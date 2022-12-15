ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

97.5 WOKQ

Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas

If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
97.5 WOKQ

A Welcome Return: Hackmatack Playhouse Coming Back, Bringing Live Theater to Maine Once Again

Now this is splendid news, indeed. A few months ago, the theatre community said what they thought was goodbye to the Hackmatack Playhouse up in Berwick, Maine. Having delighted audiences for 50 years with live summer stock performances, those at the beloved barn theater sadly announced earlier this year that the 2022 season would be their last. This place meant so much to countless people, including yours truly, so everyone was devastated when the final curtain went down back in August.
BERWICK, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Celebrate the Holidays at These 23 Portland Craft Breweries

Maine's craft beer industry continues to be an absolute monster. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. Even a global pandemic couldn't ravage an industry that certainly relies on tourism. Now...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

New Brew for Dover400 Anniversary Debuts at Chapel + Main

With the official start to Dover's 400th anniversary 15 days away, Chapel + Main gets the celebration stated early Thursday by hosting a launch party for its new beer to honor the celebration. The brewpub will officially offer the first samples of its Northham Ale at a special event open...
DOVER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Faces of affordable housing: Meet Kylie Goss of Tilton

Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers, Lakes Region Community Services, and Laconia Housing features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region to demonstrate the diversity of people who thrive in affordable housing and how it enriches our communities.
TILTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Snow? Rain? It All Depends On Where You Were Friday

How much snow was left on the ground from the Friday and Saturday nor'easter depended on where you were. According to the National Weather Service in Gray Maine's snow totals Durham received over three inches of snow, Somersworth and Rochester received between five and six inches. Northwood received 9.2 inches and Deerfield 9 inches.
DURHAM, NH
manchesterinklink.com

New liquor store to open in Derry

DERRY, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is building a new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet in Derry. The new Outlet, located off Manchester Road in Pinkerton Place shopping center, will span 8,000 square feet, serving the Derry and greater Londonderry communities, as well as the traveling public.
DERRY, NH
themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Portsmouth, NH Sink Hole Repair to be Finished Monday

All that's left is the paving after a large sinkhole opened up on Market Street in Portsmouth Saturday. The sinkhole opened up near Kennedy Gallery near Commercial Alley and was filled by a Department of Public Works crew with gravel, according to city spokeswoman Stephanie Seacord. Seacord said the DPW...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
MANCHESTER, NH
