the world in under 30 minutes
Russia’s defense ministry has announced that the country’s hypersonic “Avangard” missile system is to be introduced into service. President Vladimir Putin claimed in 2018 that the intercontinental missile was “invincible” and that the weapon could hit any target on Earth within 30 minutes and travel at 27 times the speed of sound.“Another missile regiment will be introduced into service in the Yasny military formation for the anniversary of our Strategic Missile Forces – now with the Avangard missile system,” Russian Strategic Missile Forces commander Sergey Karakayev said last week, according to the news agency TASS.The defense ministry said the...
Frozen Ground and Nowhere To Hide. Why Russia Faces Brutal Winter War
Ukrainian forces will be looking to continue their counteroffensives against Russian troops struggling with harsh weather and logistical strains.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination
As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
What would Patriot missiles do for Ukraine?
The Patriot missile defense could help protect Ukraine from Russia's best missiles. But it is costly, requires training, and Russia calls it provocative.
The Ruse That Could Dupe Putin Into Another Crushing Ambush
Just weeks after Ukrainian forces liberated the city of Kherson in Ukraine and kicked Russian forces out, major questions remain over which counteroffensive campaign Kyiv will launch next—and where Russia’s next defeat will be as the cold winter weather begins to settle in. Tackling Russian forces in the...
Russia builds up defences inside its OWN borders as UK intelligence says Vladimir Putin's clueless generals mistakenly fear Ukraine's fightback will be so successful they could INVADE
Russian soldiers are digging defences inside their own country in the mistaken belief that Ukraine could launch an invasion of its own, military intelligence. In a sign of how badly its own brutal invasion is going, Vladimir Putin's humiliated forces are 'extending defensive positions' along the border with north eastern Ukraine and 'deep inside' the Belgorod region.
Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is pushing out one of Russia's biggest tech giants
Yandex, Russia's biggest tech company, wants to cut ties with the country because of the Ukrainian invasion, according to a New York Times report.
Ukraine has wrecked Russia's invasion plans, and these game-changing weapons have helped them do it
The US is the largest provider of security assistance for Ukraine, committing over $19 billion in military aid since Russia invaded in late February.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
US Navy finds the same kind of Iranian suicide drone Russia has been using against Ukraine was used to attack a tanker
Russian forces have used Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones in recent attacks across Ukraine, sometimes targeting critical infrastructure.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Russian Commander 'Executed' Following Mass Desertions of His Unit: Report
Viktor Sevalnev, a 43-year-old ex-convict, was recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Russia says the West must recognize its control over land its forces are losing before any Ukraine peace talks
"President Putin has been, is and remains open for contacts, for negotiations," a Kremlin spokesperson said.
Freezing Russian Troops Giving Away Positions by Lighting Fires: Ukraine
"The newly mobilized...have not yet been taught how to properly disguise themselves," said Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine's armed forces.
Russian Forces Are Accidentally Killing Their Own Soldiers: Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the deaths among the ranks of Vladimir Putin's military came as a result of ill preparation.
Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
Congress can end the war in Ukraine and win a Nobel Peace Prize by enacting a statute withdrawing the United States from NATO.
Putin's vow to cut off Russian oil for G7 price-cap buyers is cracking, going by these 7 India-bound cargoes
Russia is shipping millions of barrels of oil to India on Western-insured tankers, the FT reported Friday. It's the first sign Moscow may be breaking Putin's vow to shun countries that accept a G7 price cap. The cap has already sent its oil exports nosediving, and looks set to hit...
WATCH: State Department responds to Russia on Patriot missiles
The State Department hit back after the Kremlin warned Washington that any Patriot systems and U.S. personnel deployed to Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. Watch the briefing in the player above. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters “the only provocative measures that have been...
Mysterious aircraft dropped bombs near a base for Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries fighting in Central African Republic
Wagner fighters have been blamed by the UN for numerous atrocities and human rights violations in the Central African Republic, among other countries.
