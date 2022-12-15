Read full article on original website
New Zealand Visa For Japanese, Singapore, Portuguese, Mexican Citizens
New Zealand offers its tourists extensive natural landscapes, wildlife and fantastic vacations. From exceptional wildlife, rainforest, mountain peaks, rain forests to great food and cultural history, it's no wonder tourists visit New Zealand. Japanese passport holders must apply for an NZeTA online if they wish to visit New Zealand for up to 90 consecutive days. From 1 October 2019, Japanese citizens wishing to visit New Zealand will need an NZeTA. Japan is one of the 60 countries that have a visa waiver agreement with New Zealand. All visa-exempt citizens, including transit passengers, as well as airline and cruise ship crew, must apply for a New Zealand eTA prior to departure. Electronic Travel Authorization is required for travelers visiting Japan for tourism, business, or transit purposes. The application process for the New Zealand eTA form for Japan can be completed online smoothly, quickly and easily.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Canada Visa From Finland, Belgium and Chile Citizens
Finnish citizens, like many other nationalities, do not need to apply for a visa when traveling to Canada for short visits. This is because the citizens of Finland are visa exempt. In 2016, the Canadian government introduced the Canada eTA for Finnish citizens, an electronic travel authorization that can be applied for via a simple online application, eliminating the need to visit an embassy to apply in person. Whatever the reason for your trip to Canada, it's important to note that Finnish citizens require a visa waiver or visa before they can legally enter the country. Finnish citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for short-term (less than 90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. An approved eTA for Canada is a multiple entry travel authorization allowing a total stay of up to 6 months with each entry. Once your electronic permit for Canada has been issued, it will automatically be 'linked' to your Finnish passport. What's great about the new Canadian eTA is that it's valid for five years (or until your passport expires, whichever comes first). The process to obtain a Canadian eTA takes less than 30 minutes to complete online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or meet in person. Travelers can have their visa waiver approved in minutes.
Indonesia encourages ASEAN-EU partnership conducted based on equality
JAKARTA, Dec 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the 45th ASEAN-European Union (EU) Commemorative Summit held in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday (December 14). In his remarks at the Summit, President Jokowi stressed that the partnership between ASEAN and the European Union countries must be based...
Passionpreneur Publishing announces the global release of Schools for This Century and Beyond
This inspiring book by Dr. Shawn Dilly is now available via major players in the global book distribution field. Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 17, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of Schools for This Century and Beyond by Dr. Shawn Dilly via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.
TRONAPP.SBS Introduces Revolutionary Cryptocurrency Cloud Mining Platform.
London, United Kingdom, 16th Dec 2022 – As the demand for cryptocurrency continues to rise, TRONAPP.SBS, a subsidiary of Tron Limited and a UK-registered company (number 14225279) with its headquarters at 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU, has announced the launch of its new cloud mining platform. The platform, which was registered with the UK government on July 11, 2022, offers users a unique opportunity to earn stable passive income from their investments in cryptocurrency mining.
RAD FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Rite Aid Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important December 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action - RAD
If you purchased Rite Aid securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Rite Aid class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9388 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
InetSoft’s Style Intelligence – An online dashboard creator that offers users more powerful BI solutions
A robust business intelligence platform like Style Intelligence, by InetSoft, guarantees a quicker deployment time than the majority of competing products on the market and has an award-winning online dashboard and reports creation. USA - Online dashboards have become the top business intelligence tools used today. Professionals can quickly review...
BioMedNewsBreaks – HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Adds Renowned Cardiologist to Help Define Best Paths to Advance Products
HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company, recently named a world-renowned interventional cardiologist with an impressive breadth of experience as its chief medical officer. “Stanford cardiologist Peter J. Fitzgerald, MD, PhD, will help HeartBeam continue to develop the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere… Dr. Fitzgerald joins HeartBeam after gaining invaluable experience in the clinical, research and industry sectors. An accomplished inventor, entrepreneur and investment-fund founder, Dr. Fitzgerald is serving as director of the Center for Cardiovascular Technology and director of the Cardiovascular Core Analysis Laboratory at Stanford University Medical School,” a recent article reads. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Fitzgerald, one of the world’s preeminent opinion leaders in cardiology and digital health, join the HeartBeam leadership team and play a major role in defining best paths to adoption, clinical strategies and partnerships to advance our products in the market,” HeartBeam founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic, PhD, is quoted as saying.
The Paver Company Sets New Trend for Concrete Paving Industry
A survey conducted by ICPI revealed that in the last couple of years, commercial and residential sales of the concrete paver industry grew about 18% in the U.S. and 6.42% in Canada. The survey also stated that as sales rapidly grew, the labor shortage has become a concern in the construction industry. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact of the rising demand for efficient and fast production of automatic block-making machines.
P2P Carsharing Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Executive Cars Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "P2P Carsharing Market Size and Share Analysis Report by Car Type - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the market research study the size of the peer-to-peer carsharing market was a little over $1,598 million in 2021,...
SGLY INVESTORS: February 7, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that investors in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (“Singularity” or the “Company”) who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring Singularity securities (NASDAQ: SGLY, formerly SINO) between February 12, 2021 and November 17, 2022 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Singularity. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is February 7, 2023.
E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Rising Influence of Digital Technology Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow from $476.34 billion in 2021 to $568.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow to $1163.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%.
Qatar Air Conditioner Market Research Report (2022-2027): Key Players LG Electronics, Fujitsu, Samsung & More Drive 5% Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Qatar Air Conditioner Market Research Report Forecast: (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The recent report on Qatar Air Conditioner Market by The publisher exhibits a comprehensive study of the changing dynamics of the market, including the prominent growth drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, trends, and developments, among others.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Zurich Insurance plc
AM Best has assigned the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) to Zurich Insurance plc (ZIP) (Ireland), a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Zurich) (Switzerland). The outlook assigned to the FSR is stable while the outlook assigned to the Long-Term ICR is positive.
Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program
Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
Global Data Center Transformation Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027 - Rise of Cloud Data Center Triggers Broad-based Opportunities for Transformation Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Transformation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Transformation Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Data Center Transformation estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4...
Global Civil Unmanned Aerial Systems Market Profile & Forecast Report 2022 - Players Include Altametris, AT&T, Aurora Flight Sciences (Boeing), BAE Systems and Bell Helicopter Textron - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022/2023 World Civil Unmanned Aerial Systems Market Profile & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market for civil UAS promises to be one of the most dynamic aerospace growth sectors for the next decade, emerging from a $7.2 billion market (value of air vehicles) in 2022 to more than triple to $19.8 billion by 2031. That represents a 10.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in constant dollars.
North America Tethered Drones Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Long Operational ISR Drones for Military Applications Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Tethered Drones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America tethered drones market is expected to grow from US$ 32.99 million in 2022 to US$ 231.67 million by...
Telco B2B and Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies 2022: Monetization Opportunities and Strategies in a Competitive Field - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Telco B2B and Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides an executive-level overview of global telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies, with case studies. It delivers qualitative insights into the IoT industry, telecom IoT value chain, select telecom service launches, telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies and use cases.
