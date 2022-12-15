Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges
Centralia Police made three felony drug arrests on Friday. 54-year-old Kelly Donoho, who had no address listed, was arrested for unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 53-year-old Tammy Williams of Bryan Street in Salem was arrested for unlawful...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Centralia man charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer
A 46-year-old rural Centralia man has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery following altercations with two members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department that came to his home on separate days to handle complaints. Jason Hoffman of Old Salem Road is accused of striking a sheriff’s deputy...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 18th, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 24-year-old rural Salem man for residential burglary. Zacharia Hodge of Red Stripe Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 48-year-old Robert Wells of Lincoln Street in Carlyle was arrested by Wamac Police for possession of a weapon and on a Clinton County misdemeanor warrant.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 17th, 2022
A 27-year-old Carlyle woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged residential burglary and criminal damage to property. Casey Short of North Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on a theft charge and...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 33 year old Jordan Kritz of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for delivery of <5g of meth. Jordan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. CRASHES. December 14, 2022. At 7:40 A.M. at the intersection of Banker and Walk a vehicle driven by Natasha...
southernillinoisnow.com
Primary suspect in drug bust near Bluford sentenced to 12 years in prison
A 39-year-old Jefferson County woman who was the primary suspect in a drug bust in Bluford in August has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Rose McCormick pleaded guilty to a Class X charge of aggravated delivery of methamphetamine. She also pleaded to an unlawful delivery of a controlled substance charge and received a six year concurrent sentence.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38 year old BettyAnn Connor of Stewardson for an Effingham County FTA warrant for residential arson. BettyAnn posted bond and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Kellie Roberts of Edwardsville for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $750,000 for Centralia man charged with multiple drug offenses following traffic crash
Bond has been set at $750,000 for a 31-year-old Centralia man facing four new drug charges after meth and fentanyl were located following a Tuesday morning traffic crash. Lonnie Williamson of North Poplar has been charged with a Class X offense of possession with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine. The charge requires a minimum six-year to a 30-year prison term. He was also charged with possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance of 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl, and possession of the fentanyl.
kwos.com
Will a longtime Missouri prison inmate go free?
Ap — A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed and is innocent.
Wrongful conviction case judge: Was there ‘rush’ to convict?
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The judge presiding over a hearing to determine if a Missouri man’s murder conviction should be overturned questioned on Friday if police and prosecutors “were in a little bit of a rush” to convict Lamar Johnson. At issue is St. Louis Circuit...
southernillinoisnow.com
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
Police searching for suspect in St. Louis homicide case
Police are asking for the public's assistance with identifying a suspect in a St. Louis homicide investigation.
wjpf.com
Arrest made in Williamson County death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Williamson County death investigation. Thurman Wade, of Carbondale, has been charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. On November 29, 2022, Williamson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Sunday morning crash update: Three killed in wreck on US 50 East of Salem identified as Mexican Nationals
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three Mexican nationals staying in the St. Louis area were killed in the semi-pickup truck crash Saturday morning on US 50 just west of Radio Tower Road east of Salem. A fourth person, also a Mexican national, was airlifted from the scene of the crash and transported to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Police arrest 4 for $17K heist at Ulta
MADISON — Four Louisiana women were arrested and charged in a shoplifting scheme that took more than $17,000 worth of merchandise off of store shelves here last week, the authorities said.. Those arrested were identified as Mikiara Williams, Dimecia Williams, Lakota Edwards and Rachelle Bindon. All of the women...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon has been charged with manufacture or delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis and possession of 30 to 100 grams of cannabis. Bond has been set at $10,000 and the public defender appointed to represent him.
southernillinoisnow.com
Xenia teen hurt in one-vehicle crash in rural Iuka (updated 7 am Sunday)
A 19-year-old Xenia woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in the 6900 block of Omega Road in rural Iuka early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Carli Haskins of County Highway 18 missed a curve near the entrance to Forbes State Park, ran off the road, and hit a tree. The vehicle then rolled over on its top. Haskins was able to get out of the vehicle on her own and walked to the park campground and office for help.
wlds.com
Body Discovered in Creek Near Hillsboro Schools
Hillsboro authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found by a student leaving school yesterday afternoon. The body was found by a student walking home from school near the high school and junior high in a creek on Fairground Avenue by the Lions Club in Hillsboro. Police told Fox2...
advantagenews.com
Man found dead in creek near Hillsboro High School
Hillsboro police continue to investigate the death of a man found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
vicksburgnews.com
New evidence shows cop killer Amy Brogdon Anderson was killed by officer
New information has been revealed in the shooting death of two Bay St. Louis police officers who were allegedly shot and killed by Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson. Initial reports indicated that Anderson killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe before shooting herself in the chest. New evidence revealed on Friday stated that the bullet fired into Amy came from the gun of one of the officers.
