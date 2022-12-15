Read full article on original website
KOMU
Black Missourians reported missing at higher rate than other residents
Black children and adults are reported missing in Columbia at a rate far exceeding their percentage of the population. As of early December, there were 47 missing people in Columbia. Black adults made up more than a quarter of the missing adults, and Black children made up more than 57% of missing children.
KOMU
‘His life is on the line’: Group of exonerated men travel 500 miles to STL in support of Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- The case of Lamar Johnson is catching nationwide attention including people who were recently released from prison after being wrongfully convicted. Johnson is facing murder charges for the second time accused of killing a man in 1994. This week, Organization of Exonerees, traveled 500 miles...
KOMU
MO Lottery: $300,000 scratchers prize claimed in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A scratchers player recently purchased a "Holiday Gold" ticket and won one of the game's $300,000 prizes. Using $20 she won from another game, the winner purchased the ticket at Convenient Food Mart, 3714 Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery.
KOMU
23 nursing students set to graduate from Columbia College amid staffing shortages
COLUMBIA - Twenty-three students from Columbia College will graduate from the college's nursing program Saturday. A pining ceremony was held for the graduates on Friday to celebrate their accomplishments. This class of future nurses is going into the workforce at a unique and challenging time. According to the Missouri Hospital...
KOMU
Santa Claus and his reindeer are ready to spread Christmas cheer through Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY − Nine reindeer are set to to spread Christmas spirit across the state after the Missouri Department of Agriculture approved a livestock movement permit for Santa Claus' healthy reindeer. Santa Claus applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, December 17
Demand for heating system maintenance starts to increase as temperatures drop. For the first time in 15 years, Accurate Heating and Cooling said it had to put a hold on taking new customers to "just try and take care of the clients it already has." Tammy Poulsen, office manager at...
KOMU
Forecast: Wintry mix potential Monday, bitter cold with snow arrives later this week
A wintry mix will be possible in central Missouri Monday. The Storm Mode Index for Monday is a 1 on a zero to five scale. This meads that while wintry weather is possible, impacts are not fully expected and there is no need to worry. We will see some light...
KOMU
Multiple chances for snow next week
While we've seen flurries falling over the last few days, accumulating snow has eluded mid-Missouri over the past few weeks. However, the start of next week should begin to bring some change. CHANGES COMING UP. Colder than usual temperatures were present again today, with highs only reaching into the lower...
KOMU
A Snowy start to the week ahead
While lower temperatures have been in place for quite some time, the next week will bring some of the coldest conditions we've seen all year. Before our temperatures drop, though, we'll have not one, but two solid chances of snow in the next week. The first will be tomorrow morning/afternoon,...
KOMU
Hickman boys wrestling places fifth at Lee's Summit Holiday Tournament
Hickman boys wrestling placed fifth out of 25 schools at the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament on Saturday in Lee’s Summit. The Kewpies had two wrestlers finish first in their individual weight classes. Andrew Wiesner took home the title in the 106-pound title, and Hank Benter won the 113-pound title.
