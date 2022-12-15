Read full article on original website
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
A Welcome Return: Hackmatack Playhouse Coming Back, Bringing Live Theater to Maine Once Again
Now this is splendid news, indeed. A few months ago, the theatre community said what they thought was goodbye to the Hackmatack Playhouse up in Berwick, Maine. Having delighted audiences for 50 years with live summer stock performances, those at the beloved barn theater sadly announced earlier this year that the 2022 season would be their last. This place meant so much to countless people, including yours truly, so everyone was devastated when the final curtain went down back in August.
Celebrate the Holidays at These 23 Portland Craft Breweries
Maine's craft beer industry continues to be an absolute monster. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. Even a global pandemic couldn't ravage an industry that certainly relies on tourism. Now...
New Brew for Dover400 Anniversary Debuts at Chapel + Main
With the official start to Dover's 400th anniversary 15 days away, Chapel + Main gets the celebration stated early Thursday by hosting a launch party for its new beer to honor the celebration. The brewpub will officially offer the first samples of its Northham Ale at a special event open...
Remember This Throwback Christmas Advertisement for Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's learn more about Benson's Wild Animal Farm. Even though this park has been closed since 1987,...
What Is This Animal Walking Through My Yard During the Night?
Having a security camera at your front door sure comes in handy. Ever since I installed a Nest cam at our front door, I'm always notified when someone drives in, delivers a package, or comes to the door to ring the bell. It also comes in handy for when your...
Take a Peek: New Attraction Coming to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, Next Year
I will never forget the summer days going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, with friends, family, and camp members. So many memories were and still are made every time that I visit Canobie Lake Park. It is always sad to see some attractions go, but as they...
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
A New French-Inspired Cafe Will Open Very Soon in Dover, New Hampshire
The restaurant industry is thriving here in New England, which is a blessing for the boundless population of foodies here. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or type of cuisine, there's something out there for everyone, and you'll never run out of new restaurants to try. One of the...
Vermont town lauded for having ‘the most holiday cheer in America’
These 10 small towns feel like a Hallmark holiday movie, according to Thrillist. Small towns, charming in all seasons, transform into “fairytale-perfect towns” during the holidays, and a town in Vermont does it better than most, according to Thrillist. The website recently published a list of 10 small...
These Are Portland, Maine’s Most Droolworthy Spots to Satisfy Cheesecake Cravings
There's really no science behind it (that we know of, anyway.) But for some reason, cheesecake has always been seen by most as a next-level dessert. Hell, it's so elite that The Cheesecake Factory became a franchise because of it. And when the craving for cheesecake hits, it hits hard.
This New Hampshire Hotel Has Giant Gingerbread Houses That Look Holiday Delicious
Wentworth-by-the-Sea is one of the most historic hotels in New Hampshire, and a Seacoast landmark. Located in New Castle, Wentworth was built in 1874 and OH MY GOD, LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THIS GINGERBREAD HOUSE!!!. Your wide eyes and longing tastebuds don’t deceive you. Those are regular-sized humans standing...
laconiadailysun.com
Faces of affordable housing: Meet Kylie Goss of Tilton
Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers, Lakes Region Community Services, and Laconia Housing features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region to demonstrate the diversity of people who thrive in affordable housing and how it enriches our communities.
Pet Owners in New England Should Avoid This Potentially Deadly Christmas Decoration
I was recently talking to a friend about a holiday decoration that I find absolutely appalling, pointless, annoying, and a pain to clean up. "Cats like it," she reasoned. Fair point. It’s funny to watch them wrestle with it, as it’s funny to watch cats wrestle just about anything.
Snow? Rain? It All Depends On Where You Were Friday
How much snow was left on the ground from the Friday and Saturday nor'easter depended on where you were. According to the National Weather Service in Gray Maine's snow totals Durham received over three inches of snow, Somersworth and Rochester received between five and six inches. Northwood received 9.2 inches and Deerfield 9 inches.
manchesterinklink.com
New liquor store to open in Derry
DERRY, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is building a new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet in Derry. The new Outlet, located off Manchester Road in Pinkerton Place shopping center, will span 8,000 square feet, serving the Derry and greater Londonderry communities, as well as the traveling public.
WMUR.com
Up to 6-12 inches of snow for parts of New Hampshire on Friday; rain, mix in southeastern spots
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm watch has been issued for all of New Hampshire except for the Seacoast as a large winter storm approaches late Thursday night into early Friday morning. First, it remains fair with lows Wednesday night in the 20's and highs Thursday in the upper...
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
Portsmouth, NH Sink Hole Repair to be Finished Monday
All that's left is the paving after a large sinkhole opened up on Market Street in Portsmouth Saturday. The sinkhole opened up near Kennedy Gallery near Commercial Alley and was filled by a Department of Public Works crew with gravel, according to city spokeswoman Stephanie Seacord. Seacord said the DPW...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
