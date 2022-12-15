ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: Best of our professionals, 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s really hard to pick out the best of the professional performing arts activity in the region for 2022 because so much is collaborative. So I’ll start do something different and then look around at the year chronologically. This was a special...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Christmas wonder concealed within Oshkosh church

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Much like the Bethlehem stable depicted in creches around the world, the basement of the Algoma Boulevard United Methodist Church is an unassuming place but holds a Christmas wonder. Inside is a vast display of scenes depicting the birth of Christ, made of everything from...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Knights on Broadway: Christmas Memories’

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A smorgasbord is being served at which everything is in season and nobody has to fret about eating too much or gaining weight. It’s “Christmas with the Knights on Broadway: Christmas Memories.”. The St. Norbert College show group led and accompanied at...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Santa takes flight at Green Bay airport

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Santa Clause traded in his sleigh for an airplane as he greeted children at Austin Straubel International Airport. Hundreds of families gathered in the Jet Blue Air hangar Sunday morning to watch the man with the bag touch down in Green Bay. Five-year-old Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Gather ’Round the Manger’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The vocal artistry of newVoices choir of Northeastern Wisconsin singers is telling a story this weekend. The story is about Christmas – as in the reason for. The story surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ is being sung/told in settings built just for...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Outagamie County Public Health Announces Immunization Clinics

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Immunization clinics have been announced by Outagamie County Public Health. These immunization clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions

Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Daily Reporter

Residential team expands at H.J. Martin and Son

Aaron Hamning, Kaila Acker and Brandon Sorge have joined the Residential Department at H.J. Martin and Son’s Green Bay showroom as new hires, while Eric Krause has been promoted from Residential Flooring senior installer to Residential Flooring installation coordinator. Hamning has rejoined the H.J. Martin and Son team as...
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Opening their home: Marquette County couple rescues 47 animals from unhealthy situation

WESTFIELD, Wis. – At Jennifer Phillips’ home in Marquette County, the animals outnumber the people thirteen to one, in part because of her non-profit’s biggest rescue to date. Silver Lining Rescue and Rehabilitation typically takes in one or two animals at a time, but when Phillips heard about an unhealthy living situation, she decided to take in 47 exotics pets...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
MENASHA, WI
wtaq.com

Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy