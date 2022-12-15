ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
realtrends.com

Corcoran Group pieces an affiliate back together in NorCal

After announcing on Monday that Corcoran Group was terminating all Corcoran Global Living franchise agreements, which sent affiliated agents and teams throughout California, Nevada and Ohio adrift, the firm has announced the launch of its newest affiliate, Northern California-based Corcoran Icon Properties. The new affiliate is comprised of 24 offices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
963kklz.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

California businesses continue to relocate to Texas

(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theevreport.com

VinFast Opens More California Stores

LOS ANGELES – VinFast announced the opening of four more VinFast stores in Los Angeles and Orange County. VinFast is bringing into operation its first four service centers to provide electric vehicle maintenance and repair services. The events affirm VinFast’s efforts to expand its retail and service system before delivering vehicles to US customers at the end of this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
statepress.com

ASU's expansion into California seen as rare step for a public state university

To succeed in today's higher education landscape, ASU President Michael Crow sees one path forward: "Innovate or fail." It's a mindset that has helped guide his now 20-year tenure — the University has set record enrollment numbers, it's formed new partnerships with businesses big and small and used its real estate to make money. Now, the University has opened campus locations outside Arizona's borders — a decision, particularly in California, that challenges the status quo of a public higher education institution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
8newsnow.com

Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Aspen Journalism

Upper basin moves closer to water conservation program

LAS VEGAS — Upper Colorado River basin officials seemed to inch closer to implementing a demand management program, the heart of which involves paying agricultural water users to use less, at the Colorado River Water Users Association conference this week. At the annual gathering of water managers and experts...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
realtrends.com

Corcoran Global Living agents make the jump to Berkshire

Just days after the Corcoran Group announced that it is terminating franchise agreements with Corcoran Global Living offices in the Southern California region, five offices and an estimated 70 agents in the Sierra Nevada region made the decision to walk over to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties, according to Gretchen Pearson, the broker-owner of BHHS Drysdale.
TRUCKEE, CA
Surfline

California: 2022-23 Winter Outlook

Whether you’re after something big and scary or smaller and more approachable, wintertime in the Golden State offers plenty of options. Our third consecutive round of La Niña — what we call a “triple dip” — is poised to deliver quality surf in bunches while also serving up lengthy runs of below-average waves in between. Point Conception acts as a line of demarcation between solid swell to its north and more user-friendly swell for the spots nestled into the Southern California bight. That contrast will be sharp this season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Local businesses launch campaign to save access to Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local businesses around Lake Mead have launched an aggressive campaign to save lake access, raise awareness of the issues and lobby lawmakers for funding. The webpage “Save Lake Mead” describes the challenges facing the National Park Service with the shrinking water levels and current funding,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip

If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space

While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy