Corcoran Group pieces an affiliate back together in NorCal
After announcing on Monday that Corcoran Group was terminating all Corcoran Global Living franchise agreements, which sent affiliated agents and teams throughout California, Nevada and Ohio adrift, the firm has announced the launch of its newest affiliate, Northern California-based Corcoran Icon Properties. The new affiliate is comprised of 24 offices...
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson
Elevated Huts, Inc. is Cheba Hut Franchising’s largest Franchise Group and they have continued plans to expand across Nevada and Colorado
California businesses continue to relocate to Texas
(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
VinFast Opens More California Stores
LOS ANGELES – VinFast announced the opening of four more VinFast stores in Los Angeles and Orange County. VinFast is bringing into operation its first four service centers to provide electric vehicle maintenance and repair services. The events affirm VinFast’s efforts to expand its retail and service system before delivering vehicles to US customers at the end of this year.
ASU's expansion into California seen as rare step for a public state university
To succeed in today's higher education landscape, ASU President Michael Crow sees one path forward: "Innovate or fail." It's a mindset that has helped guide his now 20-year tenure — the University has set record enrollment numbers, it's formed new partnerships with businesses big and small and used its real estate to make money. Now, the University has opened campus locations outside Arizona's borders — a decision, particularly in California, that challenges the status quo of a public higher education institution.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
Upper basin moves closer to water conservation program
LAS VEGAS — Upper Colorado River basin officials seemed to inch closer to implementing a demand management program, the heart of which involves paying agricultural water users to use less, at the Colorado River Water Users Association conference this week. At the annual gathering of water managers and experts...
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
Corcoran Global Living agents make the jump to Berkshire
Just days after the Corcoran Group announced that it is terminating franchise agreements with Corcoran Global Living offices in the Southern California region, five offices and an estimated 70 agents in the Sierra Nevada region made the decision to walk over to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties, according to Gretchen Pearson, the broker-owner of BHHS Drysdale.
Chuy’s Appears to Be Headed to Las Vegas
The chain has almost 100 locations across the United States
Feds want states to take the reigns of the Colorado River crisis, but will force a solution if one isn't found
LAS VEGAS — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. States along the Colorado River had two days to share possible solutions and ongoing fears caused by the coming water crisis. On the final day of the nation's largest water conference, the feds got their chance.
California: 2022-23 Winter Outlook
Whether you’re after something big and scary or smaller and more approachable, wintertime in the Golden State offers plenty of options. Our third consecutive round of La Niña — what we call a “triple dip” — is poised to deliver quality surf in bunches while also serving up lengthy runs of below-average waves in between. Point Conception acts as a line of demarcation between solid swell to its north and more user-friendly swell for the spots nestled into the Southern California bight. That contrast will be sharp this season.
Free test kits available as COVID-19 wastewater levels surge
As many Nevadans plan on gathering for the holidays, President Joe Biden's administration is offering a fourth round of free COVID test kits in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.
Brew Festivus, ‘A Beer Fest for the Rest of Us’
Brew Festivus, a Nevada Craft Brewers Association (NCBA) event, was held Saturday, December 10, on...
Local businesses launch campaign to save access to Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local businesses around Lake Mead have launched an aggressive campaign to save lake access, raise awareness of the issues and lobby lawmakers for funding. The webpage “Save Lake Mead” describes the challenges facing the National Park Service with the shrinking water levels and current funding,...
Biden Administration talks COVID-19 aid with North Las Vegas mayor
The Biden Administration discussed COVID-19 aid and infrastructure with city mayors, including newly elected North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes Brown.
The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip
If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space
While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
