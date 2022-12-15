Effective: 2022-12-19 03:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf. * WHERE...Beaches of Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin counties. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Entering the surf is highly discouraged!. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

