Top 10 Places to Visit in Columbus

There are a lot of great neighborhoods and suburbs in Columbus in which to live, but where you want to take guests and visitors to experience Columbus isn’t always your own back yard. To that end, we ask our readers each year to help us figure out the top destinations in city for visitors.
columbusunderground.com

Holiday Gift Guide With Gift Ideas to Make People Feel Special

People always remember how you make them feel. With Columbus Underground’s Holiday Gift Guide, you’ll be the best gift giver around. Over the five weeks of the guide, you’ll find a curation of over seventy-five of the best gift ideas in Columbus to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list!
columbusunderground.com

Top 10 Breakfast Spots in Columbus

While brunch may be more trendy, breakfast is still the most important meal of the day. So it’s crucial that we consult our readers each year to help us figure out the best spots in town for this first meal in the morning. For the second year in a...
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Breweries in Columbus

2022 was another big year for breweries in Columbus. Combustion expanded to Clintonville, Rockmill put their business up for sale, Goodwood opened in the Arena District and Ohio Brewing opened in Milo-Grogan. According to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, the state officially surpassed the 400 mark with breweries this year, with around 50 of them being in Central Ohio.
