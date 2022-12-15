Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: Best of our professionals, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s really hard to pick out the best of the professional performing arts activity in the region for 2022 because so much is collaborative. So I’ll start do something different and then look around at the year chronologically. This was a special...
NBC26
Christmas wonder concealed within Oshkosh church
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Much like the Bethlehem stable depicted in creches around the world, the basement of the Algoma Boulevard United Methodist Church is an unassuming place but holds a Christmas wonder. Inside is a vast display of scenes depicting the birth of Christ, made of everything from...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Knights on Broadway: Christmas Memories’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A smorgasbord is being served at which everything is in season and nobody has to fret about eating too much or gaining weight. It’s “Christmas with the Knights on Broadway: Christmas Memories.”. The St. Norbert College show group led and accompanied at...
wearegreenbay.com
Santa takes flight at Green Bay airport
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Santa Clause traded in his sleigh for an airplane as he greeted children at Austin Straubel International Airport. Hundreds of families gathered in the Jet Blue Air hangar Sunday morning to watch the man with the bag touch down in Green Bay. Five-year-old Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Gather ’Round the Manger’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The vocal artistry of newVoices choir of Northeastern Wisconsin singers is telling a story this weekend. The story is about Christmas – as in the reason for. The story surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ is being sung/told in settings built just for...
wtaq.com
Outagamie County Public Health Announces Immunization Clinics
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Immunization clinics have been announced by Outagamie County Public Health. These immunization clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or.
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies in Fond du Lac welcome new partner, brings K9 teams on patrol to 4
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac County are welcoming a new K9 partner to the department, a two-year-old German Shepherd named Rip. A Facebook post shared by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the addition of Rip will bring the department’s number of K9 teams on patrol to four.
seehafernews.com
Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions
Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire stems from clothes dryer in Fond du Lac, authorities issue reminders
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue helped put out a residential fire that started behind a clothes dryer and is reminding people about the importance of maintaining these machines. According to a release, crews were dispatched around 5 a.m. on Saturday to the 500 block...
Daily Reporter
Residential team expands at H.J. Martin and Son
Aaron Hamning, Kaila Acker and Brandon Sorge have joined the Residential Department at H.J. Martin and Son’s Green Bay showroom as new hires, while Eric Krause has been promoted from Residential Flooring senior installer to Residential Flooring installation coordinator. Hamning has rejoined the H.J. Martin and Son team as...
wearegreenbay.com
Police talk knife-wielding man down in Grand Chute after welfare check
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man was apprehended after a welfare check on Friday evening in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police Department responded to a hotel in the 3600 block of West College Avenue for a report of a welfare check on a 51-year-old man. When officers...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman stabbed ‘multiple times’ outside of Oshkosh business, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh are investigating a stabbing incident that happened after a ‘physical altercation’ outside of a business that resulted in one woman being hospitalized. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the alleged stabbing happened at a business in the 800 block of...
Opening their home: Marquette County couple rescues 47 animals from unhealthy situation
WESTFIELD, Wis. – At Jennifer Phillips’ home in Marquette County, the animals outnumber the people thirteen to one, in part because of her non-profit’s biggest rescue to date. Silver Lining Rescue and Rehabilitation typically takes in one or two animals at a time, but when Phillips heard about an unhealthy living situation, she decided to take in 47 exotics pets...
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
wearegreenbay.com
The Festival of Trees opens at the National Railroad Museum this weekend in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s a beautiful holiday display and it has pulled into the National Railroad Museum. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of how you can see more than 50 uniquely decorated Christmas trees, all set amongst the historical trains of the National Railroad Museum. Details from...
wtaq.com
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
Fire damages home, Fond du Lac firefighters remind public about dryer safety
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was dispatched to 550 Van Dyne Road Lot 45 for a reported fire behind the clothes dryer that was in use by the homeowner.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Authorities state area is clear after active situation in Pulaski
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Pulaski provided an update on the ‘active situation’ in the area of Cedar and Washington Street earlier on Saturday. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the scene and area is clear and opened back up for travel. No information about the...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
Comments / 0