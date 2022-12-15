ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KOMU

Black Missourians reported missing at higher rate than other residents

Black children and adults are reported missing in Columbia at a rate far exceeding their percentage of the population. As of early December, there were 47 missing people in Columbia. Black adults made up more than a quarter of the missing adults, and Black children made up more than 57% of missing children.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MO Lottery: $300,000 scratchers prize claimed in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — A scratchers player recently purchased a "Holiday Gold" ticket and won one of the game's $300,000 prizes. Using $20 she won from another game, the winner purchased the ticket at Convenient Food Mart, 3714 Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, December 17

Demand for heating system maintenance starts to increase as temperatures drop. For the first time in 15 years, Accurate Heating and Cooling said it had to put a hold on taking new customers to "just try and take care of the clients it already has." Tammy Poulsen, office manager at...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Multiple chances for snow next week

While we've seen flurries falling over the last few days, accumulating snow has eluded mid-Missouri over the past few weeks. However, the start of next week should begin to bring some change. CHANGES COMING UP. Colder than usual temperatures were present again today, with highs only reaching into the lower...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

A Snowy start to the week ahead

While lower temperatures have been in place for quite some time, the next week will bring some of the coldest conditions we've seen all year. Before our temperatures drop, though, we'll have not one, but two solid chances of snow in the next week. The first will be tomorrow morning/afternoon,...
MISSOURI STATE

