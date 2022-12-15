Whether you’re after something big and scary or smaller and more approachable, wintertime in the Golden State offers plenty of options. Our third consecutive round of La Niña — what we call a “triple dip” — is poised to deliver quality surf in bunches while also serving up lengthy runs of below-average waves in between. Point Conception acts as a line of demarcation between solid swell to its north and more user-friendly swell for the spots nestled into the Southern California bight. That contrast will be sharp this season.

